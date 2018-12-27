Thursday, Dec. 27

Gird your loins. Perhaps literally, when The Exbats, Feverfew and Vasectomy nip and tuck at Club Congress... The music of Nobody, Sean Bonnette, Quaker Folk and Caldon Glover charges the air with electricity at The District Tavern... In describing the scene someone said, "I don't know... It's so, Disco 2000!" Nitecall with Dj Mijito pops off at R Bar...

Friday, Dec. 28

"¡Vamos a Guarachar!" Growing up in Nogales, AZ, bandleader Sergio Mendoza jostled between the psychological spaces created as bicultural identities form—germane to life in the borderland. "As punk as the Sex Pistols and as violent as Perez Prado." Orkesta Mendoza celebrate the release of La Caminadora, the indie mambo king's fifth studio album, with a gran fiesta. With Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School at The Rialto Theater... Members of Steff & the Articles, Kool Shades and Lucky Devils Rendezvous annually for a one-off gig uniquely covering their favorite songs. At Club Congress... Violinist Samantha Bounkeua and pianist/trumpeter Dante Rosano delight in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... With a focus on classic jazz standards, Naim Amor's A Jazz Trio create a romantic ambience perfect for date night. At Exo Roast Co... With DJs—We > I, Chris Miranda, Lance Fairchild, Justin Silva and H.R. Guerin—at the helm, Project Atlas' 2001: A Techno Odyssey aims "to set an intergalactic record for the loudest party in space." At Galactic Center... Black Magic Flower Power and Black Medicine using in-born second sight reveal the unseen at The District Tavern... "Filling the void with melody..." The Unday and In Lessons are at the Surly Wench Pub... Jacques Taylor and the Real Deal dish out savory doses of Motown, R&B and old school for your dancing pleasure at The Hut... Featuring members of Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, The Black Moods and Ghetto Cowgirl, The Strolling Bones with Jim Dalton is "The ultimate Rolling Stones cover band." They strut at The Warehouse on 4th...

Saturday, Dec. 29

Madame Ozzy, the world's only female Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne tribute, runs the still-chugging-along "Crazy Train" off the rails at The Rialto Theater. With local support by AC-DC tribute band The Jack and Wicked Sister... Spinning house, dubstep and hip-hop DJ Ramrod paves the road to New Year's Eve. 2018: That's A Wrap at Sky Bar... Mantra-rockers Katie Wise & Bhakti Explosion bring a warm sound infused with "sacred sanskrit, western grooves and chick power" to the Galactic Center... Americana/folk songstress Joyce Luna kisses the year goodbye with a performance at Sand-Reckoner... Cuban Night at Crooked Tooth Brewing features funky tropical trio Acerekó... Accompanied by poet Maggie Golston, singer/songwriter Billy Sedlmayr with Kaia Lacy and filmmaker Maggie Smith, TW columnist Brian Jabas Smith celebrates his new book, Tucson Salvage: Tales and Recollections from La Frontera, with a night of storytelling, musica and film. At Exo Roast Co... Heavy in percussion, the Key Ingredients of African Soul transfix audiences with their pan-African sound. At Monterey Court... The Ponies reunite at Cans. With the manic street preacher-led street riot that are Treasure Mammal, The Exbats and Sweaty Palm Trees... The New Year's Eve Eve Eve Blowout features DJ sets and performances by Portland's Soul Ipsum, Turner Capehart, Lano, Ruff idyll and Blue Dust Archive. At Owls Club... Spinning goth, industrial, synthpop, new wave and alternative, DJ Stubbie keeps the torch aflame. Fineline Revisited at Surly Wench Pub...

Sunday, Dec. 30

Drummer/composer Tim Rachbach and the guitar-driven Tommy Holladay Group convene Under One Moon offering a menu of original jazz compositions and standards. At Club Congress... Guitarist Christopher T. Stevens plays country blues at Tap + Bottle Downtown... And, with an indie take on acoustic covers, from jazz to pop, husband and wife, guitar and violin duo Dos Sueños entertain at Public Brewhouse...

New Year's Eve! Monday, Dec. 31

Psychedelic cumbancheros XIXA offer up a latin dance infused masquerade ball bar none. It's Masque of the Red Desert NYE 2019, with DJ Dirtyverbs, at The Rialto Theater... An alternative extravaganza awaits. Opulence Queer Year's Eve abounds with go-go dancers and a plethora of disc jockeys spinning into the new year and beyond. At 191 Toole... Commemorating the expanse of time elapsed since this venerable hotel's grand opening in 1919, The Decades: A Hotel Congress NYE promises to be an unforgettable journey through its history... Featuring the sonic calamity of The Besmirchers, Thug Riot, Mad World and Total Fucking Failure, Tucson's Only Punk Rock NYE Celebration unabashedly embraces nihilism at The District Tavern... And, bringing in the new year 1920s style, Hot Sardines return on the strength of their latest album, French Fries & Champagne, to The Fox Theatre... Check out TW's NYE 2019 Guide online for more happening events...

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Stay home. Nurse your hangover. Nada going on today...

Wednesday, Jan. 2

If the band-in-residence weren't reason enough to step out—Loren Dircks, Clif Taylor, Gerald Collier, Ken André, Nick Augustine, Tommy Larkins, Bruce Halper comprise the rotating lineup. Wednesdays With Marlowe is fronted by singer-songwriter/novelist Dan Stuart, of Green on Red fame, and his alter ego Marlowe Billings. At The Dusty Monk Pub... A memorable evening of "precision, nuance and grace" awaits when esteemed guitarist Peter McLaughlin, multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Alvin Blaine and master fiddler Nick Coventry join forces. Nick McBlaine & Log Train take to the courtyard stage at Monterey Court...

Thursday, Jan. 3

Featuring saxophonist Michael Moynihan, double bassist Dylan DeRobertis and trapsman Tim Rachbach this Austin via Tucson pianist/composer's latest recording The Desert is an exploration of "swampy, angsty chaos portrayed through hard-bop." Collin Shook Quartet emotes at Club Congress... True "juggalos and juggalettes," it's time to recognize, Insane Clown Posse's Violent J has tag teamed with Detroit rap legend Esham. Yep, The E&J Tour pours, not so smoothly, into The Rock...

Shout Out

Commemorating 28 years, "Little Angels of God," Barely Bipedal celebrate the release of All Summer Been Lightnin' at Cans on Sunday, Dec. 30. With opening sets by Golden Boots, Dirk Wednesday's Guitar Mass and Not Right Now...

On The Horizon

You can feel it coming in the chill of the night air. It's time again for The 26th Annual Wooden Ball. Your chance to see some of Tucson's finest—Mute Swan, Gabriel Sullivan, Sweet Ghosts, Little Cloud y mas—stripped down and unplugged. On Saturday, Jan. 5 at Club Congress... With technical precision, this esteemed collective transform alternative/pop/rock into classical ensemble compositions. The Portland Cello Project perform on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Crowder Hall... Like the legendary flower, known as "Mexico's love potion numero uno," the Latin Grammy winning all-female mariachi Flor De Toloache casts spells at 191 Toole on Tuesday, Jan. 22... Also on Jan. 22. Spanning four decades, their career has taken them from "being paid with half a crate of beer" to performing at the Rewind Festival in 2018 with "35,000 people going wild," reminisced Andy McCluskey. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark sashay into the Rialto Theater with Tucson transplants Birds and Arrows. Ravenous fans, a VIP meet & greet will be held on Jan. 19 at MOCA. Details here: moca-tucson.org/program/omd

Until next time, Happy New Year, XOXO... ■