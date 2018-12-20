Thursday, Dec. 20

Night one of the three-ring circus that is The 2018 Great Cover Up sees local bands paying tribute to artists as diverse as The Cars, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks. Featuring Juju Fontaine, Natalie Pohanic, Southbound Pilot, The Bennu, Fitter Happier, Spacefish, Cloudless and Belinda Esquer. All proceeds from this year's Great Cover Up to benefit Tucson's Community Radio KXCI 91.3 FM. The mania kicks off at Cans... Guitarist Joe Novelli leads the power trio that is The Cloud Walls headlong into the deluge. At Tap + Bottle Downtown... The Gabrielle Pietrangelo Trio perform timeless romantic songs to soothe your feral soul. On the patio of The Coronet... High School Winter Break Kickoff features some of Tucson's best and youngest talent: Calling Upon Theory, Carnival, The Trees, Yum!, Rough Draft and Pelt. At Club Congress... DJs Mijito and Cabslays and VJ ACT wake the dead for Order of the Owl: Goth Nite at Owls Club...

Friday, Dec. 21

Night dos of The 2018 Great Cover Up sees local bands paying tribute to Aretha Franklin, B-52's, Stone Temple Pilots and others. Featuring Miss Olivia & the Interlopers, Muffulettas, The Distortionists, Kane Flint y Amigos, Bryan Thomas Parker, Lydian Osman, Jeremy Michael Cashman. At Hotel Congress... The fifth annual Deejays Against Hunger: Feed The Homeless Concert, featuring some of featuring some of Tucson's finest turntablists, takes places at the Armory Park Center... This recurring art and music event features chamber music and the works of avant composers. Carmina ex Clautris at The Dusty Monk Pub... DJs Jahmar International, L3XX, Papa Ranger and Frass spin at Mr. Head's Annual Christmas Party. New unwrapped toys to be donated to Casa de los Ninos... Songstress Emilie Marchand accompanied by Naim Amor on guitar perform holiday tunes in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... In The Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular aims to capture the spirit of the season. At The Fox Theatre... Singer-songwriter Joe Peña brings the Dust of Our Love to The Parish... Concocting together elements of psychedelic, EDM and prog rock The Bennu promises to take you on a journey of mystical exploration. At 191 Toole... Ritual: DJs Plastic Disease and Mijito spin industrial, techno and darkwave at Cans... Rye Heat tosses elements of bluegrass, punk and folk into a blender to create a sound that "pairs well with your favorite beverage." At the Surly Wench Pub with Musk Hog... A trail of scattered debris follows them wherever they may go. Texas Trash and the Trainwrecks are at The District Tavern. With Gutter Town... Xerocraft Hackerspace's End of the Year Celebration features guest speaker culture-jamming activist Andy Bichlbaum, a screening of Yes Men Fix the World, the music of Back Up Brass Band, clips from the new film How to Overthrow the US Government (Legally) and DJ sets... In his monthly residency, Freddy Parish and esteemed guests trace back the roots of country music. Get Dry and Dusty at Exo Roast Co...

