Thursday, March 15: Hayden Capuozzo is a DJ/producer best known for incorporating trap and hardstyle into his remixes. Kayzo at The Rialto Theater. With 4B... On "Stains On My Supreme," they profess their love for the sizzurp (Sprite, cough syrup and Jolly Ranchers, also known as lean). Or is it full-blown addiction? "I'm rollin' so damn hard I cannot talk/All that lean, I'm a fiend." Shoreline Mafia stagger into Club Congress... "And we're growing old/Stockpiling our houses with fool's gold/You can't measure strength/With the tools you've used to inflict pain," from "Pick Your Prize." Singer-songwriter Leila Lopez ruminates at Tap & Bottle... Today kicks off The third annual 3 Day Bender at The Loudhouse. Featuring Phil Free Band, Gaza Strip, Bordertown Devils and many more. Bacchus would be pleased...

Friday, March 16: The feel good roots reggae vibes come traveling through on "Soundwaves." "The cymbal crash like a wave/The beat smack like a drum." Huntington Beach's Rebel ShakeDown chill at Chicago Bar. With Tucson skankers Bass Culture... The year was 1970. These Canadian psych-rockers scored big with "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight" and "No Time." Hobbling with only one original member (drummer Garry Peterson), Canada's The Guess Who will rock the Desert Diamond Center... From the Tohono O'odham Nation, Gertie and Her T.O. Boys will have you dancing to their first-rate waila. At Exo Bar... Like the ashtray next to the bed crammed with cigarette butts, an evening brimful with Tucson's favorite tribute and metal acts awaits at The Rialto Theater. Featuring Drop D, The Jack, Wild Side, Scare Card and Harlette... The history of jazz in Paris goes back to World War I with U.S. soldiers introduced this hip new sound to French audiences. Guitarist Gabriel Naim Amor brings a bit of Paris to Sierra Bonita Vineyards... In 2015, while boarding a plane, a flight attendant told this wunderkind that her precious 1742 Guarneri del Gesú would not fit in the overhead bin. Gate-check the violin or wait for the next flight, she chose the latter. Subsequently, she and her family spent the night on the floor of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Rachel Barton Pine, the youngest violinist to ever win the J.S. Bach International Violin Competition, returns to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. The program features Ravel's orchestration of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, Kabalevsky's Colas Breugnon Overture and Khachaturian's Violin Concerto. At the Tucson Music Hall. Marcelo Lehninger at the podium...

Saturday, March 17: "Cryin' won't help you, prayin' won't do you no good/When the levee breaks, mama, you got to move." Honoring the legacy of a band many hold sacred, Zepparella is an all-female Led Zeppelin powerhouse that can make diluvial waters rise. With the rad badassery of Sugar Stains. At 191 Toole... Singer-songwriter June West unleashes her fiery soul/country-rock band at Club Congress. With Casey Golden and inis (aka Sam Christopher)... On St. Paddy's Day, this is the real deal. Like a bird sequestered in a cage for too long, The Lost Brothers, from Belfast, are keen to soar. At Exo Bar...

Sunday, March 18: Rock 'n' roll truly holds no bounds. Drawing inspiration from the most extreme musical styles, this Canadian grindcore band is fronted by a 68-year-old ass-kicking grandmother who summons her disquieting voice from the darkest depths of Mordor. They have been featured everywhere, from NPR to Kerrang to Vice Japan, becoming viral sensations. Grindmother at 191 Toole. With Inferi... In a year when women's voices have sounded a clarion call for justice and change, this fundraiser provides opportunity for the voices of Tucson's Women In Folk to be recognized. Featuring Linda Lou Reed, Joyce Luna, Sophia Rankin, Laura Kepner-Adney and Mitzi Cowell. At Monterey Court... Golden Boots drop a dirty bomb of infectious new wave/country on the patio at Che's Lounge...

Monday, March 19: Looking for some post-weekend fun? Party with The Electric Blankets at The Flycatcher. With force of nature Juju Fontaine and indie-rockers The Elliotts (from Melbourne, Australia)...

