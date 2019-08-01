From West Yorkshire, England, these post-grunge/alt-rockers are peddling revisionist '90s fodder teeming with pleasantly melodic fuzz and grunge to Generation Z'ers who were still teething when Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell and Scott Weiland ruled the airwaves. Always on the "Back Foot," Dinosaur Pile-Up blast their Trash Metal Cassette loudly at 191 Toole. With the "not too macho and slick, but edgy enough for the punks" alt-rock of BRKN LOVE... With flair and passion, this duo consists of vocalist Theresa Levy and pianist/guitarist Mike Levy. Nossa Bossa Nova performs authentic Brazilian music in the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort... Furthering the cause, The Eugene Boronow Trio spreads bossa nova's heart-warming sound. At Tap + Bottle - Downtown...

Friday, Aug. 2

Hosted by KXCI's Marty Kool, The eighth annual House Rockin' Blues Review is a West Coast Blues Explosion. This year's event features Junior Watson, Billy Watson and Taryn Donath, backed by the all-starrhythm section of Troy Sandow and Marty Dodson. At El Casino Ballroom. The Bryan Dean Trio kicks off this barnburner. Proceeds to benefit KXCI Community Radio... During the '90s, this alt-folk singer fronted a noisy post-grunge band, Verbena. In 2003, after the band dissolved, he found a piece of himself that had been missing and began recording American Hearts (Fat Possum Records), a transmutation towards a minimal folk sound. Despite a few modern conventions—the sparing use of a synth or drum machine—the sorrow at the heart of his music is timeless. A.A. Bondy renders "Images of Love" at Club Congress...As humanity plunges into its darkest hour, the fog of existence has finally cleared thanks to the fruits (and campy VHS tape clips) of your favorite found footage collective, Everything Is Terrible! At 191 Toole...

Bandleader Cleto Cordero says, "We're all just out of college. By the time you're out of school, you'll have it all figured out, we were told. But that's not really how it is." Red Dirt country outfit Flatland Cavalry of Lubbock, Texas, storm The Rock. With The Cole Trains of Safford, Arizona, in tow... Bryan Thomas Parker & Friends dole out "lizard-flavored roots and rhythm," enough to make you shed your skin. At Sky Bar... Led by vocalist (retired Command Sergeant Major) Connie Brannock, Little House of Funk, like a violent thunderstorm, will energize the evening air with R&B. As part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series at Main Gate Square... "Round & Round": Niki J Crawford, one of L.A.'s hottest soul/blues/funk bands, return to Monterey Court... Mother's House finds August resident DJ Mother Tierra spinning an eclectic mix poolside. At Hotel McCoy... Beloved acoustic performers Sam & Dante play original jazz and ragtime with a twist of whimsy. At Westbound... From Barrio Santa Rosa, this bajo sexto and accordion-driven conjunto specialize in a polka and música norteño so intoxicating that one can easily lose their volition and dance with abandon. Pedro Y Los Liricos are at Exo Roast Co... And, the Telecasters will surely howl and snarl, during this psycho country skirmish, when The Hank Topless Band (featuring ax-man Loren Dircks) and Kentucky country/rockabilly picker Michael Monroe Goodman take to the stage outdoors on the plaza at Hotel Congress...

Saturday, Aug. 3

In 2017, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appointed this Japanese pop star as a Goodwill Ambassador for his work visiting refugee camps around the world. "Under the Same Sky," Miyavi brings the No Sleep Till Tokyo Tour in for a stop at 191 Toole... Fronted by vocalist Randy Cordeiro, Super Diamond: A Tribute to Neil Diamond play a verisimilitude of the hits that transformed the real Diamond into an international pop icon. At the Rialto Theatre. Like a pearl handled pistol, The Lola Torch Trio lend dangerous intrigue... DJ Jahmar International hosts Locals Only Saturdays. This installment sees J Sims, Jase, Super Sick, Pharaoh Abstract and Suuugggaaarrr perform. At Mr. Head's... Mutiny: DJ NoirTech spins alt/'80s/indie/electronic/industrial. At the Surly Wench Pub... Guitarist extraordinaire Pete Fine is Beyond Words. At House of Bards... An evening of time-honored Latin American music with Tradiciones Entre Peruanos unfolds at Exo Roast Co... Hosted by Marley B and Johnny Rubix, For The Love: Sanctuary features performances by Jaca Zulu, Lizzy Page, Vinney Mendez, EZ Goin, UG Desert Artists, Jaron Ikner, Street Blues Family y mas. Donations support the political committee Tucson Families Free & Together in the effort to persaude voters to make Tucson a sanctuary city this November. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery... Break out your holy water sprinkler. Los Diablos, Drug Thirsty Mule, Conqueror Worm and Gun Runners play "The Devil's Music" at Irene's Holy Donuts. Imagine that... It's an art party! Artist Dimitri Manos' latest work, "Up to Bat," is a 3-dimensional installation utilizing salvaged materials. Opening reception features a live set by Golden Boots. At How Sweet It Was. DJ Ponytail Cruiser provides ambience... "Train, Train, take me on out of this town." With no original members, Southern fried hard rockers Blackfoot perdure. At Encore...

