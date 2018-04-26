Mark your calendars...

Sound artist Jim Colby debuts Saxorcism: A digital installation created from mangled audio samples of the saxophone. With percussionist John Niekrasz, the ambient synth noise of Born2Death and experimental beats from Pat Cain. At EXPLODED VIEW Gallery/Microcinema. Part of Tucson Noise Symposium 2018. Check out phonophilia.com/tns/ for complete details... In 1972, the hit single "Delta Dawn" launched this country singer into the national spotlight. She was 13. Once known as "The Wild Child" of country music, Tanya Tucker remains a defining voice and country music legend. With the hard edged honky-tonk of Tommy Ash at The Fox Theatre... Fronted by singer Jackie Cruz, Phoenix garage punks Man Hands are celebrating the release of their third album. With punk mavens Lenguas Largas and nautically-themed concept band Krab Legz at Club Congress... Named after a carbonaceous asteroid, The Bennu are on collision course to strike at Tap & Bottle Downtown... And, as of press time, '70s California country-rock revivalists Midland's concert at The Rialto Theater is Sold Out... Rockabilly rebel Al Foul "keeps the motor running" at Owls Club... Ja Rule and Ashanti "mesmerize" at the Pima County Fair...

Friday, April 27

In 2017, they took first place at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival—and no one in the band is old enough to buy a drink legally. Sugar & the Mint at Monterey Court... Techno + EDM. From Barcelona, Fur Coat at 3113 E. Columbia St. With Rolandø Hödar, Eliogold and NoodleBox... Since 1983, this sludge metal/hardcore band has been bludgeoning eardrums. Putting Zajonc's Familiarity Principle of Attraction to the test, The Melvins storm into The Rock... From Lawton, Oklahoma, Sissy Brown is a sweet voiced, foul-mouthed country singer. Catch "The Queen of the Double-Wide Trailer" at Saint Charles Tavern... It's a dance party. DJs spin ONLY Kanye and ONLY Drake at 191 Toole... Propelled by hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It on the Run," 1980's Hi Infidelity (Epic) sold over 10 million albums. REO Speedwagon croon the power ballads at Pima County Fair... Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing set of finger-picked, steel-string blues and heavy rock played by a wildman in a jumpsuit and full-face helmet. Yes, it's Bob Log III at Surly Wench Pub. With sonic deconstructionists The Mission Creeps... Bewitching '60s garage rock inspired by American gothic lit. Got your attention? Burning Palms with Strange Lot at Owls Club... On "AZ Mix," this Flagstaff hip-hop DJ answers the question straight. "Where the fuck you from?/I'm from Arizona, man." DJ KBK at Club 4th Avenue... Rock 'n' roll with swagger: Led by dynamic frontman/guitarist Josh Kennedy, Tempe's The Black Moods are performing an acoustic set at Frog & Firkin. "We just want people to get turned on by what we do..." Led by Grammy Award nominated multi-instrumentalist Amo "Chip" Dabney, The AmoSphere span musical genres at Chicago Bar... Formed during a jam session in a barn in Woodstock, NY, The Weight Band features members of The Band, Rick Danko Group and Levon Helm Band. At The Fox Theater... Classically trained violinist gone rogue Samantha Bounkeua and pianist/trumpeter/composer Dante Rosano perform at Sand-Reckoner Tasting Room... "Juntos tocamos, bailamos y cantamos." [Translated: "Together we play, dance and sing."] This is the theme for this year's Tucson International Mariachi Conference. The 2018 Espectacular Concert features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Angeles de Pepe Martínez Jr. and ballet folklórico dancers. At Casino Del Sol AVA Amphitheater... Tucson Noise Symposium: Noise Night Panels I with bleeding edge performances by Zachary Watkins, Lana Del Rabies, Amy Cimini, The Degenerates, Modular Biologique, Khaine Alhazared, Zak Giguereski & Zachary Reid (trio), Adam Cooper-Terán, Ryan Chavira and The Non-Binary Noise Choir at Dunbar African American Culture Center... Natalie Pohanic invites you to "come hang and have a damn beer." At Borderlands Brewing Co... "Like why the fuck you love me? huh/Ayy, you catch me slippin' every time, I know it hurt/I been out, I know you smell it on my shirt/I'm a dog, but I want this shit to work/But I'm tryna fuck on every bitch that's tryna flirt." This Houston rapper's latest single "Imma Dog" is a confessional rife with duplicity and narcissistic entitlement. Ugly God at The Rialto Theater. With Germ, EZ Goin' and Natho...

