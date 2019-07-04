Thursday, July 4

While the fireworks on A-Mountain once again threaten to ignite the invasive plant species ablaze, DJ Herm spins pool-side at Hotel McCoy... Food in the Streets, Lights in the Sky and, rumor has it, music in the air (performers to be announced). At Mercado San Agustin... This Tucson OG plays blues, Motown and everything in between. With a reputation for doing just that, the George Howard Band keeps the party going at the El Rio Golf Course... DJs Atom Energy and lunarfox drop a motherlode of house. Deeper happens at Bar Passé...

click to enlarge What’s The Big Idea: Thursday, July 4 @ Westward Look

Navigating through an alternative dimension of space. One where delicate soundscapes give way to anthemic rock. The Timebeing, Mattea and Saint Augustine make a soft-landing at Irene's Holy Donuts... This innovative trio's repertoire fuses traditional with unconventional elements—Radiohead and Pink Floyd interpretations—into a modern jazz format. Phoenix's What's The Big Idea perform as part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series. At Westward Look. Sparks are sure to fly, literally... Tucson's longest running club night, Opti Club, hosts the official 4th of July Fireworks Afterparty. At Club Congress. DJs Bob Really and H.R. Guerin preside...

Friday, July 5

From Athens, Georgia, these pedal-steel drenched indie rockers recently released a new mini-documentary, 10 Years On The Road. "Touring can be a pretty grueling thing. It can really take its toll on you. But at least we're getting paid in life experiences," said guitarist Carter King, leaning into the sacrifices that come with touring life. Futurebirds are at The Boxyard. With Daddy Banjo & Banjolina Jolie, Chardonnay Sunset and Dirt Friends... Distilled through a mix of '70s bong water, the proto-metal of Sabbath and the biker rock of Steppenwolf and infused with a lyrical bent suffused with the fantastical (grim reapers, extraterrestrials, Godzilla, tattooed vampires, etc.), Blue Öyster Cult's self-titled debut album (Columbia, 1972) quickly established these Long Islanders as radio-friendly heavy metal pioneers. Appearing in various guises over the years, the band has maintained a relentless touring schedule that delivers classics to diehard fans and, as vocalist/guitarist Eric Bloom puts it, "teenagers with green hair." At the Rialto Theatre. Grungy hard rockers of Limbo wait, in neither heaven nor hell, with crossed fingers... As the low-watt drone of swamp coolers wears on, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter/storyteller Kevin Pakulis and his Band offer relief. At Monterey Court... Whiskey and donuts? Yes. Hosted by DJ Nic, Beatz & Sweetz finds DJ Hart and Lance Fairchild spinning a baker's dozen of fresh house music. At Batch Cafe & Bar... Enjoy jazz in the glorious twilight, outdoors. This installment of Friday Night Live! Free Concert Series finds Phoenix's What's The Big Idea pushing boundaries at Main Gate Square... While Natty & The Sunset's melodic folk illumes indoors at The Parish... Showcasing some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists, Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts... Emo Night at Club Congress features Taking Back Harambe, Stripes and Divy... Commingling Americana, folk, old-time country and blues, singer/songwriter Lisa O'Neill performs music for catharsis and communion. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co... Celebration of Life features DJs Metric Tones, Tell Your Girl, Atom Energy, Lunarfluxx and SkrUb spinning in a benefit rave in memory of Jordan Palmer. At Bar Passé...

Saturday, July 6

click to enlarge Josh Ward: Saturday, July 6 @ The Rock

In much the same way that savory menudo is doled out after a hard day's night of drinking, Pedro y Los Líricos return to Exo Bar to serve up rancheras, cumbias y norteñas, caliente y picante... L.A. indie poppers Raised on TV despondently lug The Off The Couch Summer Tour into Sky Bar... Playing a mix of original compositions and covers (from Johnny Cash to Katy Perry), Cameron Hood, one half of award-winning alt-folk duo Ryanhood, performs in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... During the mid-2000s, this Bay Area electronic producer/DJ made his mark blending hip-hop with sinister bass lines. He remains on the forefront of the overriding EDM culture running rampant: Dubstep and bass music. Resonance Monthly: July Edition welcomes Antiserum. At Gentle Ben's. Oblivion, Alex the Lad, CRISHXN and Isiah Haji lend support... Escape the heat. Head north. Friends of Catalina State Park presents Music in the Mountains Concert Series. Guitarist Loren Dircks (Gila Bend) joins singer-songwriter Eric Schaffer—backed by the former Sidewinders' rhythm section of Ken Andree and Bruce Halper—for acoustic/electric sets of folk, rock and a smidgen of country. Eric Schaffer & The Other Troublemakers perform on the western slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains... From Culiacán, Sinaloa, grupo norteño Los Nuevos Ilegales are at Club 4th Avenue... An extravaganza awaits. Queerella D. Vil hosts Vamp drag show. At 191 Toole. With a performance by The Clunt and more... Project Atlas: Independence Day Weekend is manned by a crew of AZ house music specialists: DJs Alex Anders, ZAW, H.R. Guerin, Lance Fairchild and Macefacekilla (Icehause recording artist). At Solar Culture Gallery... Tucson's longest running alternative club night, Opti Club, presents The Official 4th of July Fireworks Afterparty. At Club Congress. "Free, like America..." "All grit and no quit," is the mantra this Texas rising star has used to propel his career from the perilous roughstock events of the rodeo circuit into the fickle arms of the music industry. Josh Ward with Scottsdale's Harry Luge and The County Line are at The Rock. Put your boots on and stomp around in the red, red dirt...

