Thursday, April 11

click to enlarge Courtesy

See Nancy & Neil McCallion: Thursday, April 11 @ La Cocina

West Coast hip hoppers SOB X RBE bring the Strictly Only Brothers Tour to 191 Toole. Sneakk, Peacoat Gang, Ricky P., Tommy Will and YOUNG TUC share the bill... An intriguing new musical conglomeration, Tongs—featuring Chris Peña on keys, trapsman Tom Beach and bassist Chris Pierce—reveal themselves at Tap + Bottle Downtown... Guitar-driven pop duo Sales celebrate "Chinese New Year" at Club Congress. With Atlanta "pool rockers" Lunar Vacation... Singer-songwriters Nancy & Neil McCallion perform original Americana acoustically at La Cocina...UA Presents Alex de Grassi and Andrew York. In a program suffused with diversity, New Age fingerstyle steel-string acoustic and nylon classical guitars interlace at Crowder Hall...

Friday, April 12

The Spring Concert Series continues. Musical camaleón and curandero Carlos Arzate & the Kind Souls work their magic on the plaza at Hotel Congress... In a Rabelaisian celebration of liberation from restraint and societal dogma, under the stewardship of Tucson Libertine League's Lola Torch, Reveal: A Debut of Burlesque Performances unveils itself at 191 Toole... "Shake, shake, shake." Shaking booties since 1993, Funky Bonz will do just that at Saint Charles Tavern... Psychedelic, darkwave cumbiancheros XIXA with radicals Ojalá Systems thresh at Club Congress... Looking for something from the underground? From D.C. post-punk/darkwavers Social Station willfully enter The Shit Dungeon. With Vasectomy and Lav Andula in tow... And, in the twilight, as part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series, Zona Libre perform contemporary Latino, urbano and popular Americano. At Main Gate Square... Since 2005, these multiple Best of Tucson winners for Best Cover Band channel new wave classics, pop and power ballads from what could be your favorite decade. 80s & Gentlemen rock on the rooftop at Playground... Kyklo plays the music that wafts through "mountain villages, ancient islands, hashish dens, cafés, harems, pubs, dance halls, cloisters and prisons of the old world." In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... Looking for something low-key? Jazz Late Night with Rafael Moreno is at Maynard's Market & Kitchen... In two dramatically different sets, Taco Sauce and Juju Fontaine will raise the dust, and likely swill a few beers, in honor of frontwoman Gabi Montoya's birthday. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... Natalie Pohanic charms with her original dreamy folk compositions at The Dusty Monk Pub... From Durango, Colorado, J-Calvin deliver a potent mix of neo-soul/funk at Exo Roast Co... Surf's up! Shrimp Chaperone and The Furys pay musical homage to surf legend Dick Dale. At Sky Bar... From Nantes, France, garage rockers Rock Roll & Remember unveil their latest recording Tyranny Of Men (Compact Disc Records) at Owls Club. A set by "international skiffle trio" Golden Boots kicks off the festivities. And the futuristic funk of Pork Torta 2.6 brings the night to a close... Touring in support of his solo debut, Wolves, Matchbox 20 guitarist Kyle Cook lands at Monterey Court. With Paul McDonald cushioning the landing...

click to enlarge Courtesy

See Zona Libre: Friday, April 12 @ Main Gate Square.

Saturday, April 13

What a Good Day. Hailed by Albert "Ice Man" Collins, as "One of the brightest young stars on the blues scene today." Carvin Jones brings The Big Time Souvenir Tour to 191 Toole... Experience Buster Keaton's 1920 silent film One Week, as it was originally screened, accompanied by organist Ron Rhode on The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. At the Fox Theatre. Mariachi Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson round out the event... The Joyce Luna Trio debuts at Crooked Tooth Brewing... Fiendishly rad, The Exbats "Try Again" at Che's Lounge... The Eugene Boronow Duo performs bossa-nova and melodious original compositions in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... "Americana's most wanted fugitive," Mark Insley and The Broken Angels retell tales of woe at The Dusty Monk Pub... Jimmy Carr and the Awkward Moments help The Coronet celebrate their fifth anniversary... He's had a lot on his mind. Singer/rapper Jake Miller is still "Drinkin' About You." At The Rock. Pop rockers Just Seconds Apart and Logan Henderson share the bill... DJ Stubbie precedes over The Fineline Revisited. At the Surly Wench Pub... Imbued with the sabor and infectious rhythms of Bolivia, Peru, Brazil and Colombia. Baracutanga ignite the dance floor at Monterey Court... Deep Roots Folk Blues musician Christopher T Stevens performs the music that was spawned upriver from New Orleans in the Mississippi Delta. At Exo Roast Co... Pushing Buttons: A Monthly Producer Getdown is host a Battle of the Beats. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery-Downtown... From British Columbia, this singer-songwriter's writing style hovers somewhere near that of Jackson Browne, Gillian Welch and The Woods Brothers. Sam Weber follows the Shadows in the Road. At The Sea of Glass Center for The Arts...

