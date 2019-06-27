Thursday, June 27

Ride the "Butter Wave." From Denver, Colorado, this improvisational jazz fusion trio introduce their "wonky groove" music to all. Dandu perform at Sky Bar. With the equally intrepid pairing of Mesquite and Tongs... Reverb-drenched mistresses of trauma, with impeccable fashion sense, The Surfbroads wholeheartedly believe that summertime is fun time. At Tap + Bottle - Downtown... Immerse yourself. Songstress Natalie Pohanic performs dreamy, melodic folk on the patio at Agustin Kitchen... Boldly exploring the deep end of the register, LuftBassoons performs classical and pop tunes at the El Rio Library in a family-friendly event...

Friday, June 28

Like the nail-biting scene in Pulp Fiction when Vincent Vega revived an overdosing Mia Wallace, this Mexican singer-songwriter's career received an intracardiac injection of epinephrine with the release of Me Déje Llevar (Universal Latin, 2017), a major label debut that yielded four smash hits on both U.S. Latin and Mexican charts. As the title (translated to English) implies, "I Got Carried Away" is full of tales of drinking to excess, double-dealing and bearing the karmic weight of being the betrayer, as in "Te Fallé." His vocal style has drawn comparisons to iconic Mexican crooner Luis Miguel and "El Rey de la Música Ranchera" Vicente Fernández. At 20 years young, with guns ablaze, Christian Nodal ascends to the throne at Tucson Music Hall... The New York Times raved that it's "the gleeful profanities, righteous protest anthems and impeccable folk songwriting" that have carried one of the finest folk duos of all time through a career spanning three decades. Two distinct voices and worldviews—that of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers—come together. Indigo Girls strive to create something transcendent at the Rialto Theatre... Keep your antipsychotic meds close. Maximal insanity awaits. Hitman Entertainment celebrates 8 Years of Keeping It Heavy ALWAYS Anniversary Show with WitchAlley, 7eventh of Never, Psycho 78 and Legion.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

At House of Bards... Transcending all musical barriers, Washington indie rockers Stereo Riots cause a ruckus. With Defeat the Band whose collective interests include "weed, good times and nice people," and the mighty Sur Block. At Sky Bar... This week's installment of Tucson Duels sees The Demons vs. The Öhmlauts in a samurai sword fight to win the honorary title of kensei (Japenese sword saint). At The Screening Room... Marrying humor with infectious cumbia/salsa rhythms singer Stephani Candelaria delivers a powerful feminist message. La Mera Candelaria adds a piquant sabor caribeño to the recurrent dance party sin fronteras that is El Tambó. With DJ Humblelianess. On the plaza at Hotel Congress... Like the mythical and elusive Chupacabra, Bordertown Devils roam the desert wasteland by moonlight in search of prey. With The Endless Pursuit and PS9. At the Surly Wench Pub... Texas death metalists Creeping Death caution against the "Specter of War." With Fuming Mouth, Languish, AOM and Scowl. At Ward6... Nitecall: Disco 2000 features performances by The Häus of Polkadots. DJs Mijito and Plastic Disease preside over the nights events. At R Bar... Darkly roasted strains of country noir will waft through the air when West Texas Intermediate play Exo Bar. Hans Hutchison performs an opening set... Desert rockers The Craig Green Band celebrates the release of Flyboy Serenade. At Monterey Court. Big Grin and Mike Sadler lend a hand... Doom and sludge your thing? Wallow in the mire. Sixes, Atala and Dayak get filthy dirty at House of Bards... After a rollover bus accident, in 1999, that claimed the lives of two band members and their road manager, these Tejano/norteño stars have lived up to their name. Intocable are at AVA Amphitheater. With Banda Machos... Exuberant. Raw. Innovative. Former Funky Techno Tribe, DJ/remixer Donald Glaude spins house at Zen Rock. It's going to be "Off the Hook..." The Jack and Public Enemy #1 pay homage to AC-DC and Mötley Crüe. At The Rock... Singer-songwriter Leila Lopez, accompanied by bassist Brian Green, perform at Sand-Reckoner... The sons of U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in London, this trio formed in the 1970s. Shortly after graduating high school, their tight vocal harmonies propelled major transatlantic hits: "A Horse with No Name," "Sister Golden Hair" and "Ventura Highway." America, The Band are the Desert Diamond Casino - Sahuarita...

