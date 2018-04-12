Mark your calendars...

Thursday, April 12

The 35th Annual Tucson Poetry Festival kicks off a weekend of free writing workshops and poetry with a reading featuring Teré Fowler-Chapman, Isaac Kirkman and youth poets from Spoken Futures. At Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center. Checkout tucsonpoetryfestival.org for full details... Naked Prey survivor Van Christian testifies at Tap & Bottle Downtown... Australian DJ/record producer Chris Emerson, aka What So Not, spins hip hop/bass/house/wonky at The Rialto Theater. With Duckwrth and James Earl... This Ameripolitan honky-tonker is endorsed by Lone Star: The National Beer of Texas. He sings, "Oh, I lie when I drink/And I drink a lot/And I only drink when I am kissing you." Best keep that in mind next time you decide to buy a round. Country outlaw Dale Watson and His Lone Stars with "Miss Atomic Bombshell" Celine Lee at Club Congress. It's gonna get hotter than a honeymoon hotel... Immerse yourself in a flow of music, narrative and ritual that evokes timeless Native American tradition. Indie-classical quartet ETHEL and three-time Grammy Award-winning Pueblo musician Robert Mirabal present an evening of new music inspired by water. The River at UA Centennial Hall... This Mexican-American Bay Area rapper's success has expanded into a chain of marijuana dispensaries. True entrepreneurship, he can now add budtender to his resume. Berner at 191 Toole... Once was clearly not enough. They're back for round two. Drunk Drag Queen Storytellers 2 at Welcome Diner...

Friday, April 13

The illustrious Rich Hopkins and the Luminarios with raconteur Billy Sedlmayr hold court on the plaza at Hotel Congress... Following the death of her mother to cancer, Michelle Zauner used the theme from Soft Sounds From Another Planet—"Space used as a place of fantasy"—as a means to disassociate herself from trauma. Japanese Breakfast find solace removed from Earth at 191 Toole. With Snail Mail... Wanna meet the band? Japanese Breakfast is doing a meet & greet late afternoon at Zia Records... Looking for something eclectic? Ukulele-based indie pop Little Cloud at The Flycatcher... His 2016 video "Mr. Clean" has received over 1 million views on YouTube. "Gravy, why your flow so mean?/Gravy, he be clean like some fucking Listerine/But I smooth it out like a jar of Vaseline...Shit." Glib or good clean fun? You be the judge. Yung Gravy with Caleon Fox at Club Congress...

Saturday, April 14

More than 14,000 revelers and zealots are expected to turn out for KFMADay 2018: This annual daylong music festival cannons rock 'n' roll and alt-culture headlong into each other. This year's lineup: Multi-platinum recording artists A Perfect Circle, legendary grungers Stone Temple Pilots, nu-metal icon Jonathan Davis of Korn, alt-metallers 10 Years, electronic artist Two Feet and buzz band Vista Kicks. At Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium. Don't forget to wear sunscreen... Formed in Montreal, Yamantaka/ /Sonic Titan are an experimental (noh-wave) music/performance art collective and self-styled prophets of humanity's impending doom. At Club Congress. With Zig Zags... Welcome in spring with the soul and gospel-tinged blues of Miss Olivia & the Interlopers and the light-hearted yet fuzzed-out rock of Birds and Arrows on the plaza at Hotel Congress... This Mexican-American duo mix Latin pop with subtle country-rock hooks. Sisters Hanna and Ashley, collectively known as Ha*Ash, are out touring in support of their sixth studio album, 30 de Febrero. At The Rialto Theater... Alleged to be the substance where ghosts dwell. Infinite Souls explore into the ectoplasm of existence. At Tucson Hop Shop... Blues violinist/vocalist Heather "Lil' Mama" Hardy is at Monterey Court... This event features a who's who of Tucson musicians: Peter Dalton Ronstadt, Rebekah Rolland, Freddy Parish, Don Armstrong, Corrine Garey, Jacob Acosta, Nathan Fenoglio, Björgvin Benediktsson, Keli Carpenter, Chris Black and others. Who will form four new bands, just for the night, performing acoustically. It's the first annual Tucson Acoustic Lottery. At The Flycatcher. Proceeds to benefit the Tucson Folk Festival... Female-fronted pop punkers en Español Diluvio AZ and singer-songwriter Leigh Lesho & The Night Lights play the Scott Street stage for Second Saturdays Downtown. Family-friendly fun... Stars of the '60s come to Tucson. With Gary Lewis & the Playboys, The Buckinghams' original lead singer Dennis Tufano and The Cyrkle. At The Fox Theatre... A Tejano Shootout is taking place at AVA Amphitheater. Featuring Little Joe y La Familia and Grupo Vidal... "Brass Tacks" revisits teenage alienation and finding redemption in punk rock. "I sat by myself in the front of the bus/An angry teenager, mad at the world.../That's why I'm in this band.../This one's for Joe Strummer/And Joey Ramone." Soldiers in their own war, Doc Rotten (Trenton, NJ) at Spark Project Collective. With Spank, Hiroshima Defx and Dumpster Hump... Arizona Opera concludes its 2017/18 season with the first chapter of Wagner's epic Das Rheingold. Complete with gods, heroes, dragons, castles in the sky, love triangles, magic swords and Valkyries, scenic projections by Brian Staufenbiel. At Tucson Music Hall... The aim is to raise funds for homeless children in Senegal. Solidarite Sympa (Ivory Coast), The Key Ingredients of African Soul and dancers Denise Bey and Yarrow King perform at The Forgotten Children Afri-Can 7 at Armory Park Center. Chezale Rodriguez emcees the event.... Solar Culture is the site for GLDN Party. With Cash Lansky, Woodro, Roqy Tyraid, Emic and more... With four outdoor stages along Historic Fourth Avenue, this unique inaugural event, Fest on Fourth, provides a special preview of the Tucson Folk Festival... Midtown Island Records/Wooden Tooth Records/Baby Tooth present: Free Machines and Carbon Copy at Che's Lounge... By adding Lonna Kelley to several of the original tracks on Future Standards, Howe Gelb creates a new volume: Further Standards. Performing solo and together, Lonna Kelley and Howe Gelb emote in the listening room at Exo Bar...

