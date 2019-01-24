Thursday, Jan. 24

Jillian Bessett

Theirs is a decidedly metropolitan sound, a soul-drenched reflection of life in the urban jungle of NYC. On The Sun "Get Focused" at Sky Bar. With chanteuses Jillian Bessett and Keli Carpenter... His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Doug Sahm, Nanci Griffith, K.D. Lang, Joe Ely and numerous others. In a rare performance, singer-songwriter/essayist/painter Tom Russell is in the Copper Hall at Hotel Congress... Billy Sedlmayr, Gabriel Sullivan and Kaia Chesney are at Tap + Bottle Downtown... The Losers lay down their winning hand at Owls Club... Propelled by sound, featuring the entertainers of Tucson Libertine League, Reveal: A Debut of Burlesque Performances tantalizes the senses at 191 Toole... Piano Bar Thursdays continues at The Dusty Monk Pub... "The devil bites dirty." Nitecall DJ Mijito hosts Wax and Wane: A Cocteau Twins Tribute at R Bar. Donations to benefit Borderlands Produce Rescue... During the 1970s, with chart toppers "Me and Bobby McGee" and "For the Good Times," this outlaw songwriter helped redefine country music. Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers are at The Fox Theatre...

Whitey Morgan

Friday, Jan. 25

From Flint, Michigan, country outlaw Whitey Morgan sings it straight, with no chaser. His working class psalms serve to help the downtrodden drink their sorrows away, leaving the world a tiny bit better place. With country neo-traditionalist Alex Williams. At The Rialto Theater... Acerekó performs Afro-Cuban/jazz at Crooked Tooth Brewing... "Drinking Class" hero Lee Brice spread "Rumors" at The Diamond Center... "Bye, Bye Miss American Pie": Singer-songwriter Don McLean drives "the Chevy to the levy." With special guest Al Stewart. At The Fox Theater... The Living Deads, Pigmy Death-Ray and Taco Sauce place "a whole lot of hell in your handbasket" at Sky Bar... Folding vocal harmonies into their folk/country/rock/funk, Amber Norgaard & Sabra Faulk entertain in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... Super Gay Party Machine: Tucson's premier LGBTQ (and allies) dance extravaganza features Tempest DuJour, DJ Shorty and Häus of K. At Hotel Congress... Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents Fresh Music, Copland and More. Featuring trumpeter Pacho Flores. The evening's program includes Mozart's Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio, Neruda's Concerto for Corno da Caccia, and more. José Luis Gomez at the podium. At the Tucson Convention Center...

Amber Norgaard

Saturday, Jan. 26

This American folkie has been described as "a Midwestern existentialist hobo." Greg Brown with the founding member of transcendental folk band The Pines, David Huckfelt, at 191 Toole... Seeing "Rebel Red," alt/indie rockers Hunny arrive "Kicking Cans" at Club Congress. Backed by the fast-paced, jangly guitar-driven pop punk/rock of Hockey Dad... Singer-songwriter Leila Lopez backed by bassist Brian Green are in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... DJ Stubbie keeps the myth alive during The Fineline Revisited at the Surly Wench Pub... With note-for-note renditions handpicked from the Beatles extensive catalog, The Fab Four tip the hat at The Fox Theatre... Bluegrass fans should plan on taking a day trip to Casa Grande for the Agri-Country Bluegrass Festival. This gathering showcases some of the top bluegrass acts in the nation: Edgar Loudermilk featuring guitarist Jeff Autry, Cedar Hill, The Titan Valley Warheads, Jam Pak, Dusty River and James Reams & The Barnstormers. At the Pinal Fairgrounds & Events Center... The Galactic Center says goodbye. It's been a helluva ride. Galaxian: The Final Departure. H.R. Guerin, Elliot Tierney, Jacob Ladder and Lance Fairchild spin...

Sunday, Jan. 27

Celebrating three decades of "liquor, women, drugs and killing," Supersuckers perform a mini-country set of songs from their latest release Suck It, as well as classic albums unabridged. Lead singer Eddie Spaghetti adds, "Wear clean underwear because we're gonna rock your pants off." At Club Congress... Presented by a live band and theater ensemble, A Hamilton Music Revue is a gritty hip-hop throwdown showcasing the original mixtape music launched by the 2015 musical. "History has its eyes on you," at The Rialto Theater... BreakingGlasss debut their first original set on the Che's Lounge patio, along with their intrepid acoustic post-punk noir... "Mr. Heavy Metal," nimble-fingered guitarist Marty Friedman, unleashes the full force of his latest release, One Bad M.F. Live at 191 Toole. Flanked by Immortal Guardian and Hands & Feet... The legendary Herb Alpert and his wife, Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall, are at The Fox Theatre performing an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, some Beatles y mucho, mucho mas...

Monday, Jan. 28

Mayhem ensues when The Black Market Trust cut loose their infectious brand of traditional vocal jazz in the Copper Hall at Hotel Congress...

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Despite the uphill struggles of everyday life, embodied in songs like "Nobody Gives A Damn," the hapless characters on this band's sixth album keep striving for the "Best Seat In The House." Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke guide the Find a Light Tour into The Rialto Theater. Shit-hot guitarist Chris Shiflett, best known for his tenure with Foo Fighters, opens the show... Out on their first West Coast tour in more than 18 years, seminal indie rockers Duster grace the Club Congress stage. Backed by Hikikomori, Soft Shoulder and Droll...

Claire George

Wednesday, Jan. 30

This duo's mercurial sound is soulful electronic with aspects of house music. Lovelorn and passionate, Drama plays out on stage at Club Congress. Wide-eyed and full of wonder, indie pop singer/songwriter Claire George balances out the evening... Get Back: A Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles Rooftop Performance brings some of the best local musicians together—Al Perry, Amy Munoz, Luminarios, Mike Hebert, Billy Sedlmayr, Van Christian, Mark Insley and The Sidewinders—with a headlining performance from Loveland on the plaza at Hotel Congress. Donations to benefit the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen...

Thursday, Jan. 31

Twenty-five years strong, swing revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's latest, Louie Louie Louie, is a rousing celebration of music legends Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima. At The Fox Theatre... Part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents Te Amo, Argentina. Utilizing song, film, dance and spoken word, Antonio Lysy's tango imbued work for solo cello and small ensemble extracts the essence of Argentina. At Leo Rich Theater... And, the electronic folk pop of Sharkk Heart, the strange beauty of Loki Moon and the improvisational spirit of Holly Pyle push the envelope at Sky Bar... On the strength of his second studio album, DiCaprio 2, East Atlanta rapper J.I.D. rolls the Catch Me If You Can Tour into 191 Toole. Flanked by Reason, Hardo and Lou The Human...

On The Horizon

On Friday, Feb. 1, rapper Vince Staples creeps the Smile You're On Camera Tour into The Rialto Theater. Buddy opens the show... Tuesday, Feb 12, sees indie rockers Pedro The Lion at 191 Toole. With special guests Tomberlin... Slug and Ant, otherwise known as Atmosphere, rain a mighty dose of hip-hop down at The Rialto Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Backed by Dem Atlas, The Lioness and DJ Keezy... Also on Feb 5, surf/punk rockers Agent Orange disperse deadly toxins at 191 Toole...

Until next week, XOXO...