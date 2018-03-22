MARK YOUR CALENDARS...

Thursday, March 22: Produced by Ty Segall, this veteran multi-instrumentalist's latest album Moonlight Over Bakersfield is a quirky, low-octane garage rock departure from the brash experimental noise and amped punk of his previous work with A-Frames and Thee Oh Sees. Lars Finberg at The Flycatcher. With Free Machines, Lost Balloons and Tucson favs Lenguas Largas... In 2014, psych-punkers Acid Dad randomly conceived themselves at a drag show. Hmm. Was it blotter or windowpane? With DIY punkers No Parents and slacker-rock revivalist Jeff Lownsbury. At Club Congress... Keeping the DIY spirit alive, don't miss TIME, Snackbirdy, Born2death and Azfarat at Subspace (in the basement of the Steinfeld Warehouse)... In advance of the release of their sixth album, Tallsome Tales, neo-folk stalwarts Carnivaleros are preparing for game day with a warm-up release party at Tap & Bottle... OK. Now, pretend that it's 1964 and you're aboard Ken Kesey's psychedelic painted bus set on course for a mind-expanding cross-country road trip. Nice. A night with The Mission Creeps, San Diego's The Strawberry Moons and The Rifle is the next best thing. At Sky Bar...

Friday, March 23: Comprised of immigrants, these hardworking laborers by day, talented conjunto musicians by night are proud of their civic contributions to the community. Pedro y Los Liricos keep the music of the Mexican diaspora alive. At Exo Bar. Be there, no jodas... Local record label Tres Rojas presents Texas T Trash, Bordertown Devils, BTP & Friends, Daniel "Dang" Black. The pandemonium takes place at the Surly Wench Pub... Out on his Give Your Love Tour, mystic minstrel/singer-songwriter Chad Wilkins spreads joy at the Galactic Center... Fronted by Alexia Rodriguez, this Phoenix post-hardcore/screamo band took their name from a line of poetry describing the intensity of a felon's gaze. Eyes Set to Kill bring their criminal intent along with hip-hop up-and-comer (imagine if Machine Gun Kelly and Missy Elliott conceived a love child) Whitney Peyton to The Rock... In 2003, Los Lonely Boys' debut single "Heaven" catapulted this Chicano power trio from obscurity to platinum record status. Seemingly, their prayers were answered.

over 15 million Spotify streams since its release. Eighteen-year-old Alabamian rapper YBN Nahmir will be "Rubbin' Off The Paint" in an all-ages show, at 191 Toole...

Monday, March 26: On her latest politically charged album, The West Against The People, this avant-garde artist pushes against the current. "This is a document on social indignation and the deconstruction of our identities as citizens." From Berlin, musician/multimedia artist/anarchist Mary Ocher provokes thought at Club Congress. With the dark-synthwave of Snackbirdy and Silky Velvet...

Tuesday, March 27: "Let's Do It Again" finds this reggae/hip-hop artist feeling the pangs of love after hooking-up on a one-night stand. "We order dinner and movie/Fire up the dubie.../Girl, I wanna be more than a friend/Do yah?" Out on his Love Over Everything Tour, J Boog makes a stop at The Rock. With Jesse Royal and Etana... Enjoy the power of spoken word? Hear Robert Hernandez, Sui, Gregorio Contreras and Raquel Gutiérrez tell stories. Poet Julia Kinu hosts Poetry Night at Owls Club...

Wednesday, March 28: Son to "The Father of the American Protest Song," this Woodstockian folk singer caused a commotion when he publicly acknowledged that he registered as a Republican, circa 2003. "We had enough good Democrats. We needed a loyal opposition." The author of "Alice's Restaurant," an 18-minute Vietnam-era masterwork, Arlo Guthrie plays both sides of the aisle at The Fox Theatre... Catch singer-songwriter Jacob Acosta (and band) play out their double-lives at Public Brewhouse... On "Two Weeks" this Omaha soul/indie rock quintet has had enough. "You're power-trippin' on me/And I'm about to give my notice." High Up inflict narcissistic injury at Club Congress...

Thursday, March 29: Whisking together soul, country and R&B on "Freedom of the Road," this singer-songwriter tells a story about a life too familiar. "There'll be no more pay-per-view movies in these economy motels/No more trash in my back seat from Micky D's or Taco Bell/No more layin' my trump card for the ladies in the lounge/I think I'll leave a little somethin' for the next travelin' man to scrounge." If it is true that we are judged by the company that we keep, then Martin Sexton is esteemed. Sharing the bill is acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Trapper. The New York Times calls Trapper's songwriting "classic pop perfection." At 191 Toole... Finally, crooner Freddie Parish brings his lonesome country to Tap & Bottle...

HOT WAX...

Out touring France and Germany, Brian Lopez chatted briefly about his latest project. Taking a decidedly minimalistic approach, Prelude (Dust & Stone Recordings) is a collection of 10 songs that stand in opposition to the large-scale studio production of his previous albums: Static Noise and Ultra. Using only a nylon string guitar, micro-synth, upright piano and one condenser microphone, he allowed himself no more than two takes at each track. Lopez adds, "I wrote and recorded everything in my room." Yet, Prelude is very much a continuation of Lopez's trademark lo-fi desert-noir sound. "Your Nomenclature"—the first single—is filled with glitches and sonic abstractions; like the movement of fluttering butterfly wings that a camera shutter cannot quite capture, the effect is disquieting. The timbre in Lopez's voice is like that of a child reciting prayers before bed to an unseen god to "take his blessed soul." Nightmare or a lullaby? One is never quite sure. There is a light-heartedness when Lopez speaks about his work that belies its beauty and gravitas. "The song came together quickly." Lopez says he had a secret ingredient to help with inspiration: "Taking 5 mg weed edibles most everything on this record." Like the Arecibo interstellar radio message sent into space in 1974 with the hope that extraterrestrial intelligence might receive and decipher it, one gets the impression that Lopez prefers that listeners arrive at their own interpretations. Says Lopez, "I want to feel. To have these intense emotions that feel like they are going to destroy you. Isn't it better than to not feel at all? I wonder sometimes." Prelude is set to drop March 23 and is available on all digital formats...

SHOUT OUT...

Props to local pop songstress Belinda Esquer on the release of her latest music video. Set in the desert on what must have been a sultry day, "My Love" finds Esquer and The Desert Peaches Crew