Mark your calendars...

Thursday, May 3

Strangely catchy, noisy punk is what Seattle's Dreamdecay is all about. With Hikikomori and Soft Shoulder at Club Congress...

Friday, May 4

The 33rd Annual Tucson Folk Festival kicks off with a soiree at La Cocina. Check out tucsonfolkfest.org for complete details... Tucson favorites Los Lobos diffuse their signature cross-cultural mélange at The Rialto Theater. With the mighty Greyhound Soul... Revisiting their seminal album, Valley of Rain, Giant Sand will headline a block party to celebrate the grand opening of the Mercado San Agustin Annex Festival Grounds. With Brian Lopez and Gabriel Sullivan... It is said that this harmony-laden Seattle quartet "are part early-country, part poetry, part doo-wop and part breakfast." Let the The Sons of Rainier guide you on a trip Down In Pancake Valley. With raconteur David Bryan's Loveland at Exo Bar... The Railbirdz lay down funky grooves in this family-friendly event at UA Main Gate Square as part of Friday Night Live concert series... Singer-songwriters Oscar Fuentes and Mark Anthony Febbo trade off songs in English and Spanish at Sand-Reckoner Tasting Room... For fans of Rock en español, this event is a must attend. Mauricio Claveria, ex-drummer for La Ley, Los Concorde and Fobia, performs a retrospective of hits from a storied career. With Mono Sound at The Flycatcher... East and West Coast DJs and artists converge with those from the Southwest for a massive party. What else? Cumbia, reggaetón, dancehall, moombahton, afrobeats and puro baile with DJ Riobamba (NYC), DJ Bembona (NYC), Dave Nada (L.A.), Rubby Music (NYC), Isaiahfromtexas (San Antonio), Chaboi (L.A.) and Vivotropical (Mexicali). With Tucson DJ Dirtyverbs, DJQ, Toltech and Humble Lianess hosting. El Tambó Fest, Night Two: Tropical DJ Massive at Hotel Congress...

Saturday, May 5

Celebrate the Batalla de Puebla of 1862 (otherwise known as Cinco de Mayo)—when the Mexican army kicked Napoleon III's army's ass—with Los Angeles DJ/producer Deorro at The Rialto Theater... Santa Pachita are also keeping the memory of the Cinco de Mayo ass-thumping meted out to the French alive at Club Congress... "Cause how I speak to God, is how I speak to you." The Dangerous Summer chase "Ghosts" at The Rock... Like the sleeves of tattoos he bares, this country singer's resonant voice pays homage to greats, such as Johnny Cash and George Strait, while adding his own style. Modern traditionalist Carter Winter plays The Flycatcher... At 16, Lawrence Parker lived in a South Bronx homeless shelter where he was dubbed "Krishna" by residents because of his interest in the Hare Krishna spirituality of some of the antipoverty workers. "Knowledge reigns supreme over nearly everyone." KRS-ONE at 191 Toole... Foregoing his usual high-octane parodies, "Weird Al" Yankovic is selecting original pieces from his 14-album catalog. Catch him when The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour pulls into the Fox Theatre... Creatively combining string ragtime, early jazz, country blues and western swing, guitarist Pokey LaFarge headlines the Tucson Folk Festival at El Presidio Park (plaza stage)... Performing a mezcla of salsa, Latin jazz and pop, cumbia and more, Hiram Perez and his Latin all-stars Manteca are holding a special Cinco de Mayo celebration on the rooftop at Playground Bar & Lounge... Las Vegas' Stereoglass (alt-rock) combine forces with Albuquerque's manhigh (desert rock) and Tucson metal/rock/electronic maestros Ovesic. At The Loudhouse Rock & Roll Bar... The Rillito Park Race Track is the site of the Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival. Featuring The Offspring, Pennywise, The Vandals, Lit, Unwritten Law and Los Kung Fu Monkeys. Be there...

