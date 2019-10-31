click to enlarge Golden Boots

One-ticket. Three venues. Phantasia is a multi-venue Halloween block party. Producer/dubstep & bass fiend Sluggo tops the bill. Cat Child, Chris Miranda, Chupacabra, Lance Fairchild, Toby Roberts, H.R. Guerin, Justin Silva, DJ Hart, Nic Nasty, We>I, Shelby Athouguia and SoundScrybe spin into the night. Live performances by AWN, Liquid Space Atmosphere and SET. Solar Culture, Kinetic Arts and Borderland Brewing Company form a triad... DJs Mother Tierra and Bob Really add spine-tingling thump and bang to Halloween Night. At Hotel Congress... Looking for something different on All Hallows Eve? "Rock and Roll All Nite" with Gods Of Thunder: A tribute to KISS. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol... Bordering on surreality, Golden Boots and The Pork Torta promise a phantasmagorical Halloween not soon to be forgotten. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... Whether it's funk, disco, rock or early new wave, DJ Carl Hanni drops the needle on '70s timebombs. At The Libertine... From the City of Fallen Angels (L.A.) on one of the biggest party nights of the year, Club '90s presents '90s vs. '00 Halloween Massive. Spinning all the retro madness, DJ Jeffrey transforms the Rialto Theatre into a haunted party paradise... "Aww Shit." In addition to spooktacular jams, The Bennu add a pinch of "Indica Sativa" to Halloween. At Tucson Hop Shop... Resident DJs Lunarfluxx and Atom Energy preside over Grave Beats. A foray into the EDM underground, Deeper at Bar Passé... A fabulous AF Disco Bloodbath takes place at the Surly Wench Pub. Behind the decks, DJs Plastic Disease, Mijito and special guest CXNTRESS spin murderous sides... When feasting from a smörgåsbord, pace yourself. Perish (hardcore punk), Rough Draft (indie/emo/punk), Hallow (grunge/punk), Whistlepig (Phoenix folk-punk), Gutter Town (country punk), Monks and Telepathy (rock), Sauced Up! (rock, with syrup ) and BYOM (queer AF punx) are on the menu. Halloween House Benefit For Girls Rock Camp 2020. At 102 W. Sahuaro St. All ages welcome... Haunted Honky Tonk Halloween features Billy Bones & The Skeletunes [aka Billy Shaw Jr.]. At The Maverick King of Clubs... Mark Insley with guitarist Damon Barnaby play outlaw Americana. At Iron John's Brewing Company-Downtown... The Monster Bash will be a graveyard smash. DJ RamRod and Jamaste drop the needle in the groove. At Sky Bar... DJ Jahmar International and guests L3XX, Papa Ranger and Dre Day promise to rock the turntables Halloween Night. "Party 'til you scream." At Mr. Head's Bar... Recreating Halloween 1979, Elevenacity perform the music of The Grateful Dead. At Irene's Holy Donuts... "Calling all refugees, rebels, American girls. Hell, even the losers." Falling through the looking glass every All Hallows Eve, this year Spacefish transmogrify into Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. On the patio at Che's Lounge. With an encore performance on Saturday, Nov. 2...

