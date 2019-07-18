Thursday, July 18

Seanloui presents his latest single "Bad Things," and other Europop/R&B earcandy, at Owls Club. Accompanied by the ever piquant, brujeria-powered garage rock of Taco Sauce... "Take a little trip and see." Optimist Club hosts a Lowrider Show. DJ Bob Really and guests spin.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Seanloui: Thursday, July 18 @ Owls Club.

No More Deaths/No Más Muertes—an advocacy group who seek to end the death of undocumented immigrants crossing the borderlands—will be collecting donations. At Club Congress... In keeping with her song "Salty Sweet," this Denver, Colorado singer-songwriter's vocal style pulls as much from jazz great Ella Fitzgerald as it does from alt-folk rocker Ani DiFranco. Tiffany Christopher puts her "Tremendous Heart " on display at Tap + Bottle–Downtown... Backed by a classic jazz ensemble, Parisian guitarist Gabriel Naim Amor performs a mix of standards, French classics and original compositions. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at Westward Look Resort... "Too hardcore for smartphone punks." From Pennsylvania, straight-edge punks One Step Closer join forces with hardcorists Anxious (Boston), Construct (Phoenix), Head to Wall (emo/punk from California) and hardcore punks End on End (Oklahoma City) in a nihilistic mash-up. At Ward6... A perfect trifecta. Black Cat Bones strew their "Dead Broke Blues" at Sky Bar. Along with blues rockers Caleb's Spirit and—recently furloughed from the "Pima County Jail" while his "suite" is revamped—bluesman Austin Counts...

Friday, July 19

In July 2017, Chester Bennington, vocalist for Linkin Park, a father of six who had battled depression for years, was found dead in his Southern California home. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging. Lethal Injektion, Outsiders, Dirty Magic, Within A Dream and The Diversion Program front the Second Annual Chester Bennington Tribute at The Rock. Former Linkin Park bassist Scott Koziol is scheduled to perform. DJ Bea7s fills in the spaces with sounds. All proceeds to benefit mental health and awareness programs... Tipping a Kangol bucket hat in homage, Club '90s presents Stranger Things '80s Dance Party. DJ Jeffrey spins all the monster jams from the decade that brought us the side ponytail and parachute pants. At the Rialto Theatre... Hailing from "The Land of Enchantment," death metallists Dysphotic travel "Away From the Light" deep into "The Formless Void." At Ward6. Bolstered by locals Death Church, Guardians, Single Finger Theory and Despair... Epic space rockers Silver Cloud Express (duo) perform an early show at Crave Coffee Bar. With special guests Jillian & The Giants... Like jazz? Head east. Comprised of pianist Keaton Wilson and double bassist Charlie Welty, featuring percussionist Gil Rodriguez, The Welty-Wilson Trio perform original modern jazz compositions and selections from the New American songbook at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden... Like a mirage, this guitarist/oudist's experimental folk compositions mirror his Joshua Tree, California, desert surroundings, where you can find beauty in a sun-ravaged environment. Derek Monypeny & Michael Henderson communicate with few words. At Solar Culture Gallery... Phoenix slackers Nanami Ozone demonstrate "The Art of Sleeping In" at Club Congress. With DIY callejeros Lenguas Largas, shoegazers Mute Swan and Texans Soft Sweater... Tracing back the roots of country music from the verdant trails of Appalachia to the gritty streets of Bakersfield, Freddy Parish hosts Dry 'n' Dusty at Exo Roast Co... Be sure to wear your Sunday best. Church Pants, Harvey on Broadway, Wrought Iron, Duo and the Why Nos rock the Veterans Benefit Show. At Irene's Holy Donuts... In the spirit of plunging pastel V-necks, double-breasted suits with rolled sleeves and loafers (as worn by stylish detectives Crockett and Tubbs), DJ NoirTech presides over the Miami Vice '80s Dance Party. At the Surly Wench Pub... Slackerdom: "All I look forward to is chilling out/All of my memories center around how much I enjoy becoming one with the couch." Phoenix nerdcore outfit Snailmate set the bar. At Brodie's tavern. With Gila Byte and Los Diablos Gordos... Two members of Funky Bonz, local guitar legend Doug "Hurricane" Floyd and Thomas "TK" Kennedy, celebrate their 50th birthdays at Sky Bar with Latin fusionists Santa Pachita passing around the holy hip flask... Performing a soulful union of acoustic Música desde el Corazón, FebboFuentes entertain at The Dusty Monk Pub... In the twilight, as part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series, whet your appetite with the aromas and sounds of The French Quarter. The Muffulettas dish up at Main Gate Square...

