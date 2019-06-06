Thursday, June 6

"Enough corporate noise in the ears of the youth." Reggae-influenced world beat artist Nattali Rize adds, "Time to spread the Truth." In line with her philosophy, she uses her unwavering voice in the global struggle toward the realization of full freedom, truth and justice over the systemic exploitation of the people and our planet. "Generations Will Rize." At 191 Toole... Local alt/indie rockers Divy and Demonyms along with sonic manipulator d[foRm] give cause to believe that the luminiferous ether truly exists at Club Congress...

Friday, June 7

Gingerly alluding to trying circumstances—battling breast cancer and reflecting upon the degradation of political and social affairs—this acclaimed singer-songwriter's latest self-titled release, her 10th studio album, is filled with an earthy open-heartedness and dreamy poetic imagery. Patty Griffin explores universal themes that bind us inextricably together. At the Rialto Theatre. With English folk singer/guitarist John Smith... A testament to the darkly weird, Goth/country punks Slim Cessna's Auto Club along with Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds summon the Mexican muse of The Great Goddess of Teotihuacan, who cultural lore holds benevolently sprouts hallucinogenic morning glories and protects the underworld. The Mission Creeps lead the siege. At 191 Toole... Following in the tradition of Lee "Scratch" Perry and King Tubby, Tucson's dub/reggae masters Dub Society skank at the Chicago Bar... Featuring Heroes Reunion, Critical Miss and Creeper Van, Women Rock Tucson rejoices in the splendor of just that. At Brodie's Tavern... Hosted by Stephka Von Snatch, Burlesque in Wonderland will lure you down through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world. At the Surly Wench Pub... Psychedelic funk/jam band The Bennu shoot through the night at Sky Bar... Natty & The Sunset serenade with original dreamy folk compositions (and a few covers) at Westbound... Hailing from the heart of Creole country in Louisiana, this singer/accordionist/ drummer is the son of a zydeco legend. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble flirt with temptation at Monterey Court... And, in the twilight, as part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series, Haboob perform original compositions that elicit feelings of "ennui and hubris" while enveloped in a thick cloud of dust. At Main Gate Square...

Snow Tha Product

Snow Tha Product

Saturday, June 8

"Holy Shit," Latina hip hop artist Claudia Alexandra Feliciano aka Snow Tha Product unleashes her rapid-fire delivery and take no shit 'tude at the Rialto Theatre. The Goin' Off Tour showcases up-and-comers Castro Escobar, Jandro and James Elizabeth... KFMA's night-time radio personality Avery hosts Local Noize Night on the plaza at Hotel Congress. This evening of all-ages bedlam—featuring Alien Atmosphere and Pyrotechnica—carries a distinct alt-rock/metallic edge... Brash young turks Rough Draft are taking their brand of indie/emo/punk/"whatever" on tour. They are kicking things off with a shindig at Club Congress. The Exbats, Pelt and Carnaval add to the rabble rousing... Fueled by two acoustic guitars—a 12- and six-string—with a tuba holding down the low end, Sierreño is a regional Mexican sub-genre different from Norteño. Experience los Perdidos de Sinaloa at Club 4th Avenue. Be prepared to scoot boots... Jae "Motherfuckin" Tilt presents the first ever Rap & Tap. Featuring pop-up shops, mad booze and hip hop, of course. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery–Downtown... Then Roch Mirabeau hosts Pushing Buttons: A Monthly Producer Getdown. With beat sets by: DVOID, MetricTones, Nick Arcade, B3NBI, RND1, Jamaal Tha RX, TOP NAX and RaajMahal. Also at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery–Downtown... Ouros and Hussie behave like tarts at Irene's Holy Donuts... Featuring violin, acoustic guitar and cello this instrumental trio—while backpacking through many regions like musical genres—are on their way to becoming something else. The Missing Parts search for their phantom limbs at Solar Culture... And, The Jack, Armed At Night, Chance Romance and Live & Let Die (a tribute to Paul McCartney) gather to Rock For Paws: A Benefit for Hard Luck HoundsAZ. At House of Bards...