Tuesday, March 20: Inspired by the 2015 uprising in Baltimore against systemic racism, "Yours & Mine" seeks to answer the question of how best to participate in a community broken by injustice and fear. "It's about realizing your power. Deciding to do the less safe but ultimately more powerful move. Which is to show up and march and move forward politically." Lucy Dacus at Club Congress. With And The Kids and Adult Mom... This singer/actress' accomplishments are unparalleled. She has won six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and in 2015 received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama. UA Presents Audra McDonald. At Centennial Hall... La Luz's sun bathed surf rock has the uncanny ability to teleport the listener to the set of Beach Blanket Bingo, despite rain-soaked Seattle being home base. "Hey, there's Frankie and Dee Dee!" The endless days of summer continue with the psychedelic soul of The Marias. At 191 Toole... Singer-songwriters Willy Vlautin (Reno, Nevada) and Billy Sedlmayr paint pictures with words at Exo Bar... Metal mavens Scar Eater are celebrating the release of their new music video, "The Worst is Yet to Come." At The Flycatcher. With Acid Teeth, Rodeo Weekend and Wrought...

Wednesday, March 21: After years of navigating different relationships this L.A. singer-songwriter realized that she had essentially been dating the same dude over and again. Pearl Charles wrote a cosmic Americana, with a dash of disco, ode to that effect. "All the boys with your name/They all act the same as you." At Club Congress. With the garage rock psychedelia of Psychotic Reaction. Don't leave home without your neuroleptics... Brooklyn punks the Ex Girlfriends (think "nastier, trashier Spice Girls") are not afraid to sneer in your face. At The Flycatcher. With Weekend Lovers and Fever Few...

Thursday, March 22: In 2014, psych-punkers Acid Dad randomly conceived themselves at a drag show. Hmm. Was it blotter or windowpane? With DIY punkers No Parents and slacker-rock revivalist Jeff Lownsbury. At Club Congress... In advance of the release of their sixth album, Tallsome Tales, neo-folk stalwarts Carnivaleros are preparing for game day with a warm-up release party at Tap & Bottle... TIME, Snackbirdy, Born2death and Azfarat at Subspace (in the basement of the Steinfeld Warehouse). Keeping the DIY spirit alive...

This Thursday past, Celebrating David Bowie, at The Rialto Theater, ran the gamut. Taking the audience on a two-hour thrill ride from the cocksure swagger of 1972's commercial breakthrough The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars to the contemplative self-requiem of Blackstar. The touring band consists of a rotating ensemble of Bowie friends, bandmates and world-class musicians from throughout Bowie's glittering career that spanned five decades. For many voracious fans the Starman's passing left a gaping hole. An enigma to the end, he was. Yet, through the magical reach of David Bowie's sound and vision—music being the conduit for triggering memory—his former bandmates tacitly invited the audience to engage in a journey of personal reminiscences. And at moments to ponder, if you will, as Bowie himself did, if there is a far greater life somewhere else. Before exiting the stage these ace musicians left us to answer the question for ourselves, "Is there life on Mars?"

Oi! This event is akin to Dia de los Muertos punk style. Join Al Foul & The Shakes, The Besmirchers, Al Perry and Hank Topless, FUCT, Blood Spasm and legendary Berkeley punk rockers Fang as they pay respects to Bob "Spasm" McKinley, a beloved figurehead from Tucson's punk underground. Bob Spasm Ain't Gonna Comeback Special. Saturday, March 24 at 191 Toole... From humble beginnings in a dank basement in 1967 to the rarified air of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, brass-driven powerhouse, Chicago will blast into the Tucson Music Hall on Sunday, March 25... KXCI 91.3 FM and The Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation present John Primer & Bob Corritore. This two-time Grammy nominated Chicago electric blues guitarist and blues harmonicist are out on the road with a smokin' hot all-star band. Friday, March 30. At The House of Bards...