Saturday, July 20

A cannonade of distorted guitars plays perfect foil to naiveté. "Attention Seeker" Lydia Night reminds you to "Feel Your Feelings Fool!" And Night is unafraid to express hers. "I don't give a fuck if someone doesn't like what I have to say. No matter what, if people can relate to the music then it's worth it. That's what is cool for me." Teen pop punks The Regrettes "Stop and Go" at 191 Toole. Flanked by the surfer pop meets post-punk of Hot Flash Heat Wave and The Great Citizens... With rippling waves of reverb-drenched guitar, the kind that bites with a certain seaside twang, Shrimp Chaperone are providing the musical background for Día De Las Luchas. Oh, yeah, and there's a bunch of luchadores too (schedule to be announced). At The Rialto Theater... It's summertime house party! BAHA Fest 2 mashes up out-of-towners and local talent alike. With sets by Asa Martin (New Mexico), Mary Wander (Maryland), Gutless (Florida) and Tucson's Logan Green, Paloma Colacion, The Rifle, Dr. Soap y mas. At Baja Audio Heads Association... "Hey, Look at Me." From San Pedro, California, rock/folk/punks Jason Paul & the Know It Alls "Eat Humble Pie." At Wooden Tooth Records. Feverfew add a dose of reverb-tinged anxiety... Hard rockers Beyond the Firewall, Noise Field and Junk James are at Sky Bar... Featuring two-time Grammy nominee pianist/composer Enrique "Hank" Feldman, Acerekó performs Afro-Cuban/jazz/pop at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Rumor has that a mysterious guest violinist will sit it... Looking for something interactive? Harness the power of your voice and connect to a higher frequency. Sanskrit Chanting to Heal Yourself: Group chanting event uplifts—physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually—at Solar Culture Gallery... "Aim For The Head." The Gunrunners fire off a six-string salvo at Saint Charles Tavern. With special guest Silent Movie Actress... Be prepared to dance with abandon. Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk play "Sonoran Soul" music. At Monterey Court... Originating in the Mexican state of Veracruz, this regional folk music fuses indigenous, Spanish and African elements dating back to Spanish colonial times. Comprised of intergenerational students, Son Jarocho Collective keep the tradition alive. At Exo Roast Co... The Peter Ronstadt Duo chill poolside at Hotel McCoy... Club Sanctuary proclaims, "It's a Goth summer." Resident DJs Plastic Disease and Black Flagg spin Industrial/EBM/Electro. At the Surly Wench Pub... Love. Respect. Rastafari. With music by Twelve Tribes, Young Generation, Naajee Fyah, Chosen Few, One Heartbeat and more. It's Rasta Family Funday at Fort Lowell Park, Ramada No. 2...

Sunday, July 21

Sophisticated urban hillbillies, The Determined Luddites share the Brandy of the Damned. At Public Brewhouse. With guest singer-songwriter Dal Hodges... Like a tropical storm, Just Najima makes landfall. Sheets of Southwestern Gothic soul come pouring down. On the patio at Che's Lounge. Dream popper Mattea invokes spirits...Growing up in Austin, Texas, this indie popster felt it was time “to take off the veil” and allow his music to be “a little more naked and direct.” In 2017, despite “Money Problems,” he found his mojo after moving to the urban jungle of Los Angeles—scoring genre smashing hits with “Adderall” and “White Lies” soon thereafter. Max Frost pilots The Gold Rush Tour in for a stop at 191 Toole. Electro-pop duo Swells are “so ready for the take down…” This Bay Area rocker has opened for KISS, Mötley Crüe, Slash and Bon Jovi. His sophomore release, Silver Inside (Spectra Music Group, 2018), pulses with slashing guitars and rock ‘n’ roll swagger. “It’s A Sure Thing,” Thadeus Gonzalez is at Irene’s Holy Donuts. Tucson’s own Hussie and Something Like Appropriate add to this Monday Night Rock Fest… Seattle’s Happy Times Sad Times bring their trashy indie rock to Club Congress. Toronto pop punks Suzie True and Taco Sauce share the bill…