Friday, Nov. 1

click to enlarge The Melvins

It's back. Night of the Living Fest 2019 is three nights of music. Featuring The Melvins, Kikagaku Moyo, Steve Roach, Good Morning, Red Cross, Minami Deutsch, Toshi Kasai, PPL MVR, Tsushimamire y un chingo mas. At Hotel Congress and Mercado San Agustin Annex. All proceeds to benefit All Souls Procession. See nightofthelivingfest.com for all the details... Originally forming in Prescott, Arizona, these music festival favorites mash together dance, funk, improvisation, rock and beams of light. Aiming at creating a mood altering experience, they push the boundaries of what a jam band can be. Everything Falls Into Place for Spafford at 191 Toole... These Celtic rockers songs—"Caroline" and "(I Don't Think I'll) Love Anymore"—have been featured on biker noir series Sons of Anarchy. The Young Dubliners wrestle with moral dualism when they kick off the annual Tucson Celtic Festival along with Celtic-punks The Tossers. At Rillito Raceway Park. Representing women's voices in Celtic rock, the fire breathing Eldritch Dragons and Celtica open the show... Part of Night of the Living Fest, Los Rakas and Making Movies "Roll Up" for a special edition of El Tambó. Resident badasses Sonido Tambó, DJ Ethos, PSYPIRITUAL and Los Esplifs spin sides. On the plaza at Hotel Congress... Gathering to commemorate lost loved ones through music and dance, Casa De Los Muertos will takeover Beatz & Sweetz. DJ Nic and guests—Alias, Tega, Lunarfluxx, J Armand—will be spinning tribal, Latin and Afro house all night. At Batch Cafe & Bar... Empowering local artists on the rise. Locals Only Fridays features sets by Richard "Da Bartender" Lee, Variable, The Life of Moor, DP (aka Donny Cashflow), Mimi Marie and City Boyz. Mr. Head's Bar is the spot... "Come for the Snatch, stay for the O." In their debut performance, Snatch Sabbath pairs with Miss Olivia and the Interlopers. Chaos will ensue. At Saint Charles Tavern... With songs about "Stripper Poles" and "Cherry Pop Tarts," Funky Bonz have been "Making It Funky" since 1993. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery... With proceeds to benefit Tu Nidito—a local non-profit organization that helps children and families dealing with death or serious illness—Mosh for Mental Health 2019 features The Abstract, Evasion, Despair, Old Fashion Assassin, Corky's Leather Jacket, Pretty Ugly and Blacklidge. At The Rock... In much the same way that menudo is doled out after a hard day's night of drinking, Pedro y Los Líricos return to Exo Bar to serve up flavorful rancheras, cumbias y norteñas, caliente y picante... In the spirit of The Dead Milkmen, hyper-econo helium punks, microdoser bring the Sunshine on the Graveyard Tour to Sky Bar. With the Logan Greene Whatever and Elephants Gerald... Resident DJs W3$T Friday and Elektra Tek host some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists. Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts... The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is taking it to the streets with Crush Party 2019. In addition to the fine wines, spirits and noshables, Street Blues Family and Santa Pachita supply the music...

Saturday, Nov. 2

click to enlarge

Summer Walker, called "unequivocally the hottest female voice in R&B," is at the Rialto Theatre. Rising Harlem rapper MELII helps to warms things up... Emerging from the borough of Staten Island in 1993, their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, changed the game forever. Wu-Tang Clan rolls the 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour into the AVA Amphitheater... Pop songstress Belinda Esquer is at Tucson Hop Shop... Inspired by soul, folk and rock, Adam Townsend Band performs in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... Barely Bi-Pedal provides the music for artist/musician Ryen Eggleston's Art Party: All You Can Eat is a show that "perfectly reflects the arrogance and gluttony of the culture of capitalism." At How Sweet It Was... Their new album, Long Time Comin'—plainspoken with alt-country grit and the Braun brothers' signature harmonies—cements their place in Austin's roots rock scene. Micky & The Motorcars play The Rock. With the red dirt country of Drew Cooper and The Cole Trains... Vocalist Diane Van Deurzen and pianist Lisa Otey perform boogie woogie, blues and torch songs. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... DJs NoirTech and Tommy Defekt present Electro-Boom: An audiovisual EDM experience. At the Surly Wench Pub... An ofrenda to the dead. In an intimate All Souls themed performance, Little Cloud and Oscar Fuentes are at Saint Charles Tavern... Featuring impassioned, reverent and insightful performances by Chelsea Lee Trejo, Paul Amiel, Mamma Coal and Buddy Woodward, Hannah Yeun, Barely Bi-Pedal, Ryen Eggleston, Vicki Brown, Amy Rude and Doug Smith. Songs About Death will be sung at Exo Bar. Proceeds to benefit No Mas Muertes...



