Thursday, Jan. 10

Golden-throated vocalist Jackie Evancho opens the American songbook at The Fox Theater... Not necessarily favoring the sacred over the profane, his latest release Don't Let The Devil Ride rambles down lonely backroads, all the while battling emotional restlessness, to arrive at his gospel tinged Southern roots. Blues singer-songwriter Paul Thorn is at 191 Toole... Spektrum Flesh: A Fetish Affair promises music, art, live burlesque by Jaime Soto and Nikki Riot and kink (use your imagination). Resident DJs Vamp Feline and Mijito explore the darkside at R Bar... The homespun quirkiness and charm that typifies Golden Boots is revealed in the bar at Agustin Kitchen... As part of the Oro Valley Concert Series, Southwest Americana artist Peter Dalton Ronstadt explores the regional songs of his father, of Mexico and new inspirations. At the Oro Valley Marketplace... Noise rockers from Denver, Quits "Taste Good Like a Cigarette Should." With Carbon Copy and Psygoat at Owls Club... Elliot Jones, the music director of Arizona Repertory Singers, hosts Piano Bar Thursdays at The Dusty Monk Pub... And, like a great mixtape, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers radiate soulful, funky grooves at Tap + Bottle Downtown...

Friday, Jan. 11

click to enlarge Courtesy

Trombone Shorty

As precious as el sagrado manto and the Templars who guard its misterios, Pedro Y Los Lîricos drop a norteño infused cumbia bomb of righteousness on the dance floor at Exo Roast Co... The Fifth Annual Tucson Jazz Festival 2019 is a destination festival that brings world-class jazz by plane, train and automobile to downtown Tucson. Last year's multiday soirée drew over 20,000 attendees from around the globe. Headlining this year's fest: Trombone Shorty, Bobby McFerrin, Asleep At The Wheel and Pink Martini. The occupation runs Jan 11-Jan 21. Details at tucsonjazzfestival.org... As the Crone moon ascends in the eastern horizon, with her wisdom comes the opportunity for renewal. Capricorn Rising sees the debut of Sex Beat DJ Kid Congo as he hosts a grand fete in honor of Clif "Chick Cashman" Taylor's 56 years of fabulousness. Let the lava erupt, with special guest Angela Bowie at Kon Tiki... This singer-songwriter/guitarist co-wrote of some of Gin Blossoms biggest hits: "Mrs. Rita" and "Until I Fall Away." Jesse Valenzuela is at Club Congress. Flanked by Tucson legends The Sidewinders and Rich Hopkins and the Luminarios... Inspired by generations of strong-minded women, Portland multi-instrumentalist Megan Diana brings The Women in My Head to Sky Bar. Backed by brawny Tucson artists Katie Haverly and Hannah Yeun... Oh What A Night! A Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons reminisce at The Diamond Center... Crossing genres, singer-songwriters Mark Anthony Febbo and Oscar Fuentes play a mix of acoustic guitar-driven cover tunes and originals at Sand-Reckoner... Turntablists Ripdee and White Shadow dig for GLD at Mr. Head's... "First you get the money. Then, you get the power..." Club XS is site of the Sex, Money & Power Fest featuring rap rockers Crazy Town, X, Lethal Injektion and more... Kryge and Sorcerers Of Madness—performing Black Sabbath's Masters Of Reality in its entirety—hold down the musical end of Into Ruin: A Doom Inspired Art Show at Wooden Tooth Records... Zeppelin USA delivers an American tribute to the music of the very British Led Zeppelin. At The Rialto Theater... Cyberscape offers up live sets of ebullient indie noise by Rough Draft, Closet Goth, Weekend Lovers and 4 holographic rappers. Plus, a gallery chockful of works from your favorite unknown artists. At Rare Intentions Collective... Comprised of outstanding high school musicians, Tucson Jazz Institute's Ellington Big Band opens for piano wunderkind Joey Alexander at The Fox Theatre... Then, bask in late night jazz mellowness with the Miranda Agnew Quartet on the patio at Maynard's...

Saturday, Jan. 12

From local punks to Black Flagg and the Meat Puppets, photographer Ed Arnaud presents Lake of Fire: Tucson Punk in the 1980s. A photographic event at Wooden Tooth Records... Singer-songwriter Joe Peña performs solo in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... What happens when a tropical depression escalates into a storm? Fronted by force of nature vocalist/guitarist Gabi Montoya, Juju Fontaine makes landfall at Crooked Tooth Brewing... Metal—in various hues of comparative darkness caused by shielding from direct sunlight—with Stubborn Old Bastard, Scattered Guts, Magguts, Hell Follows, Never Reborn and Skoville at The Rock... Celebrate Jacques birthday. Yay. Jacques Taylor and the Real Deal at Famous Sams–Golf Links and Kolb... Singer Emilie Marchand leads her red hot musical flames—Thøger Lund, Ben Nisbet and Dimitri Manos—through a repertoire that spans from "The Devil's Music" of 1920s to the wicked soul jams of the 1960s. Lola & The Torchbearers cast sparks at Exo Roast Co... The Fineline Revisited's DJ Stubbie pays homage to The Thin White Duke. Rebel, Rebel: A Bowie Tribute rocks the Surly Wench Pub... From the City of Angels, "your favorite degenerate dubstep producer" DJ Dack Janiels unleashes a "deafening terror of spine shattering bass." Resonance at Gentle Ben's... Progressive metalists Tribunus celebrate the release of To End The Skies at House of Bards. Flanked by Sigils Of Summoning, Eviternity and others... Favoring an entertaining (and slightly apocryphal) approach to history, reissue label boss Eric Isaacson—utilizing a mix of film, audio and slides—attempts to tell the entire history of recorded music in 90 minutes. Mississippi Records: A Cosmic Vinyl History happens at Exploded View Gallery/Microcinema... Utilizing only a double-neck bass/guitar, a drum kit and looping pedals, El Eleven Ten create complex, deeply emotional layers of sound that at once pulse with beauty and drive like a locomotive. At 191 Toole... Seminal contemporary jazz supergroup Special EFX All-Stars take command of the The Fox Theatre stage. With The Groover Quartet...

