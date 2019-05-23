Thursday, May 23

The Blues Review features Tom Walbank, Austin Counts and Christopher T. Stevens. At Tap + Bottle Downtown... A technicolor musical experience awaits when Silver Cloud Express, United Snakes and Hey Bucko take to the stage at Sky Bar... Guided by unseen voices, they are able to leap across the stage in a single bound. Piñata Protest, Pigmy Death-Ray and The Demons run amok. At the Surly Wench Pub... Performing transcendental music of the world, Khalid el Boujami on oud/voice will join Balkan Spirit on the patio at Agustin Kitchen... Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox spin house at Passé...

Friday, May 24

Multiculturalism in effect: Their rich sound is a mezcla of rockabilly, cumbia, jazz and Gypsy sung, in both English y Español. Their odyssey began when a 20-year-old, trumpet-wielding firebrand of an English singer moved to Spain to form a band with a rockabilly double bassist and the "best flamenco/punk guitarist" that the two of them knew. Clear away any buffelgrass when Jenny & The Mexicats blaze a trail towards the Rialto Theatre. With slamming Oakland quartet Bang Data. "It's enough to drive a motherfucker loco." ... Armed with replica chromed LED helmets and retro costumes, One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk promises to take the uninitiated and well-seasoned time travelers alike on a sojourn through Daft Punk's Discovery (2001) album. At 191 Toole... UG Desert Artists presents Live! From the Underground a showcase of Arizona hip hoppers. At Solar Culture... Blacklidge Community Collective is the site of an all-ages punk/metal event. Featuring the Nintendo grind of Cybearg, BYOM, Muddle of Pud and The FIST... The B-Sides play "the songs you forgot that you loved," while Breaking Glass fill in the low end blissfully. At Irene's Holy Donuts... Out on the Mutation Tour, Midnight Tyrannosaurus's heavy dubstep beats create "Brain Sludge" at Gentle Ben's. DJs Ramrod, Sirenz and Cursor trade off behind the decks... Natty & The Sunset set smiles straight. At Crooked Tooth Brewing... The Unday and Shooda Shook It fill the existential void with melody and groove. At the Surly Wench Pub... Experimental jazz with Dark Maps happens off-the-cuff at Westbound... Nitecall: Women of Wave sees DJ Mijito and RedaDax spinning darkwave/post-punk/new wave/synth/coldwave in honor of the women who undulated. At R Bar... As part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series, virtuoso violinist Beth Daunis, nylon string master Mark Wilsey and steel string psychobilly slinger Phil Lipman may provide "the link between the Old Pueblo and galaxies far, far away." Reno del Mar fill the evening air with something other. At Main Gate Square... From Long Beach, the Laurie Morvan Band add their unique shade of color to Blues Fridays on the plaza at Hotel Congress...

Saturday, May 25

click to enlarge Courtesy

Birds and Arrows: Saturday May 25 @ 191 Toole

Canadian psychedelic rockers Black Mountain's latest, Destroyer (Dine Alone Records, 2019), named after the single-run 1985 Dodge muscle car of the same name, captures all of the wide-eyed freedom that comes along with scoring one's first driver's license, feeling invincible, and being fully in the driver's seat. At 191 Toole. Birds & Arrows and La Cerca propel the evening forward... Shout out to all the juggalos. Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope bring back the "Dark Carnival." Hide your offspring. Insane Clown Posse storm the Fury Tour into the Rialto Theatre... Juking? DJs Ruff Idyll, C10, LOMMOL, JunMei, Fluites, Wittheums and B3B kick off a night with freak dancing in mind. Phasing: A Night For Dancing in the Dark. At Owls Club. Body condoms optional... Performing original compositions and adaptations rooted in various pan-African styles: African Folk, Afro-pop, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.



click to enlarge Courtesy

Vanilla Ice: Saturday, May 25 @ The ’90s House Party at AVA Amphitheater

Themesmerize and make bodies involuntarily sway at Monterey Court... The heavy stoner rock ofalong withandwill have Irene's Holy Donuts rockin' into the dawn... Backed by some of Tucson's finest,sings jazz standards, '60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... Theserenades in the night air. At Udall Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair... They topped the charts during the decade best known forDolly the first cloned mammal,and the public debut of the World Wide Web,, featuringand, keeps "The Last Great Decade" alive. At the AVA Amphitheater... A metalcore/deathcore extravaganza unfolds at The Rock. On the bill:and... Roman Catholics are not the only denomination razzed about tipping the chalice If you like your folk music straight with no chaser, nationally acclaimed folk singer-songwriterperform on the plaza at Hotel Congress... From Chicago, EDM artistsbelieve in leaving a mark on the world. At Gentle Ben's.andspin... Texas post-hardore/noise rockerstrample the cross underfoot at Ward6...perform in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... Singer-songwriterperforms at Exo Roast Co.plays an opening set... Celebrating 22 years of swing mania,detonate on the stage at Club Congress. The recently crowned winners of Battle for KFMADay,, instigate the assault...: Hip hop, blues and soul are on the menu at Sky Bar.andwill shine brightly...features performances byand. At Hotel McCoy...

