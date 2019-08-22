click to enlarge

On her sophomore release, First Flower (Captured Tracks, 2018), this Austin singer-songwriter turns her bleeding-heart lyrics away from romance to stare down her inner anxieties. "I struggle with the anticipation of experiences. I do not have the answers by any means. [The album] is me being transparent." Molly Burch is at 191 Toole. With the melancholic indie-pop of Jackie Cohen and homeboy Brian Lopez... Comrades gather to help locals Black Medicine offset expenses incurred following a nasty automobile accident while on tour. Street Blues Family, Miss Olivia and The Interlopers, Crøøked Saints and Taco Sauce unite purposefully to perform. Black Medicine Fundraiser at The Boxyard... From Queens, this indie rapper's latest project Raw Every Day (R.E.D.) is a clash of aggressive, violent songs juxtaposed with extremely personal and introspective songs. "I didn't approach the project with a specific concept in mind. I wanted to just be as real as possible." Aaron Cohen expands. "I wanted to tell the truth. If I felt angry, I made an angry song. If I felt sad, I made a sad song. If I was feeling like the man, I wrote a song about being the man." "Capitalist" Aaron Cohen spits blood red at Solar Culture. Backed by B.I.G., Amazen, DIAMONDSR8, Young Mob and others... Chameleonic vocalist Holly Pyle fronts a powerhouse jazz ensemble performing familiar and original material for your listening pleasure. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort... DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfluxx drop a motherlode of house. Deeper happens at Bar Passé... Pianist Elliot Jones tickles the ivories at The Dusty Monk Pub... Leave your boombox and cassette mixtape in the closet. Classic '80s New Wave soundtracks the revelry at The Libertine, in digital... DJ Bonus spins a one-of-a-kind set scoring George Miller's 2015 post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max: Fury Road. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Jivin' Scientists' Runt hosts... Violinist Heather Hardy and singer/guitarist Oscar Fuentes swap songs and stories at Tap + Bottle-Downtown... Singer-songwriter/guitarist/ukuleleist Joshua Butcher hosts The Butcher's Block. With performances by local luminaries. At Iron John's Brewing Company-Congress...

Friday, Aug. 23

"People Are People." No? '80s Monsoon captures the essence and spectacle of, what for some amounts to, "The Holy Trinity" of English electronic/post-punk/art rock bands—Depeche Mode, The Smiths and David Bowie—in their heydays. Strange Love, This Charming Band and Electric Duke evoke a likeness to truth. All-ages fun at the Rialto Theatre... Diluvio, Santa Pachita, Salvador Duran, Aztral Funk y mas bare their Hearts for The Barrio: A Community Benefit for Petroglyphs. At 191 Toole. Proceeds to aid this emporium after sustaining the bulk of the fire damage when a two-alarm blaze erupted in the Lost Barrio Historic Warehouse District in May 2019... NiteCall: Future Rave sees guest DJs Betty Blackheart and Self.Destrukt join resident DJ Mijito to drop massive synthwave/techno/electro/cyber dancefloor bombs. At R Bar... Digging through the crates to keep eardrums happy. Wooden Tooth Records' Vinyl Night happens in the beer garden at Tucson Hop Shop... Performing music from his acclaimed album Desert Sounds—a cinematic ode to the desert Southwest—and material staged during the Night Rider Tour, The Jacob Acosta Band are at Harbottle Brewing Company... With a known penchant for effortlessly dabbling in various genres, The AmoSphere's intention is to make bodies move. At Monterey Court. Denver native singer/guitarist Zach Heckendorf is up to bat first... Pool party? Indeed. Mama's House continues at Hotel McCoy. Resident DJ Mother Tierra spins an eclectic mix poolside... Backed by some of Tucson's finest, Parisian guitarist Naim Amor's A Jazz Trio execute jazz classics with aplomb. At Exo Roast Co... Performing a soulful union of acoustic Música desde el Corazón, FebboFuentes are Westbound... From Bozeman, Montana, out on the We Want More Summer Tour, vocal centric electro/soul duo Dash promise to have you "out on the dance floor, rocking out to the unknown." At Sky Bar. Locals Juju Fontaine and Sur Block add dimensionality to the lineup... Following in the tradition of Lee "Scratch" Perry and King Tubby, Tucson's dub/reggae masters Dub Society skank at the Chicago Bar... Dash Pocket, blazing up-and-comers, play Americana, folk and alt-country at The Parish... The Eugene Boronow Trio spread bossa nova's heart-warming sound. At La Cocina... Euphoria unleashed. Specto Entertainment presents Back 2 School Edition: Featuring DJ sets by HouseKneckt, Slama B2B Billy Gatt, Gram B2B Bray, Cursor and Karli. Feel the bass shake thewalls at Gentle Ben's...DJs wei, Alex Anders, Lunarfluxx, Pins & Needles and Kody Black kick off another season of late night vibes (and debauchery, perhaps). Project Atlas: Episode III slams at Solar Culture...