Sunday, April 15

As if having David Byrne headline what could be a "Once in a Lifetime" concert event were not enough. Staggeringly fantastic, Perfume Genius is opening the show. At UA Centennial Hall... Blues prodigy Jonny Lang released his first record at 15; It went platinum. Lang's weathered old soul voice and poignant guitar licks set this wunderkind apart from the crowd. Actual life experience was yet to come. With "The future of electric guitar," Zane Carney. At The Rialto Theater... Chicago folkie Ryley Walker is making his way out West to share his tuneful melodies at Club Congress. With singer-songwriter Casey Golden... International recording artist General Tchefary bringing his African roots reggae from deep within the Ivory Coast to the Royal Sun Lounge... Transcending the dark side of the American dream, this male/female fronted band layer elements of Stax/Volt R&B vocals atop a bed of Chicago and Texas blues. San Francisco's The Lucky Losers at House of Bards... This gifted cellist won the prestigious International Tchaikovsky Competition (2015) in Moscow. Performing solo: From Bach to Ligeti, Stravinsky to Shostakovich. AZ Friends of Chamber music presents Andrei Ionit at Leo Rich Theater...

Monday, April 16

Named after a San Fernando Valley audio equipment manufacturer, critically-acclaimed experimental rockers Califone expand horizons at Exo Bar... This British band was there when the nascent heavy metal movement drew its first breath. Uriah Heep with The Bennu. At The Rialto Theater...

Tuesday, April 17

New wave/synth pop are the goods that Glove (Tampa, FL) purveys. Reminiscent of early Talking Heads, synth driven melodies a la B-52s with the dual vocal attack of Exene Cervenka and John Doe. With Humble Bumble and Sunset Stranger. At The Flycatcher... Navigating their way through smoky dive bars and wild house parties in decrepit old mansions of the Detroit underground, psychedelic space rockers Moonwalks surface at Club Congress... Philadelphia indie rockers The War On Drugs share the stage with Chicago's Califone at The Rialto Theater...

Wednesday, April 18

Combining comedy, poetry and live music: C*nts Being C*nts Talking About C*nts. With music by Taco Sauce. At The Flycatcher. Collecting feminine hygiene products and donations for YWCA Southern Arizona's Project Period... They have earned seven gold and three platinum albums on the strength of hits like "Heard It In a Love Song" and "Can't You See." The Marshall Tucker Band two-steps into the Rialto Theater. With blues badasses Austin Counts & Tom Walbank... An evening of musical diversity awaits. Mixing old school bluegrass, swamp-gospel, jug-band, jump blues, '30s hot swing, American folk into a piquant cocktail. The Dustbowl Revival and Shook Twins at 191 Toole... Singer-songwriter Charlie Stout brings songs from the mythical hollows of the Appalachian Mountains and West Texas deserts to Tap & Bottle North...

Thursday, April 19

Award-winning rapper/actor Ludacris brings madness to the Pima County Fair... 99.1 FM Downtown Radio presents The Third Annual Psychout. This year featuring The Myrrors, The Psychedelephants, Silver Cloud Express and Tropical Beach. Backed by groovy psychedelic projections to assure that you are kept in a state of near-constant vertigo. At The Loft Cinema... Watching It All Fall Apart, Fruition's fifth album, succeeds at masterfully transforming heartache into something glorious and life affirming. No simple task. At 191 Toole. With Sweet Ghosts... Spoken wordsmith Lique (pronounced "leak") delivers quick-witted, rapid fire verses over classic hip-hop grooves. With the soulful live beats of Roch. At The Flycatcher... Austin-based Parisian Lou Rebecca's unique brand of electronic pop has officially arrived, polished and sprinkled with flirtation. Her self-titled debut EP (HoloDeck Records) ranges from dance anthems to ballads. With labelmates Missions at Club Congress... Jazz has a long history of embracing new sounds. So the jazz harp, made famous by Alice Coltrane, is not pushing the envelope. It must be said, however, that no one has ever played the harp like this Columbian virtuoso. UA Presents Edmar Castañeda at The Fox Theatre... Finally, guitarist/composer Gabriel Naim Amor fills the early evening air with Parisian jazz at Tap & Bottle Downtown...

SHOUT OUT...

Props to Sorrows Ruin. Who after flailing their way through the sulfurous belching bubbles of viscous mud, forever boiling in the pools of Hell, emerged victorious. Winning a coveted slot on the line-up for KFMA-Day 2018. Cheers!

ON THE HORIZON...

Defying musical and cultural boundaries, La Santa Cecilia will be at 191 Toole on Friday, April 20... Ja Rule and Ashanti roll into the Pima County Fairground on Thursday, April 26... And, on Sunday, April 29, take a multimedia journey through the life of Linda Ronstadt. "A Conversation with Linda" at The Fox Theatre...

Until next week, xoxo...