Saturday, Dec. 22

Night tres of The 2018 Great Cover Up wraps at 191 Toole and sees local bands paying tribute to Stevie Nicks, Iggy Pop, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Killers y mas. Featuring performances by Little Cloud, Nick Prevenas, Big Mean, Breaking Glass, Drew Cooper, Still Life Telescope, Mason, Leigh Lesho, M. Crane and Night Weather... Unwrap an early Christmas present with The Boxtops, The Grassroots and The Buckinghams when American Pop! bursts at the AVA Amphitheater... Through The Badlands, composer/jazz drummer Arthur Vint & Associates make their way to Exo Roast Co... Led by Gabrielle Pietrangelo, Chaparral Kirtan celebrate the solstice at Tucson Yoga... With festive piano and saxophone arrangements, a Christmas Piano Spectacular captures the whimsy of the holiday season. At Owls Club... DJ Jahmar International pays a West Coast tribute to the music of Tupac Shakur at Mr. Head's... Conceived by cartoonist and professional insultant David "Fitz" Fitzsimmons, The Arroyo Café Holiday Radio Show is a variety show set in the fictional cafe. Join The Arroyo Players for a live taping with Fitzsimmons, Crystal Stark, Marty Bishop, the Grandsons of the Pioneers, Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo y más. Proceeds to benefit AZPM, Reveille and Mariachi Aztlan. At The Rialto Theater... A Christmas Concert with TaliasVan's Bright & Morning Star Choir & Orchestra at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts... Paul Jenkins, Jimmy Carr and the St. Andrews Singers spread holiday cheer at Tap + Bottle Downtown... The Regulars: This bunch of desert rats funk things up at Sky Bar.. Winter Solstice: Songs Celebrating the Night & Welcoming the Light features Joyce Luna, Will and Lee MacDonald at Congregation Chaverim... Gabriel Naim Amor is in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... Endless Pursuit, Bordertown Devils and Gutter Town rage at the Surly Wench Pub... The conceptual rock of Lowlife fills the beer garden air at Crooked Tooth Brewing... Hank Topless raises Cain at The Dusty Monk Pub... The continuous stream of contortionists, aerial artists and acrobats that is Troupe Vertigo and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra playing Christmas classics come together to create a reverie. Cirque Holiday at Tucson Music Hall... In the mood? The Holiday Hookup, featuring Freezing Hands and Lenguas Largas, takes place at Che's Lounge... Festivus: For the Rest of Us is an all-ages extravaganza featuring Black Cat Bones, Los Streetlight Curb Players, Funky Bonz, The Endless Pursuit, Desert Fish, Creating The Scene and Nocturnal Theory. At The Rialto Theatre...

Sunday, Dec. 23

XXXMas Spectacular promises a raucous night to remember, The Pangs will perform "distasteful" holiday tunes likely delivered in a well practiced stupor. Rounding out the holiday debauchery, Josiah Osego, Pauly Casillas, Gardie and host Jericho Davidson. At Club Congress... Three-part jazz harmony? Yes. The Tucson Jazz Goddesses—Tess Redmoon, Susan Artemis and Julie Buck—exalt the Royal Sun Lounge... Creating cozy Christmas vibes, Jillian and the Giants and Katie Haverly entertain at Che's Lounge... Led by singer-songwriter Laura Kepner-Adney, Laura & The Killed Men reunite lost souls at Saint Charles Tavern... The Fourth Annual Holiday Show featuring Wally Lawder & Acoustic Sky unfurls at Monterey Court...

Monday, Dec. 24

Roy the Cat presents Christmas Eve with the wonderful and expansive musical conglomeration that is Loveland at The Dusty Monk Pub... Kyklo brings the sound of the Mediterranean to Agustin Kitchen on Christmas Eve...

Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25

Nada. Even hard-working musicians take the day off... Merry Christmas, if that's your thing...

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Not for the faint of heart. In the words of Howe Gelb, "There shall be no hint of post-Christmas sentiment. Severe distortion will be served. And only sincere disorientation tolerated." The Giant Sand Holiday Clustermuck creates a muddled mess at Club Congress. Well versed in the art of sonic chaos, Gelb's daughter's band Patsy's Rats lend wicked support...

Thursday, Dec. 27

Gird your loins. Perhaps, literally when The Exbats, Feverfew and Vasectomy nip and tuck at Club Congress... "I don't know... It's so, Disco 2000!" Nitecall with Dj Mijito happens at R Bar... And, the music of Nobody, Sean Bonnette, Quaker Folk and Caldon Glover charges the air with electricity at The District Tavern...

On The Horizon

Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops bring the classic sounds of doo-wop, R&B and soul to Centennial Hall on Sunday, Jan 13... Tucson psychobilly favorite, the good Reverend Horton Heat projects napalm gel, figuratively of course, into the audience at 191 Toole. Flanked by The Delta Bombers, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Big Sandy on Wednesday, Jan 16... And finally, New Orleans sensation, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue dazzles the crowd at Centennial Hall on Friday, Jan, 18...

Until next week, Happy Holidays, XOXO...