Thursday, Oct. 11

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Erika Wennerstrom promises a journey to the Sweet Unknown. In the listening room at Exo Roast Co. With Brittany Katter... "An evening of groove magic and dream dance" awaits with J-Calvin, Mesquite and Street Blues Family at Cans Deli... From Denton, Texas, this multi-instrumentalist employs hammered dulcimer and harmonium into her electroacoustic sound art. Sarah Ruth is at The District Tavern. With Polecat and Quaker Folk... Chateau Chateau debut at Club Congress. With Liquid Summer... With a career that spans three decades, 10,000 Maniacs swarm into The Rialto Theater. With our own Katie Haverly... And, Spektrum: DJs Vamp Feline and Nullus spin goth/darkwave at R Bar...

Friday, Oct. 12

This guitarist's melodic licks helped define the country rock genre and etch The Eagles' name in the annals of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame. Don Felder travels on The Road To Forever to The Rialto Theater... Crushin' It: Untold Stories from Hip-Hop's Founding Days features early pioneers DJs Rockin' Rob and Tony Tone for turntable demonstrations and anecdotes from the genesis of hip-hop culture in the Bronx. At Cans Deli... Experience the honky-tonk psychodrama of Hank Topless at Saint Charles Tavern... Freedom For Children is a night of art, activism and music featuring Santa Pachita and Diluvio at 191 Toole. With Eclecto Fenix, Tradiciones and DJ Toltech... A night of funk and soul awaits with J-Calvin & The Regulars at Exo Roast Co... Tucson Symphony Orchestra premieres Evencio Castellanos' El río de las Siete Estrellas. Along with works by Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto and Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1. José Luis Gomez is at the podium. At Tucson Convention Center...

Saturday, Oct. 13

John Paul White, one half of the four time Grammy-winning folk duo The Civil Wars, embarks on an inaugural solo acoustic tour. The singer-songwriter debuts "My Dreams Have All Come True" at Club Congress. With Amy LaVere and Will Sexton... From Tel Aviv, DJ/producer Borgore drops dubstep at The Rialto Theater. With GG Magree and Benda... Texas Trash & the Trainwrecks and Gutter Town wake the dead at The District Tavern... Hip-hoppers Hesus DaGod, Rio Boii and Vision That Entertainment flow lyrical at Bar Passé... Having regrouped following the recent overdose death of frontman Kyle Pavone, We Came as Romans live on at The Rock... This year's Oro Valley Music Festival features Chris Young, High Valley, Matt Farris, O.A.R., Switchfoot, Mat Kearney, A Great Big World, MAX and more. Oct 13-14 at Naranja Park. See www.orovalleymusicfestival.com for full details... Tucson's first art hotel celebrates its grand opening. Street Blues Family and Tom Walbank perform. DJ Buttafly spins. At Hotel McCoy... Spice Melange's Musical Menagerie (aka Dimitri Manos) entertains at Westbound... A force of nature on the EDM scene for 25 years, DJ Dan's discography includes remixes for Lady Gaga, A Tribe Called Quest, Janet Jackson and Depeche Mode. At 191 Toole... Rare and spare. Howe Gelb, on piano and guitar, holds court in the listening room at Exo Roast Co...

Sunday, Oct. 14

On "Queen," Detroit songstress Jax Anderson affirms her badassery. "Queen was written about the first time I was asked what it was like being a woman in music. I've always been the boss of my art. I write my own songs, I play shows, I design a lot of my own graphics, make my own videos, craft my own photos, and I hustle alongside an amazing group of people just like every artist does. I had never considered myself different for being a woman." Flint Eastwood at Club Congress. With Somme... Drags For Humanity is a fundraising event for at risk youth and their families. At The Screening Room... Thrash Metalists Skeletonwitch roar into 191 Toole... Tucson Maidens of Metal celebrate their fourth anniversary with a bash. Featuring Decades In, Bears Among Men and Constructs at The Rock. With Sigils Of Summoning and Single Finger Theory... From Tokyo, Kikagaku Moyo, share their feel good psychedelic rock with all at Cans Deli. With Mute Swan and Hikkikomori...

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dwight Yoakam: Thursday, Oct. 18 @ Tucson Music Hall.

Monday, Oct. 15

From New York, Guerilla Toss' glitchy dissonant synth pop will jar the stage at Club Congress. With New Doubt, The Trees and The Frecks...

Tuesday, Oct. 16

The voice of a generation, legendary artist Graham Nash performs at The Fox Theater... The Gem Show, Collate (Portland) and Dog College are at The District Tavern...

Wednesday, Oct. 17

The soft-spoken avant psych-pop of Matt Bachman, the sun-specked rock 'n' roll and tasteful Tropicália of Casey Golden and the desert devotional loft surf of Oolalong commune with fading entities at Owls Club... Reno Nevada's The Novelists add their literary bent to the lineup at Cans Deli. With Adara Rae & The Homewreckers and Natty & The Sunset...

Thursday, Oct. 18

In 1986, this country singer's watershed debut album, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., paid dividends to rockabilly and punk. Three decades later, after dipping his tincup into the wellspring of bluegrass on Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars (2016), his latest single "Then Here Came Monday" is a return to the "Streets of Bakersfield." Dwight Yoakam brings his stripped down honky-tonk to the Tucson Music Hall... DJs Entyce, Cabslays and Mijito spin at Owls Club for Goth Night. Dress to impress... Slamming punk and gangsta rap together, "G-punkers" Hed PE takeover The Rock. With Sorrows Ruin, Lethal Injecktion and Noise Field... Kick off the weekend early with The Surfbroads. Experience the hijinks at Tap + Bottle Downtown... Basing songs around the hardscrabble lives he grew up around, this bluegrass musician bores deep into the vein of Americana with a psychedelic hue on Turmoil & Tinfoil. Rumor has it, Billy Strings picks so hard he'll break strings at 191 Toole... Dubstep/bass & drum heads take heed. From Mannheim, Germany, Virtual Riot brings the Preset Junkies Tour to Gentle Ben's. With Decimate, HVRLY and Aireloosh...

Shout Out...

click to enlarge Courtesy

Birds and Arrows: Saturday, Oct. 13 @ Hotel Congress.

Tucson by way of Durham, North Carolina's Birds and Arrows drop their latest, Arbitrary Magic (Baby Gas Mask Records). Bear witness as they transform from a lovelorn folk duo into one of hard hitting rock 'n' roll badassery on the plaza on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Hotel Congress. With Surfbroads.

Creating songs for hopeless romantics with teeth, Shark Heartt celebrate the release of debut single "Maybe We Are Infinite," on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Cans Deli. With MRCH and Jillian Bessett.

On The Horizon...

Weaned on a diet of Ying Yang Twins and Wiz Khalifa, this Philadelphia rapper holds Marilyn Manson's Mechanical Animals as his favorite album. Lil Uzi Vert at Tucson Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 20... Scottish singer-songwriter Kate Victoria Tunstall's debut album Eye to the Telescope (Relentless Records, 2005) placed her on the map after the single "Suddenly I See" was featured in the opening scene to the '06 comedy film The Devil Wears Prada. KT Tunstall graces the Club Congress stage on Tuesday, Oct. 23. With Maddie Ross... Finally, fueled by Jesús Alberto Navarro Rosas impassioned lamentations, power ballads "Ya Me Enteré" and "Voy a Olvidarte," from Des/Amor (Sony Latin, 2016), have propelled this Mexicali trio to the top of the Billboard Latin Pop charts. Reik return to The Rialto Theater on Thursday, Oct. 25. With Matisse...