Sunday, May 26

click to enlarge Courtesy

Katie’s Randy Cat: Sunday, May 26 @ One Big Rock Show at Saint Charles Tavern

One Big Rock Show, a benefit for 99.1 FM Downtown Radio, features performances by Sugar Stains, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers, Texas Trash and the Trainwrecks, Dos Hombres, Little House of Funk, Quarter Royale, and Irish punks Katie's Randy Cat. At Saint Charles Tavern. Making an ever increasing number of public appearances, DJ Satan hosts... "A wall is a wall." These gritty Rhode Island punk rockers have received props in Rolling Stone and Spin. Downtown Boys bringing their caustic political commentary and dynamic musical edge to the Club Congress stage. Feverfew, mudpuppy and Shitknife lend a (perhaps slightly contaminated) hand... From Washington, Long Sought Rest, Mud of Pud, Sauced Up and Sally Roundhouse perform punk, doom and poetry at Blacklidge Community Collective... Vocal chamber ensemble Camerata Sonora perform traditional/sacred music from Scotland, England and America. At Sea of Glass-Center for The Arts... In what is becoming an annual tradition, Loveland play in honor of Memorial Day. On the patio at Che's Lounge... The Tucson Pops Orchestra performs Music Under the Stars. At Demeester Outdoor Performance Center... For the more intrepid, expect the unexpected. Cast in the haloed light of tattoos, excess and sheer chaos, Texas Trash & The Trainwrecks set their sights on the outdoor stage at Saint Charles Tavern... And, closing the Spring Concert Series, "The Sandman" Howe Gelb refracts the light under the stars. At Hotel Congress. Birds & Arrows and David Huckfelt share the stage...

Monday, May 27

An all-ages spectacle awaits. High School Band Showcase will surely enliven the summer months to come. Somniac, Tonight's Sunshine, Mudpuppy, The Limes, Stripes520 and The Trees are slated to perform. At Club Congress...

Tuesday, May 28

The macabre being their forte, electronic industrialists My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult careen the Strange Affairs Tour into 191 Toole. Desert noir rockers The Mission Creeps spin tales straight from The Edge of Night... As the descent into summer commences, Winter refreshes by aspiring to connect people to their inner child through their blissfully beautiful, dream pop. Austin psychedelicists Holy Wave and the lo-fi pop of Suis-je Riche add flourishes. At Club Congress...

Wednesday, May 29

"I got a noose/I got a noose/I got a noose around my neck." With themes focusing on nihilism, occultism, depression and death, Purveyor in "D(r)ead," Ghostemane blurs the lines between the moshpit and rapping. At the Rialto Theatre... Bewitching brujas, girl group/garage rockers Taco Sauce lead the blurred crusade. Crooked Saints and More Freaks are in tow. At Club Congress...

Thursday, May 30

Luring listeners in with dark, hard-hitting rhythms and belting vocals, on "Forgive Me, Karma," these Atlanta hard rockers "walk with fire." Royal Thunder are at Club Congress. With fellow Atlanteans, hard rock/metalists Dead Now... The Joe Peña Trio shed magical droplets of sorrow. At Agustin Kitchen...

click to enlarge Courtesy

Royal Thunder: Thursday, May 30 @ Club Congress

Shout Out

Making an effort to expose the other side of the reptilian world to Earthlings. Sad But Honest is the first musical manifestation by Sad Reptilian. They fete the sorrowful occasion through debauchery. Of course. On Sunday, May 26 at Exo Roast Co. Gene Tripp, Monsignor Wednesdays Guitar Mass and DJ Wooden Tooth Records lend a hand. Uumm, or offer a well-timed tissue...

On The Horizon

Gingerly alluding to trying circumstances—battling breast cancer and reflecting upon the degradation of political and social affairs—this acclaimed singer-songwriter's latest self-titled release, her 10th studio album, is filled with an earthy open-heartedness and dreamy poetic imagery. On Friday, June 7, Patty Griffin explores universal themes that bind us inextricably together. At the Rialto Theatre. With English folk singer/guitarist John Smith... A testament to the darkly weird, Goth/country punks Slim Cessna's Auto Club along with Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds summon the Mexican muse of The Great Goddess of Teotihuacan, who cultural lore holds benevolently sprouts hallucinogenic morning glories and protects the underworld. The Mission Creeps lead the siege. On Friday, June 7, at 191 Toole... "Holy Shit," Latina hip hop artist Claudia Alexandra Feliciano aka Snow Tha Product unleashes her rapid-fire delivery and take-no-shit 'tude at the Rialto Theatre on Saturday, June 8. The Goin' Off Tour showcases up-and-comers Castro Escobar, Jandro and James Elizabeth... After bidding "Farewell to the Good Times," on Burn Something Beautiful (Concord, 2016)—a rumination on mortality, the healing power of love and a paean to the rock 'n' roll life, renowned singer-songwriter, true believer Alejandro Escovedo chronicles the immigrant experience on his latest: The Crossing. On Sunday, June 9, at 191 Toole... Finally, in early 2006, when their self-titled debut hit the bins, it quickly became evident that these Goth-tinged/post-punk revivalists succeeded in creating a dark and debaucherous soundtrack for the scorned, marginalized and nihilistic to all seductively sway their hips and sullenly pout on the dancefloor to. On Wednesday, June 12, She Wants Revenge stalk the Rialto Theatre. Partnered in crime by MXMS and The Guidance...

Until next week, XOXO...

