XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, Nov. 10

“You can build the wall if you want. But life on a border has always been about exchange,” said Ricky Shimo. He is a product of such an environment where multinational brands like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola coexist alongside carne asada and horchata sold by street vendors from a cart in perfectly pitched harmony. Now Shimo — co-founder of Lenguas Largas — is ready to embark on a West Coast tour that will take the “Groovysmo” of his band Anchorbaby all the way up to Canada to join Built to Spill for a few dates. Extending a stiff middle finger at the misguided blame cast upon marginalized peoples, Anchorbaby — along with special guests the Freezing Hands and Mute Swan — perform at 191 Toole… Like taking a stroll in the gentle rain, jazz vocalist Steve Duson — accompanied by guitarist Matt Mitchell, upright bassist Evan Arredondo and Pete Swan behind the trap kit — perform jazz standards and Bossa nova classics at The Century Room…



Heavy metal, death and punk rockers form a group therapy circle. Sleeping with the Witch, Old Fashion Assassin, Napalm Strike and Standard Deviance consort for an evening of not so well-adjusted aberrancy at Club Congress…



Continuing her monthly residency, pianist Susan Artemis tickles the keys into the Late Night at The Century Room… In an epic bashment celebrating Tucson musician Rae.L’s 24th birthday, Aura, Mo LaFlow, Sycness, Spit The Rat, Sol and LynZee pull together to form an unstoppable all-female lineup at Thunder Canyon Brewery…

Friday, Nov. 11



The sixth annual DUSK Music Festival befalls upon Downtown Tucson once again. GRiZ, Alison Wonderland and Young the Giant headline the two-day experience where music, art, cutting-edge cuisine and games intersect. Featuring over 40 artists — including Cannons, NGHTMRE, Nora En Pure, Sofi Tukker, Zomboy and many others — on three stages, this year’s festival promises to be the most diverse convergence to date. DUSK Fest runs Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, at Jácome Plaza…



Taking cues from mid-1970s and ’80s post-punk frontiersmen like The Cure and Elvis Costello, the Bad Suns’ fourth album, “Apocalypse Whenever” functions as a conveyance. Frontman Christo Bowman opined, “Though we can now reflect on that era of music, those artists were ahead of their time in a lot of ways. That’s what is most inspiring.” Not just “Daft Pretty Boys,” Los Angeles indie rockers Bad Suns return to the Rialto Theatre. Last Dinosaurs and Quarters of Change render opening sets…



Acclaimed pianist Natasha Paremski and the mighty Tucson Symphony Orchestra, led by maestro José Luis Gomez, perform Juan Pablo Contreras’ “MeChicano,” Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” and Carl Nielsen’s “Symphony No. 4” — in the first of two dates — at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall…



DJ Remix mans the decks for Downtown Tucson’s premiere queer dance party. In a dazzling night featuring burlesque artist Kitty Catatonic, entertainer Ima Peepers and dancer Na-il Ali Emmert, Super Gay Party Machine returns to Club Congress…



P.D. Ronstadt & The Co. fête the release of “Standing in the Shadow of Giants.” A project that broke ground in December 2018, this long-awaited debut album features drummer Bryan Matyjasik, bassist Sam Eagon, saxophonist Alex Flores, accordionist/pianist Bobby Ronstadt, vocalist Katie Arellano, multi-instrumentalist Alvin Blaine, violinist Matt Rolland, cellist Michael G. Ronstadt, banjo player Don Armstrong and vocalist/guitarist/banjo player Peter Dalton Ronstadt, of course. P.D. Ronstadt & The Co. perform its debut album in its entirety, with many of the musicians who cut tracks during the studio sessions joining Ronstadt on stage. Immediately afterward, DJ Humblelianess curates a picante mix of bangers as El Tambó keeps the Latinx dance party lit, all on the plaza at Hotel Congress…



Celebrating the music of jazz great Wes Montgomery, guitarists Howard Alden and Mike Gellar, accompanied by double bassist Evan Dain and trapsman Arthur Vint, present “Wes’ Coast Blues” — a play on the song title of Montgomery’s classic album “West Coast Blues” — at The Century Room…



After slogging through the trenches of the Tucson music scene for over 40 years — casting aside desert rock tropes — honky-tonk/hard country-blues provocateur Hank Topless & The Dead Horsemen are poised to desecrate the patio once again at St. Charles Tavern. Phoenix honky-tonk maven Brea Burns kicks off the evening…



Spinning vinyl for music lovers, long-time Downtown DJ Carl Hanni — filling his sets with a mix heavy on funky 1960s and ’70s jazz, cocktail lounge, bossa nova, Ethio-jazz and classics — sets a chill vibe for Late Night Lounge at The Century Room…

Saturday, Nov. 12



After touring worldwide before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, to critical acclaim, producer/show creator Angelo “Scrote” Bundini has once again assembled a formidable ensemble to interpret the music of legendary artist David Bowie. Featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren, guitarist extraordinaire Adrian Belew, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, guitarist Jeffrey Gaines, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, producer/multi-instrumentalist Narada Michael Walden bassist Angeline Saris, and drummer Michael Urbano, the interplanetary spectacle that is Celebrating David Bowie makes landing at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall…



In 2018, after 30 years of friendship, country musicians Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore released “Downey to Lubbock.” Covering old blues and folk songs — Will Shade’s “Stealin’, Stealin,’” Lightning Hopkins’ “Buddy Brown’s Blues,” Chris Gafney’s “The Gardens,” Woody Guthrie’s “Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)” and eight others — the record is an exploration of their shared musical roots. Out on the road again, with a full band in tow, Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore perform material from their critically acclaimed collaborative album. Special guest Mark Insley opens the show at the Rialto Theatre…