Saturday, Aug. 24

Seanloui presents his latest single, "Bad Things," a simply wicked R&B/Euro pop dance track. At Wooden Tooth Records. Flanked by indie rockers The Rifle and Phoenix rising stars The Deadbeat Cousins... Under the Sudden Sky, metalcorists Crown The Empire top the bill at Rage Fest. With Attila, Veil Of Maya, Gideon and others. At Encore... A brass-propelled Latin fusion soundstream will resound from the rooftop, literally. Santa Pachita are at Playground Bar and Lounge... Michael P. & The Gullywashers (Americana) ride their big "Pink Bicycle" onto the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... Armando Moreno, Crøøked Saints and Juju Fontaine rock at Club Congress, unabashedly... Benefit Bash for the Hungry finds The Legion of Mario performing the music of Jerry Garcia. At Public Brewhouse. Proceeds benefit Felicia's Farm to provide food for Tucson's homeless and vulnerable... Blues vocalist/violinist Heather "Lil' Mama" Hardy and crew are at Monterey Court... Blues Hall of Famer guitarist Mike Hebert accompanied by bassist Koko Matsumoto are at Button Brew House in Marana... Mixing pop, jazz and classical compositions into their repertoire, this eight piece ensemble—comprised of a string quartet and rhythm section—offer a little something for everyone. Hall Full perform for the people at Exo Roast Co... These desperados make a run for it. Country rockers The County Line kick up some dust at Whiskey Roads... Country to the core. KIIM-FM 99.5 Country Night features Southern Reins. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol... "A Brain, A Beauty, A Jock, A Rebel and A Recluse." Yes, The Breakfast Club '80s Dance Party explodes with glorious nostalgia. DJ NoirTech spins the hits. At the Surly Wench Pub... The metallic gates of Hades shall part open to release something menacing. Epherum, Conquest Of The Aphids, Decrown The Heir, Sigils Of Summoning and Evasion defile the sanctity of Irene's Holy Donuts...

Sunday, Aug. 25

True to form, country superstars Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band comprise The Outlaws & Renegades Tour. Pairs well with ice cold beer. At the AVA Amphitheatre... Who says one song can't make a career? The despair of obsessive love captured in "Wicked Game" (1989) triggered a domino effect: A supermodel-cast music video, a mercurial ride to No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100, a spot in David Lynch's Wild at Heart and a balls-out cover by Finnish gothic metal band HIM. Feel the compulsion when Chris Isaak returns to The Fox Theater... Hungover? Funk and eggs may be the remedy. Mik and The Funky Brunch serve it up at La Cocina... Be tragic, or whatever else you may fancy. Tunes From The Crypt finds DJs Nullus and SET spinning goth and industrial from the '80s and '90s to darkwave and witch house from today. Darkness knows no bounds. At the Surly Wench Pub... As the low-watt drone of swamp coolers wears on, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter/storyteller Kevin Pakulis and his Band offer relief. At Borderlands Brewing Company... The St. Andrew's Bach Society presents The Art of the Fugue with the acclaimed Amernet String Quartet. At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church...

Monday, Aug. 26

Stay in, estivate. Nada mucho happening tonight...