Sunday, Nov. 3

click to enlarge

Is it a bird? Is it a frog's croak? "When The Fire Comes," Londoner indie poppers Kero Kero Bonito will be there. At the Rialto Theatre. With the ethereal club pop of Negative Gemini... These new wavers emerged from a surrealist theatrical troupe who supplied the music for Richard Elfman's Forbidden Zone (1980) and other film projects, but got bored waiting around for the completion of the film and started gigging around L.A., and got signed to I.R.S. Records in the process. Former members of Oingo Boingo carry on. At the Fox Theatre... Dance With Me? Legendary California punk rockers T.S.O.L. extend a hand. At The Rock. Local punks The Besmirchers, Bleach Party, USA, Los Diablos Gordos, Gutter Town and The Dead Beat Hymns kick out the jams first... Acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter/storyteller Kevin Pakulis and his band create a front-porch vibe. In the taproom at Borderlands Brewing Company... Dedicated to preserving America's original music, Tucson Jazz Society presents The Phil Davis Jazz Band. At Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ...

Monday, Nov. 4

Nada mucho. Chill.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Raised on a cock-eyed mishmash of punk rock, Irish ballads and old-time string bands, this Appalachian storyteller sharpened a distinctive sound on banjo and fiddle the hard way—busking on gritty streets for coins and dollar bills. After The Flood, Matt Heckler awash with the light of the "Midnight Sun" is at 191 Toole. Lo-fi country singer Casper Allen carves patterns in his creases until his wrinkles start to come... These heavy metallists drew influence from kung-fu cinema for their moniker and the title of their debut album, The Way of the Fist. Now Five Finger Death Punch bring And Justice For None (Prospect Park, 2018) to the Tucson Convention Center. With Canadian post-grunge/alt-rockers Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From the Gods...

Wednesday, Nov. 6

click to enlarge Deb Frazin (Courtesy photo)

Death Valley Girls

In step with the dark mystics of the 1970s who opened The Doors of Perception, using rock 'n' coll as a means of elevating the fringes of society, L.A.'s Death Valley Girls transport the uninitiated to altered planes. At 191 Toole. While noise poppers Crocodiles proclaim that Love Is Here (The End Is Near) and punk/garage rocker Kate Clover sets the stage ablaze first... This Wednesday night conclave is hit-or-miss. Call ahead. But when it's on, it's a safe bet. Dan Stuart, Van Christian and Loren Dircks perform, and back a luminous circle of guests, at The Dusty Monk Pub... Led by Zoran Dukic, one the most distinguished classical guitarists today, this ensemble's debut performance was called "the birth of a sparkling new star in the concert sky" by the German press. UA Presents the European Guitar Quartet. At Centennial Hall... "What Would the Odd Do?" Making punk playful, New York psychedelic art rockers, Guerilla Toss display their hyperactive exuberance and sonic innovation at Wooden Tooth Records. From Phoenix, heavy guitar poppers Dent and Rough Draft are first to jump on the trampoline...

Thursday, Nov. 7

Two-Door Hatchback—Dante Rosano, Samantha Bounkeua and friends—return to Tap + Bottle-Downtown for a night of eclectic and melodic merrymaking...

On The Horizon

In 2008, "Raised by Wolves," singer Ronnie Radke was involved in an altercation in Las Vegas that resulted in a fatal shooting. Although, Radke did not shoot Michael Cook. After violating probation—and factoring in a past riddled with narcotics abuse—the court sentenced him to serve two years in prison on battery charges. While incarcerated Radke was able to launch a demo that would later become the band's debut album, The Drug in Me Is You (Epitaph, 2011). On Saturday, Nov. 9, champions of the underdog Falling In Reverse are at the Rialto Theatre. Flanked by Crown The Empire and Tom MacDonald... "See triumph comes from dying some/And joy comes from crying/Sometimes healing comes from killing." Also on Nov. 9, straight from the "Liquor Sto'," hip-hop duo Earthgang bring the unrestrained looseness of their wordplay and booze addled grooves to 191 Toole. Up to the mic first, rappers Guapdad 4000 and Benji spit rhymes...

Until next week, XOXO...