Sunday, April 14

Capturing a futuristic vibe, with alien basslines and gangster beats, Space Jesus navigates his interstellar vessel through a traversable wormhole. At the Rialto Theatre. With electronic/bass/trap artist Buku... Layers of improvisational guitars and tribal hard-bop drumming coalesce this modern jazz duo's telepathic kinship and fuels inspired performances. Identical twin brothers, The Mattson 2, shimmer and shake at 191 Toole... Described as a "loosey-goosey songwriters in the round" event, Grip Jensen, Gabe Rozzell, Matt Stark, Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Mayfield are throwing a Hootenanny. This honky-tonk love-fest takes place at Saint Charles Tavern...

Monday, April 15

"No man grows till he tests his might against what his eyes can't see." Gifted with a barrel chested voice like that of a manic street preacher—perhaps a result of the gospel choirs he sang with as a youngster—folk singer-songwriter Shawn James examines The Dark & The Light at 191 Toole. Psychedelic rockers Fever Feel provide support... From the stasis of Fugazi being frozen in indefinite hiatus emerged this D.C.-area improvisational punk trio. The Messthetics blaze through Club Congress. Folk/electronic singer-songwriter Jillian Bessett opens the show...

Tuesday, April 16

After a near-death experience this indie icon returns with Circuit Boredom, some of the strongest music of his career. "We were in this sweet little cabin and in the middle of the night, Lizzy [Kweller's wife] woke up in a panic, 'Ben, get up! Something's wrong. I feel horrible.'" Kweller adds, "We grabbed the boys out of bed, trying to shake them awake." After testing their blood, the paramedics found that the carbon monoxide levels were so high, the entire family were 15 minutes away from not waking up. Ben Kweller perdures at 191 Toole. The Technicolors add muted tones... Lenguas Largas, Human Kitten and Hey Bucko! perform at a fundraising event for SPW. At The Royal Room. Proceeds go towards the purchase of harm reduction supplies... Formed in a UK boys school in 1975, their first release for Island Records was "Ku Klux Klan" a chastisement at the evils of racism. Roots reggae artists Steel Pulse "Cry, Cry Blood." At the Rialto Theatre. Locals Desert Fish open the show...

Wednesday, April 17

Co-founder of Animal Collective, experimental popper Avey Tare herds the Cows on Hourglass Pond into 191 Toole. Ambient experimentalists Paradot provide underpinning... This soulful Syrian-American vocalist's lyrics touch on love, loss and the Syrian Civil War that has touched his family. Prompting this funk/neo-soul ensemble to donate a portion of their merchandise proceeds to the Karam Foundation, a humanitarian relief organization. Bassel & The Supernaturals are at Club Congress. Flanked by the formidable Adara Rae & The Homewreckers... Expect the unexpected. DJs Carl Hanni & Steven Ramshur indulge the muse by spinning everything from Afro-beat to classic honky-tonk. The Suffering Jukebox expiates sin at Exo Roast Co...

Thursday, April 18

Drawing from Sufi trance, African beats, Indian ragas and Aboriginal motifs, Baraka Moon deliver pulsing, spiritually charged music for dancing. At Solar Culture. Serena Gabriel provides the opportunity for healing through music... Based on hundreds of photos from articles and amateur videos of the original Selling England By The Pound concerts—one of the first-ever multimedia performances—The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza captures the surrealism of these shows that took place between 1973 and 1974. At the Fox Theatre... "Who cares if you come from paradise or hell/Appalling Beauty, artless and monstrous scourge/If only your eyes, your smile or your foot reveal the infinite I love and have never known." Full of dark, cold condemnation, Danish post-punkers Iceage commit acts of simony at Club Congress. With South London alt rockers Shame and Pelada...

On The Horizon

Featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric, Saturday, April 20 sees MuddFest 2019 get mired deep down in the sludge at Club XS... Also, trumpeter extraordinaire, Chris Botti breezes into the Diamond Center, on Saturday, April 20... Hailed as a consummate "Rappers, rapper," Murs will take you on a Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable. On Saturday, April 20, at 191 Toole. With Locksmith, Cojo and DJ EPS... And finally, their latest release boldly declares that Love Is Dead. Indietronica sensation CHVRCHES are at The Rialto Theatre on Tuesday, April 23. Rockers Cherry Glazerr smear on their Apocalipstick before opening the show...

Until next week, XOXO...