Saturday, June 29

Rolling Stone Brazil named them "one of the most interesting retro acts of the last decade." Riding in on a heat wave of '70s roots rock revival from São Paulo, Ted Marengos' Timeless Beat USA Summer Tour descends upon the Sky Bar. They share the bill with epically spaced-out rockers Silver Cloud Express and psychedelic/synth-poppers Tropical Beach... What you got in your pocket? Cruize: A Queer AF Hanky Code Party. Unfamiliar with the code? Google it and educate yourself. An evening free of hate and shaming, for queers by queers. DJs Atlantis Moreupset, Papita, Robertitx, DADDY SLMBR PRTY and Sissy Peniston spin the jams into the dawn... A major star in regional Mexican music, "El Rey de Mil Coronas" (The King of a Thousand Crowns), Lalo Mora brings his accordion-powered norteño to Club 4th Avenue... A bare-knuckle brawl ensues at Che's Lounge when Dirt Friends and Asian Fred faceoff... Somewhat cryptically, Hank Topless asserts, "Come hear why hippie music is so much better than all that countryfied corn that went before." At The Dusty Monk Pub... Shitkickin' since 2003, Phoenix cowpunks The Earps share the stage with local punks The Öhmlauts and rock quartet Escape Goat. At Irene's Holy Donuts... An evening of clever songwriting awaits. Lana Rebel & Kevin Mayfield's songs provide the perfect soundtrack for a late-night porch gathering in the still of a summer night. Can you hear the crickets chirping? John Mount is known for crooning next to kegs at backyard parties. And Grip Jensen writes tender country songs for adults. At Exo Bar... Prepare to be "Thunderstruck." The ultimate all-girl tribute to AC-DC will shake you all night long. Sugar Stains and Mean Streets add to the sheer chaos. At Encore (formerly Club XS)... The horn, percussion and electric guitar propelled Latino sound of Santa Pachita manifests at Monterey Court... Here Comes the Music. Songstress Adara Rae performs blues/pop/rock in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... Queer Bazaar is an evening of revelry, outreach, engagement and pride to benefit the Reveille Men's Chorus and THEM Youth Ensemble Choir. DJ Mijito spins... Featuring two-time Grammy nominee pianist/composer Enrique "Hank" Feldman, Acerekó performs Afro-Cuban/jazz at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co... Tap + Bottle - Downtown celebrate 6 years on 6th with food trucks, libation and the music of Mariachi Tesoro, Hey, Bucko and Tongs... "We'll leave the light on for you." Nite Lite: DJs Dominator, Terry Jasinto and Cactus spin EDM from late at night until early in the morning. At Solar Culture...

Sunday, June 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

St. Andrew's Bach Society presents Bach Without Borders. Classical guitarist Bin Hu and guzhengist (Chinese zither) Jing Xia perform a diverse program of traditional Chinese and classical compositions. At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church... Be tragic. Tunes From The Crypt finds DJs Nullus and SET spinning goth and industrial from the '80s and '90s to darkwave and witch house from today. Darkness knows no bounds. At the Surly Wench Pub... Infusing samba rhythms with jazz and blues, The Eugene Boronow Trio spreads bossa nova's heart-warming sound. At Public Brewhouse... Like your toast with jam? Mik & The Funky Brunch provide family-friendly funk. At La Cocina...

Monday, July 1

Classic and modern soul and R&B being their forte, Soul Essential are at Elliott's on Congress...

Tuesday, July 2

Scrub the tile grout in the bathroom with a toothbrush? I dunno. Not much going on tonight...

Wednesday, July 3

With Born of the Sun, Oakland's Faun Fables are crushing mysticism and psychedelia into fine powder with an apothecary's mortar and pestle. These theatrical art/folk rockers heed the Light of a Vaster Dark (Drag City, 2010) at Exo Bar. Hannah Yeun opens...

Thursday, July 4

While the fireworks on A-Mountain once again threaten to ignite the invasive plant species ablaze, DJ Herm spins pool-side at Hotel McCoy... This innovative trio's repertoire fuses traditional with unconventional elements—Radiohead and Pink Floyd interpretations—into a modern jazz format. Phoenix's What's The Big Idea perform as part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series. At Westward Look. Sparks are sure to fly... Finally, spinning house, DJs Atom Energy and lunarfox take you Deeper. At Bar Passé...

On The Horizon

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

First gen L.A. punk legend Alice Bag says of the band's name, "The band has also made it into an acronym for "Fuck 'Em All," reinforcing their message. One that echoes the words of Gloria Steinem, "The Women's Movement is still necessary and more alive than ever." Resistance has never sounded so infectious. From San Antonio, FEA inhabit the space where Chicana punk and social consciousness intersect. With St. Louis rock 'n' rollers Bruiser Queen. On Saturday, July 13, at 191 Toole. Locals Sur Block cast their bewitching indie pop spells, first up... Testament to the power of social media. While studying classical clarinet at Oberlin Conservatory of Music, Cody Carson asked All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth if he could sing "Coffee Shop Soundtrack," at their upcoming House of Blues gig, via a YouTube video. Gaskarth agreed. On Tuesday, July 16, synth-accented symphonic rockers Set It Off face the "Killer in the Mirror." At 191 Toole. Flanked by post-hardcorists Emarosa and pop punks Broadside...

Until next week, XOXO...