Sunday, June 9

After bidding "Farewell to the Good Times," on Burn Something Beautiful (Concord, 2016)—a rumination on mortality, the healing power of love and a paean to the rock 'n' roll life, renowned singer-songwriter, true believer Alejandro Escovedo chronicles the immigrant experience on his latest: The Crossing. At 191 Toole... The sound of these kids from Rockford, Illinois, marries western-influenced rock 'n' roll and classic '60s soul. Frontman Miles Nielsen also proclaims a love for Cheap Trick. He may be biased, though; He is, after all, Rick Nielsen's progeny. Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts. At Club Congress. Bluesy indie rocker Lydian Osman shares "Slow Sighs"... Music Under The Stars features music by the Tucson Pops Orchestra. Al fresco, at DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center... Hungry? Like a side of funk with your scrambled eggs? Mik & The Funky Brunch are at La Cocina... Alternative folk singer-songwriter, Katie Haverly & The Aviary perform on the patio at Che's Lounge... Stewart Copeland, of The Police, first filmed these siblings performing on the Santa Monica Pier; Since then, they have gone viral on YouTube with more than 8 million views. Their name means "vampire bat" in Romanian to honor their parents' Transylvania heritage. "The First Family of Rock," Liliac perform at House of Bards...

Monday, June 10

From deep in the bayou, Cajun bluesman Tab Benoit tracks the brackish water of the Mississippi Delta—along with a strong dose of "Medicine"—into the Rialto Theatre. Soulful blues rocker Eric Johanson helps "Burn It Down"... These Bay Area "kinda grunge, kinda punk" indie rockers "Dip" into town for a show at Club Congress. Culture Abuse bring their vision of the Bay Dream along with a taste of "Goo" for all who care to sample. Songsmith Tony Molina, Dare and Entry lend support... "Shaking bootys since 1993," Funky Bonz enlivens Funky Monday at Elliott's on Congress... Drawing from traditional jazz, swing and the American songbook, Tucson Jazz Institute hosts JAZZ JAMbalaya. At Sheraton Tucson Hotel...

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Tuesday, June 11

The release of "Bitch I Love You"—the standout track to this soul revivalist's 2007 self-titled debut, on Shake Yo Ass Records, with The Cold Breeze—gained him critical acclaim and opening slots touring with Spoon and Okkervil River. His voice slurs like James Brown. And, the backbeat? Pure Stax Record's Southern soul. Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears narrows The Difference Between Me & You at 191 Toole. With the indie rockin' soul of Amasa Hines... Punk rockers The Offspring unplug for a special acoustic show. "We'll drink some beer, tell some stories and maybe do a few fun cover songs." Lead singer/molecular biologist Dexter Holland expands, "And, Jonny Two Bags from Social Distortion will be with us performing a solo set." At the Rialto Theatre... This Texas singer-songwriter transports the flavor of Gulf Coast country soul found in his solo debut The Change to Club Congress. "It's a love letter, and a promise to my newly formed family," says Kevin Galloway. With the light-hearted yet fuzzed-out rock of Birds and Arrows...

Wednesday, June 12

In early 2006, when their self-titled debut hit the bins, it quickly became evident that these Goth-tinged/post-punk revivalists succeeded in creating a dark and debaucherous soundtrack for the scorned, marginalized and nihilistic to all sullenly pout and seductively sway their hips on the dancefloor to. She Wants Revenge stalk the Rialto Theatre. Partnered in crime by MXMS and The Guidance... At Club Congress you will find the polished neo-soul fusion of Street Blues Family. They promise to make you swoon...

Thursday, June 13

The Wanda Junes' Sonoran desert imbued country will soon have you "drinkin' with the devil on the front porch tonight." At Tap + Bottle - Downtown... Singer-songwriters Nancy & Neil McCallion perform original Americana acoustically. At La Cocina... From Austin, these Maximalist prog/grunge rockers are touring in support of their fifth album, Ghost Coast. Led by guitar wizard Dani Neff, Megafauna deliver "thinking woman's hard rock" to eager throngs at the Surly Wench Pub. With Gardie... Go Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox spin house at Passé...

Shout Out

Gifted singer-songwriter Adam Townsend celebrates the release of All My Fires—a nuanced collection of soul-tinged folk rock burnished by Nashville production—on Friday, June 7 with a fete at Club Congress. Indie-pop duo Night Weather help to uncork the bottles... On Saturday, June 8, female-fronted pop punkers en Español Diluvio commemorate the release of Marea en el Desierto at Sky Bar. Santa Pachita and Tonight's Sunshine add to the festivities (and pass around the flask)...

On The Horizon

The last time the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band was in town, a recording of AC-DC's "Hell's Bells" blasted through the PA as roadie turned hype-man Warren Moscow prepped the crowd. His banter was a bit heavy handed. "Alcohol is your friend. If you're not ready to party, get the fuck out!" But, he knew his crowd well. "From Juarez, Mexico via Hollywood" on Saturday, June 15, Metalachi return to Hotel Congress. The plaza will never be quite the same afterwards... And finally, Canadian electro-funksters Chromeo will cause you to fall Head Over Heels. On Wednesday, June 19 at the Rialto Theatre. With self confessed synth-freak, Touch Sensitive... That's it.

Until next week, XOXO...