Tuesday, July 23



An all-ages event sure to surfeit the senses. Striving to provide safe community shows, Tucson Pyrate Punx presents Potbelly, Bleach Party USA, Sucker for the Sour and Whiskey Drunk. At Spark Project Collective… “When you don’t pick up the phone I make up what you said.” Bellows is the imaginative bedroom recording project of NYC songwriter/producer Oliver Kalb. At Club Congress. With ambient experimentalist Gabrielle Smith aka Gabby’s World and Friend PR…



Wednesday, July 24

From the outset, they set their sails for deeper seas, not knowing exactly where they would land. On Hail Mary (Geronimo West, 2019) producer Mark Neeham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons) sought to capture these Austinites’ high-energy folksy, roots rockin’ country live act—with outstanding four-part harmonies—unadulterated in the studio. “If I’m going to be singing something every night,” says Shane Smith, the band’s main songwriter, “I like to sing with an honest conviction.” Church. Shane Smith & The Saints are at The Rock. Drew Cooper offers up a cure for “Hangovers and Heartaches” during the opening slot… In a rare pairing, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents, Bin Hu, on acoustic Spanish guitar, and guzhengist Jing Xia performing a diverse program—where East meets West—that features compositions by Enrique Granados, Isaac Albéniz, Chenyu Huang and Wang Zhou. At Holsclaw Hall… Their resumes are off-the-charts: Carmine Appice’s includes work with Vanilla Fudge, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Ozborne and others. Vinny Appice pounded pagan skins for Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Rick Derringer and John Lennon to name a few. Two of the world’s iconic drummers, The Appice Brothers battle to the finish at Encore… Outer Spaces is the indie rock project of Baltimore songwriter Cara Beth Satalino. Their latest, Gazing Globe, was written during a tumultuous period where Satalino grappled with anxiety and self-doubt. And like a gazing globe—for centuries believed to ward off evil and bring good luck—although it may never provide a clear mirror image. If you gaze into its murky reflection long enough you might glimpse at your true self. With Radiator Hospital, Jess Matsen and Rough Draft. At Wooden Tooth Records…



Thursday, July 25

Their latest record, Crisis Actor (Get Loud Recordings, 2019), is wrought out of self-deprecation and societal condemnation. Singer Charlotte McCaslin expands, “I didn’t see the ascendancy of fascism as anything new here. My freshest feelings of disgust were toward anyone who could point their finger in one direction and walk away with a smirk on their face.” Falling somewhere between an angelic Gun Club and a demented Roy Orbison, Roselit Bone transfix at Exo Roast Co. Ex-Cowboy retell sentimental tales of heartache, loss and a murder or two… From the grit of “Blue Collar Man” to the utter ridiculousness of “Mr. Roboto,” Styx relive past glories at the Tucson Music Hall… The Rock ‘n’ Roll Beer Bash features sets by Dirty Magic Mike, Ted Riviera’s Gunrunners and Technical Difficulties. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery… From Las Vegas, Hemlock unleash the heavy metal thunder at House of Bards. With ScarEater… Tucson darlings Sam Bounkeua & Dante Rosano delight on the patio at Agustin Kitchen… Pianist and composer Larry Redhouse leads a world class ensemble whose repertoire incorporates straight-ahead jazz, Latin, funk and reggae. The Larry Redhouse Trio play the Lookout Bar and Grille at Westward Look Resort… Guitarist Gabriel Naim Amor showcases eclectic virtuosity at Tap + Bottle–Downtown… And, Americana’s Most Wanted Fugitive, Mark Insley, and a cadre of gunslingers hold Iron John’s Brewing Company–Congress for ransom (if only for a couple of hours) during his Thursday night residency…



Shout Out



African roots reggae artist, now calling Tucson home, General Tchefary celebrates the release of his latest single—“Be Myself”—at The Hut. Kill Babylon Coalition add to the ire vibe…



On The Horizon



On Wednesday, July 31, spiritual in mindset, Tribal Seeds add a twist of “The Devil’s Music” troots reggae. Sharing the bill, “A King Without a Crown,” Jewish hip hopper/beatboxer/reggae rocker Matisyahu. At The Rialto Theatre…



Until Next Week, XOXO… ν