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Temptations

Sunday, Jan. 13

Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops bring doo-wop, R&B and soul at UA Centennial Hall... Electronically looping together snippets of funk, rap, jazz and R&B with humor, Mik and the Funky Brunch perform at La Cocina... "Three piece indie/mathy/proggy rock band from Austin," Honey and Salt are at Sky Bar. With Spider Cider and Cement Shoes... From Seattle, fastcore punkers Regional Justice Center bring a World of Inconvenience to House of Bards. With support from Trench, Dayak and Lost... Singer/pianist Ann Hampton Callaway pays tribute to Nelson Riddle, esteemed arranger/composer of the post-war era. At The Fox Theatre...

Monday, Jan. 14

Radiating elegance and the warmth, jazz singer Kathleen Grace brings her latest collaboration, Tie Me To You, with pianist Larry Golding to Club Congress...

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Find solace in a world rife with absurdist dance tunes. Golden Boots, Cool Funeral, WestOasis and BAM shake their moneymakers for a cause at Owls Club. Proceeds to benefit Syringe Access Program... UA Studio Jazz Ensemble perform with acclaimed NYC trumpeter Terell Stafford at Crowder Hall...

click to enlarge Courtesy

Reverend Horton Heat

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Tucson psychobilly favorite Reverend Horton Heat projects napalm gel, figuratively of course, into the audience at 191 Toole. Flanked by The Delta Bombers, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Big Sandy... The latest installment of Ladytowne, your favorite live & local feminist talk/variety show, features comedy by Em Bowen, live music sets by Birds & Arrows, Cool Funeral and The Tappenings and interviews with Melissa Mauzy, Maria Valeria Timin and Leilani Clark. At Club Congress... And, embracing contemporary jazz with elements of Latin American rhythms and melodies, The Magos Herrera Quartet ignites The Fox Theatre en fuego. With soprano saxophonist Jane Bunnett and all-star, all-female Cuban ensemble Maqueque...

Thursday, Jan. 17

Fine but perhaps not-so-young cannibals The Flesh Eaters pounce hungrily into 191 Toole. With local support from The Mission Creeps. DJ Kid Congo Powers spins... From her early work on Broadway with You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown to her latest album, The Art of Elegance, star of stage and screen Kristin Chenoweth, backed by the illustrious Tucson Symphony Orchestra, present a program that spans her career. At the Tucson Convention Center... Music, poetry and shadow puppets. Poet GennaRose Nethercott is on a book tour in support of The Lumberjack's Doves (Ecco/HarperCollins, 2018), With Vasectomy, Roberto Alejandro and Joseph Parker Okay. At 286 E Jacinto... Nine-time Grammy Award-winning country outfit Asleep at the Wheel hold court at The Fox Tucson Theatre...

On The Horizon

New Orleans sensation Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue dazzles at UA Centennial Hall on Friday, Jan 18... With technical precision, this esteemed collective transform alternative/pop/rock into classical ensemble compositions. The Portland Cello Project perform on Saturday, Jan 19, at Crowder Hall... Also, Saturday and Sunday, Jan 19-20, sees Pink Martini—self-described as the "United Nations house band of 1962 meets Lawrence Welk on acid"—in cahoots with the mighty Tucson Symphony Orchestra in a program that effortlessly straddles the border wall between jazz, Latin, pop and classical music. José Luis Gomez is at the podium. At the Tucson Convention Center... Like the legendary flower, known as "Mexico's love potion numero uno," the Latin Grammy winning all-female mariachi Flor De Toloache casts spells at 191 Toole on Tuesday, Jan 22... Also on Jan 22: Spanning four decades, their career has taken them from "being paid with half a crate of beer" to performing at the Rewind Festival in 2018 with "35,000 people going wild," reminisced Andy McCluskey. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark sashay into the Rialto Theater with Tucson transplants Birds and Arrows. Ravenous fans, a VIP meet & greet will be held on Jan 19 at MOCA. Details here at moca-tucson.org ... And finally, Friday, Jan 25, sees "Drinking Class" hero Lee Brice spread "Rumors" at The Diamond Center...

Until next week, XOXO...