Sunday, July 7

click to enlarge Chris Young: Sunday, July 7 @ AVA Amphitheater

From Murfreesboro, Tennessee, this chart-topping country singer's first record purchase was Keith Whitley's L.A. to Miami (RCA, 1985), followed by albums by Randy Travis, Tracy Lawrence and Brooks & Dunn. "I've always loved country music, and I really liked singing it as a kid. So I was like, 'That's what I want to do.' I just kind of always knew." Chris Young was truly "Raised On Country." At AVA Amphitheater... Banjos, mandolins and ukuleles shall waft through the night air. Wally Lawder & The Stragglers offer their unique blend of folk, Americana and a pinch of something else. At Monterey Court... Spinning R&B, hip-hop and rap from the '90s and early 2000s, DJs Mijito and Plastic Disease preside over After Dark. At Bar Passé... Featuring the sonic alchemy of Jillian Bessett, Samantha Bounkeua, Vicki Brown and Julius Schlosburg, Loops: An Exploration of Solo Loop Music takes place at Che's Lounge...

Monday, July 8

Stay in and nurse your liver? Milk thistle is believed to reduce harmful free radical production. Just a thought...

Tuesday, July 9

"The man, the myth, the ivory-tickling legend," Nick Letson performs poolside at Hotel McCoy...

Wednesday, July 10

"Monday morning you sure look fine/Friday I got traveling on my mind." Ok, so it's on a Wednesday. Dauntless, by recreating their signature harmonies, wardrobe

and stage moves, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute are committed to keeping the music of this legendary band alive. At The Rialto Theater. Modern-day medicine woman Leigh Lesho is The Great Light, first up, emits magic and sound healing... This Tucson folk treasure's compositions have been sung worldwide. Not many can lay claim to that distinction. Accompanied by Gary Mackender, Matt Rolland, Michael Markowitz and Slim Rost, Don Armstrong & The Whiskeypalians perform—and perhaps tip one back—at the Monterey Court... This month's installment, known as Ladytowne, features the comedy of Rebecca Tingley, interviews with Lisa O'Neill, Jillian Bessett, Najima, Flor de Nopal, Nelene Deguzman, Maria Valeria Timin and the live music of Mattea. At Club Congress... Performing solo, songstress Natalie Pohanic sings mellow tunes from the heart. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co... Brooklyn punks BoscoMujo kick out the really loud jams. Flanked by locals Lav Andula, Muddle of Pud, Centra and Summer Of Man in this all-ages bacchanalia at Blacklidge Community Collective...

Thursday, July 11

Acoustic blues/ragtime guitar prodigy, Roman Barten-Sherman takes you on a trip through the Mississippi Delta. On the patio at Agustin Kitchen... Led by vocalist Amy Virnelson, Soul Essentials perform classic and modern R&B and soul. At The Screening Room... Crash Magic do unpredictable and otherworldly things at Tap + Bottle Downtown...

On The Horizon

click to enlarge Styx: Thursday, July 25 @ Tucson Music Hall

On Saturday, July 20, fronted by "Attention Seeker" Lydia Night, teen pop punks The Regrettes will "Come Through" for you. At 191 Toole. Flanked by Hot Flash Heat Wave and The Great Citizens... Despite "Money Problems," indie popster Max Frost received a sudden windfall in the form of The Gold Rush Tour. On Monday, July 22. At 191 Toole... From the grit of "Blue Collar Man" to the utter ridiculousness of "Mr. Roboto," Styx relive past glories at the Tucson Music Hall. On Thursday, July 25... Brass-driven powerhouse Chicago are at Tucson Music Hall on Sunday, July 28... Finally, hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, this trumpeter/vocalist and his ace band are the definition of New Orleans. Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs are ready to "Sleep All Day, Party All Night." On Tuesday, July 30. At 191 Toole. Tucson's Street Blues Family get the festivities underway...