Saturday, April 28

Dubstep from Montreal, Adventure Club + Focus Fire at The Rialto Theater... This Russian-American band performs funk, surf, rockabilly, reggae, disco and traditional Russian music. "Let's get drunk and funk" with Igor & The Red Elvises at The Flycatcher... This Nashville singer is "A Little More Country Than That." Easton Corbin "Rolls With It" at Pima County Fair... Ulices Chaidezmay only be 18 years old but he is already making big waves in Latin music. See what the buzz is all about at Tucson Expo Center. With Lenin Ramirez y Banda Renovación..."Music as spirituality superimposed onto a reality, with the ghosts of both whispering at each other." Experience the sound of communion when Six Organs of Admittance takes "Shelter From Ash." At 191 Toole. With Tucson experimental artist Karima Walker... Hip-hop/gangsta rap/horrorcore artist Chris Rouleau's adopted stage persona is that of a reincarnated gang member killed in the late 1980s. Out on his Dead Like Me Tour, catch Blaze Ya Dead Homie with Guerilla Voltage and Lock Smith at CeeDee Jamaican Kitchen... Punk en Español with La Merma and Mosto at The Loudhouse Rock & Roll Bar... Rockers Gaza Strip and The Unday at Sky Bar... Alabama-born, Arizona-bred bluesman Austin Counts at Tucson Hop Shop... Tucson reggae institution, Neon Prophet at Chicago Bar... Fiesta Garibaldi brings the International Mariachi Conference to a close. At Casino Del Sol... Dokken's legendary drummer "Wild" Mick Brown and his Bourbon Ballet stretch out the spandex at the House of Bards. With Tucson blues-based rockers Push... Tucson Noise Symposium: New York School Now. The program features Jon Leidecker, Glenn Weyant and Michael Dauphinais performing Cage, Young, Lucier. At UA Fred Fox School of Music... And, later in the evening the Tucson Noise Symposium continues at Dunbar African-American Community Center with GRLA (L.A. punk), Dayak (powerviolence/crust punk), Orange Circle, FGGTFAILUR, Ryan Phen Troncoso, Depressive, Prabjit Virdee, Genitals and Jeff Lownsbury. Followed by an afterparty. Check out phonophilia.com/tns/ for complete details...

Sunday, April 29

Thanks for the Mammories: A Fundraiser for Katy Gierlach, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and St. Elizabeth's Health Center. With performances by The Determined Luddites, Tom Walbank, Feverfew, The Electric Blankets and DJ Carl Hanni. At Tap & Bottle Downtown... Influenced by Bad Brains, Bob Marley and The Clash, roots/rock/reggae act Thicker Than Thieves will turn you "On Your Head" at 191 Toole. With Rilen Out!... Songstress Katie Haverly & The Aviary will entertain at Che's Lounge... Phoenix death disco darlings Paper Foxes make their "Pop Confessions" at Club Congress. With M. Crane and Fools Like Me... Yep, they're vying for a spot on NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Miss Olivia & the Interlopers are at Public Brewhouse... Experimental jam band The Bumble Buzz push the envelope and expand the mind at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co... From Mazatlán, Sinaloa, banda/ranchera sensations La Banda El Recodo will kick up the loose powdery dust at Pima County Fair...

From her early work with The Stone Poneys to Canciones de Mi Padre, for fans of Linda Ronstadt this is a must attend event. "A Conversation with Linda" is a multimedia journey through the life of a beloved Tucsonan. At The Fox Theatre...

Monday, April 30

Signed to punk heavyweight Epitaph Records, these L.A. based garage-rockers are out touring in support of their latest album Chrome Neon Jesus. Teenage Wrist get "Stoned, Alone" at 191 Toole. With Tucson shoegazers Hikikomori...

Tuesday, May 1

Montreal's No Joy bring their "shimmering infectious dream pop" to Club Congress. With Tucson's Mute Swan and Weekend Lovers... Chart toppers like "Sundown" and "If You Could Read My Mind" made Gordon Lightfoot one of Canada's most accomplished singer-songwriters during the 1970s. At The Fox Theatre...

Wednesday, May 2

It has been written that it is drinking whiskey that has helped to shape their "spirited" and diverse brand of harmony-laden Pacific Northwest Americana. Buy Old Coast a round at The Dusty Monk Pub. With Celi & Co...

SHOUT OUT...

Rising up from the underground: What started in a storeroom behind Dry River Collective in a hackersapce—a non-profit workspace where people interested in technology and sciences, hobbies and arts can collaborate—has generated a limb in the form of Tucson's latest lo-watt FM radio station. Their format? A focus on local artists. Xerocraft Hackerspace board member Dale Tersey says, "We are a clearinghouse for everything." Onspinning everything from Black Sun Ensemble to Xavier Cugat, DJ Vinyl Wizard introducedto the local radio dial. The station will be hosting a concert fundraiser onat Xerocraft Hackerspace. Check out facebook.com/KMKRLP for more details.

Until next week, XOXO...