Sunday, Aug. 4

On Lucas Acid (Fake Four, 2018), frontperson/lyricist Chris Martinez came out as a transgender woman. The result: An unflinchingly ferocious album of trans anthems with a glitch-laden industrial edge. "The biggest difference was just being able to write freely, openly and honestly," says Martinez. "Once you come out, there's a whole host of issues that you don't really consider. This record has a lot of that in there." Pioneers in noise rap, Moodie Black are at Club Congress. With Coolzey, Liquid Space and Atmosphere... Like your toast with jam? Mik & The Funky Brunch provide family-friendly funk. At La Cocina... Jazz saxophonist Autumn Dominguez leads her quartet. At Bar Passé... All for One and One for Ball sees FebboFuentes, Billy Sedlmayr, Heroes Reunion, Amy Mendoza & the Strange Vacation, The Bennu, Golden Boots and Loveland circle the wagons in support of beloved local guitarist Joe Fanning, who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer. At Tap + Bottle–Downtown... Is it real? Out on The Simulation Tour, Born Of Osiris wheel into The Rock. With Michigan harcore/punks Spite...

Monday, Aug. 5

This former My Chemical Romance guitarist, champion of gay rights and lifelong vegetarian—dubbed one of the World's Sexiest Vegetarians in 2008 by PETA—went solo after My Chem dissolved in 2013. Frank Iero and The Future Violents are at 191 Toole. With Thursday's Geoffery Rickly opening... Traveling the long and winding road, from Savannah, Boston and Chicago respectively, Vatican, Typecaste and Life's Question unleash a fury of death metal, hardcore and punk. At Ward6...

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Yawn... Take a long siesta.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

"A collective catharsis of anger, frustration and trauma through creativity," their music is an ode to feminine energy. Anti-capitalist/anti-racist feminist alt/indie jam band Gauche examine "Conspiracy Theories" (and bitch-slap Alex Jones a time or two) at Club Congress. With Mexican emo/queer synth poppers Flor de Nopal and local DIY punks Mudpuppy... It's a "Shitty Little World," sings rockabilly emissary Al Foul. Backed by guitarist Naim Amor, they will shake your soul at Owls Club...

Thursday, Aug. 8

This Brooklyn born rapper's parents—two college professors—fused Arabic and Swahili together when christening their progeny "The seeker of truth." Known for his activism and strong political views—on police brutality, racial stereotyping and the prison-industrial complex—in an interview with The Huffington Post, he stated that the youth possess the energy to take to the streets and make a difference. Cautioning that activism cannot be done by just sitting at a computer, Talib Kweli brings Hip Hop for Respect to the Rialto Theatre. Tucson institution Jivin' Scientists add appreciably to the lineup... Harnessing power directly from the red rock mountains and vortex fields of Sedona where he resides—or so we are asked to believe—decker. (psychedelic/desert folk) channels electromagnetic Earth energy at Club Congress. Flanked by Phoenicians Banana Gun and Wyves... Pianist and vocalist Sly Man & Sheryl Ann pick jazz, blues, pop and a few surprises from the American Songbook. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort... Singer-songwriter/guitarist/ukuleleist Joshua Butcher hosts The Butcher's Block. This week featuring songs of The Tangelos with guest Robin Messing. At Iron John's Brewing Company (on Congress)... DJs Atom Energy and Lunar Fluxx drop a motherlode of house. Deeper happens at Bar Passé...

Shout Out

"There was never any more inception than there is now/Nor any more youth or age than there is now/And will never be any more perfection than there is now/Nor any more heaven or hell than there is now." Fueled by the emotive and pained voice of singer-songwriter Nick Alexander Maskill, this indie rock quartet make music for "lovers, thinkers, poets, mothers, zealots and Maskill's idols." On Saturday, Aug. 3, M. Crane fête the release of their debut album, Night of Everything, at Club Congress. Night Weather partake in the revelry...

On The Horizon

Be the Void (ANTI-Records, 2012) was recorded at these Philadelphian's "Meth Beach" studio, yet bears a distinct Tucson watermark: The album features Dimitri Manos, founding member of Golden Boots on drums, and was co-produced by Nathan Sabatino. On Saturday, Aug. 10, neo-psychedelic/baroque poppers Dr. Dog will be at the Rialto Theatre... Prior to the sessions which yielded In The Reins (Sub Pop, 2005), Sam Beam admits that he was a bit intimidated by Joey Burns and John Convertino's virtuosic playing and musical depth. "In my mind, I was a guy who knew three chords and recorded in a closet." Beam says. "They were playing big stages and were superb musicians." Indie/folk stalwarts Calexico and Iron & Wine cross-pollinate once again. They present their latest, Years to Burn (Sub Pop, 2019), at the Rialto Theatre, on Saturday, Aug. 17. With singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham...

Until next week, XOXO... ■