Sunday, May 6

Entwining impassioned and seductive song and dance, bask in the Spanish gypsy art form of flamenco. Flamenco Aquí at Exo Bar... Taking the stage in skull makeup, grim reaper robes and a motley assortment of demonic masks—when it comes to blood-curdling black metal spectacle, few bands hold a candle to these Swedish heavy metalists. GHOST lead fans on an unflinching tour of the underworld at Tucson Music Hall... Awash in reverb and 1970s overproduction, old school pop hitmaker Engelbert Humperdinck will "sing you to sleep after the lovin'" at AVA Amphitheater... Local headliners and guitar- and banjo-playing twin brothers Greg & Randal Morton Band close the Tucson Folk Festival at El Presidio Park (plaza stage)... Songstress Natalie Pohanic displays "Pure Imagination" at Public Brewhouse... Guitar hero Joe Satriani said of this famed English guitarist, "He's simply the best acoustic guitar player I've ever heard. I don't know anyone else who can create such a cascade of beautiful notes." Adrian Legg at Monterey Court...

Monday, May 7

A night of black metal awaits when Mystic Ritual, Suicide Forest and Abhorrent Contagion open the grimoire of the dead at The Flycatcher...

Tuesday, May 8

If the video to "Banana Clip" is any indication, Atlanta hip-hop artist Bali Baby is gonna make it rain at Club Congress...

Wednesday, May 9

Their sound? If Nirvana played slightly tweaked, fuzzed out surf rock. Burger Records' Pink Mexico is guaranteed not to be a "Buzz Kill" at Club Congress...

Thursday, May 10

UK electro/dubstep artist Rusko at 191 Toole... Tucson favs, those beloved purveyors of quirkiness, Golden Boots are in the bar at Agustin Kitchen... This New York duo is fronted by Melanie who sings and plays drums standing up while hammering out keyboard parts with her drumstick. Rich, the guitarist/bassist provides the melodic groove. Sirsy at Tap & Bottle Downtown... "I wasn't born for digging deep holes.../But I'm pretty good at drinkin' beer." One can only assume that this Nashville chart topper has a little first-hand experience partaking in just that. "God is great/Beer is good/And people are crazy." Amen. Billy Currington at AVA Amphitheater. With LOCASH, and it "Don't Get Better Than That..."

HOT WAX...

"Gimme, Gimme," is the debut single by Weekend Lovers. Delicately bathed in retro-ness, Nickolas Cobham-Morgese's drum tracks rollick and roll like Hal Blaine's on "Be My Baby" when The Ronettes power into the chorus. Hannah Yeun McCarthy's killer single-note guitar riffs and restrained chording—borrowing more from "Day Tripper" than "Walk Don't Run"—provide space and all the counterpoint needed for Marta DeLeon's wistful melody to blossom. At first taste, the lyrics bite the tongue slightly with hints of rancor. The kind that can form in a girl's heart, understandably so, when the cute boy in the neighborhood starts carrying some other chick's books after school. But the elements all come masterfully together: The undulating guitars, sky-high harmonies and girl group vocals leave an aftertaste that is Bazooka Joe bubble gum sweet. DeLeon says of the recording, "It was engineered by Matt Rendon at Midtown Island. 'Gimme, Gimme' is a doo-wop ditty to make you laugh, dance and cry."

Take a listen: weekendloversaz.bandcamp.com/releases

ON THE HORIZON...

Taking place May 11-13, FORM: A three-day micro-festival in the eco-community of Arcosanti, AZ, will feature Chance the Rapper, Fleet Foxes, Skrillex, Blood Orange, Courtney Barnett, Beach House, Charli XCX, Daniel Caesar and those are just the headliners. Check out experienceform.com for full deets... Tech N9NE lands the Planet Tour at The Rialto Theater on Monday, May 14... Billy Bacon & The Forbidden Pigs reunite at 191 Toole on Friday, May 18... Finally, three years in the making, prolific singer-songwriter Jacob Acosta will celebrate the release of Desert Sounds, his ambitious paean to the Sonoran Desert, at Club Congress on Saturday, May 26...

Until next week, peeps, XOXO...