Closely following the release of “Pa’ Luego Es Tarde” — an album in which the Mexican pop singer reconnects with her Norteño roots — Yuridia returns to Centennial Hall… In honor of the four-year anniversary of Nitecall, overseer of the dark realm, resident DJ Mijito with special guest Phoenician DJ Tristan Iseult present Stripped: A Depeche Mode Tribute at The Royal Room…



Created in 1950 to continue the musical tradition established by Maj. Glenn Miller’s Army Air Forces Orchestra, the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force, the Airmen of Note — consisting of 18 active duty musicians and a vocalist — perform a free concert event at the Fox Tucson Theatre…



Established to further public awareness and interest in acoustic music and folk arts, the Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association presents Americana Night. A benefit for the annual Tucson Folk Festival, the concert event features performances by Eric Schaffer & The Other Troublemakers, The Tirebiters and RISO on the Hotel Congress plaza…



Sonoran Desert country-tinged rockers Armando Moreno & The Revival — with special guests Znora — transform the faithless at the House of Bards… Setting the tone for Saturday night, DJs Bex & Halsero “Throw Some Flips” on the dance floor, outdoors on the plaza. While resident DJ Posi spins all the jams indoors in the club at Hotel Congress…

Sunday, Nov. 13



John Craigie’s storytelling, often interspersed with comedy, evokes a keen sense of sadness or regret. While his music and commitment to living life on the road has drawn comparisons to folk icon Woody Guthrie. On “Microdose” the Portland-based singer-songwriter sings, “I microdosed for months and months / Dissolved my ego in the acid.” The track is from “Mermaid Salt,” written amid the social disconnect of the pandemic. During this period, he explored the environment around him. “From the Oregon coast to the waterfalls,” Craigie said. And he read books about Levon Helm, Billie Holiday, and Ani DiFranco. “I (had) time to silence all the noise and chaos of touring and look inward,” Craigie observed. Craigie carries on the long legacy of storytelling — with special guest Anna Moss — at 191 Toole…



Born and raised in New York City’s Lower East Side, indie-rock/folk-punk Jeffrey Lewis has taken a somewhat scuzzy, urban sound — a sonic mash-up of acoustic guitar-propelled, rambling, folksy spoken-not-sung spiel — and turned it into compelling 21st century indie-pop wig-outs. Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage — with special guests Golden Boots and The Sinks — share the stage at Club Congress…



Find out what everyone’s “Talkin’ Bout.” Known for his conscious, affecting rap style, underground hip-hop artist O.E of ColorBlind — backed by Phínix, SeenLoc and special guests — leads the Back to the Grind Tour to the Thunder Canyon Brewery…



Hosted by Paul Bowman, the latest manifestation of the Fruit Cocktail Lounge showcases the talents of pianist Dylan Dominguez and vocalist Shira Maas. Tucson’s premiere LGBTQA+ jazz cocktail party unfolds at The Century Room…



A hurricane is coming your way. Featuring saxophonist “Hurricane” Carla Brownlee and Arizona Blues Hall of Famer Mike Blommer on guitar, Tucson blues institution Bad News Blues make landfall on the Hotel Congress Plaza for the latest installment of the Congress Cookout…

Monday, Nov. 14

Turning his childhood experiences into a new reality. As a teenager Mark Henriquez, known by his tag Gremlin, grabbed a pen, put it to paper and has not looked back since. “I make music for people who’ve gone through pain and feel broken.” Growing up in working-class Santa Ana, California, watching his mother struggle with addiction, Henriquez’s eyes were open wide. “You see a lot of things you shouldn’t see as a kid; like addicts coming in and out of your home to dealers pulling a gun on your mom because she owes them money,” Henriquez reflected. “The way I coped with the madness was with my writing.” Rapper/model/YouTuber Gremlin is at 191 Toole…

Tuesday, Nov. 15



Showcasing some of Tucson’s finest experimental artists: XSONAZX, Lid Ismuth, Igloo Martian, Sun Spit, and Zack Hansen for an uncanny evening filled with liminal ambient washes, jarring walls of noise, distortions and resultant visual manifestations. Desert Drone: An immersion in noise, drone, experimental and ambient music generates an oscillating low-pitched hum at Club Congress…

Wednesday, Nov. 16



Following up on the success of their 2020 full-length album debut “Infinitely Ordinary” — spawning runaway hits “Favorite Liar” and “Fvck Somebody” — The Wrecks volley back with “Sonder.” The urban dictionary defines the word sonder as “the realization that everyone around you has a life outside of yours, complete with their own thoughts, feelings, and emotions.” Can you imagine that? Oh, and by the way, as per the Los Angeles alt-rock/pop punk’s Twitter account, they are “stoked to announce the release of the first ever nail polish by The Wrecks. This color is Sonder.” The Wrecks are poised to embrace all the age of narcissism has to offer at Club Congress…



Few chamber ensembles in history have enjoyed the success that the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio savored for 45 years. In homage to the trio’s pianist who passed away in March of 2022, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music present a Concert Honoring Joseph Kalichstein. Featuring violinist Jaime Laredo, cellist Sharon Robinson, violist/composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama, and pianist Anna Polonsky — performing Mozart’s “Piano Quartet in G Minor, K. 478,” Ngwenyama’s “Elegy for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello,” and Dvořák’s “Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87” — at the Leo Rich Theater…



Following in the tradition of Louis Armstrong, Sydney Bechet, Jelly Roll Morton and other early jazz innovators that came out of New Orleans and Chicago in the early 20th century, the Mysterious Babies perform at The Century Room…

Until next week, XOXO…