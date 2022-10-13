XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

click to enlarge (Submitted) Teddy Swims performs at Rialto Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Thursday, Oct. 13

In The War on Drugs’ 17 years, it has inhabited a rarefied space that bridges the underground and the mainstream. The Philadelphia sextet’s latest album, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” is all but a continuation of principal songwriter Adam Granduciel’s ongoing search for greater meaning, to “find what can’t be found.” On the new album, Granduciel — who typically is portrayed as the loner studio magus — has taken a more collaborative approach to writing and recording. He reflected, “It reminded me of all the things I love about making music: Collaborating with my friends, and letting everybody shine.” On “Harmonia’s Dream” Granduciel sings, “Sometimes forwards is the only way back.” Music functioning as medicine. The War on Drugs — with guests Inner Magic and Adam Miller — are at the Rialto Theatre…



Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield formed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo, The Righteous Brothers, in Orange County, California, in 1962. Their virtuosity and contrasting vocal ranges — Medley sang the low parts with his bass-baritone voice while Hatfield commanded the higher-registers with his soaring tenor — led them to the top of the charts with “Unchained Melody” and “Rock and Roll Heaven.” Their biggest hit, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” stands as the most-played song. Hatfield died in 2003 of heart failure brought on by cocaine. In 2016, Medley joined forces with vocalist Bucky Heard, reviving the Righteous Brothers. After years of sold-out shows on the Las Vegas Strip, Medley and Heard have hit the road to bring their distinct musical alchemy to concert stages across the country. The Righteous Brothers’ tour makes a one-night-only stop at Fox Tucson Theatre…



Fronted by live wire Arrow de Wilde, L.A. punk rockers Starcrawler offer their bombastic vision of a contemporary Hollywood Babylon on their new album “She Said.” “Our aesthetic is nasty and a little bit raw or fucked up,” de Wilde said. Starcrawler — with special guests Birds & Arrows — are at 191 Toole…



Radically defying the conservative status quo of country music, Lavender Country — the brainchild of Patrick Haggerty, whose experiences as a gay liberation activist during the Stonewall era helped to shape his world view — addressed a wide range of political and social concerns in its lyrics, including institutionalized oppression, working class division, as well as the complications of intimacy and sexual identity. Its 1973 self-titled and self-distributed debut is country music’s first known gay-themed album. After a long hiatus, Lavender Country — with support from Phoenix singer/songwriter Taylor Glasheen — performs at Club Congress…



With a sound that mashes the fury of hardcore and the cacophony of art-punk with modern rock, Sparta exploded out of the Lone Star State in 2001. Now, despite numerous lineup changes, the band has hit the road once again in support of its self-titled album. Psyko Steve presents Sparta — with local support from Annie Jump Cannon — in an all-ages show at Groundworks…

Friday, Oct. 14

Since their formation in 1992, the Old Blind Dogs have stood on the cutting edge of the Scottish roots revival scene. Their dynamic percussion, and soaring fiddle and pipes fuel their delicately phrased melodies and traditional songs. Old Blind Dogs bring their compelling energy and intoxicating rhythms to the Berger Performing Arts Center… Led by dynamic frontman/guitarist Josh Kennedy, Tempe’s The Black Moods deliver a modern take on a timeless sound; one rife with massive guitars, anthemic hooks, and loads of stomp and swagger. They return with their new album, “Into the Night.” Rock ‘n’ roll torchbearers, The Black Moods — with special guests The Jons — are at the Rialto Theatre…



Internationally acclaimed conductor Shiyeon Sung leads the mighty Tucson Symphony Orchestra through Fairy Tales & Firebirds — a program brought to life in vibrant colors featuring works by Ravel, Stravinsky, Rautavaara and von Weber — in the first of two performances at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall…



Ekkstacy is a 20-year-old Canadian artist from Vancouver. He describes his sound as “a fuse of indie, post punk and synth wave.” At the age of 14 he knew that he wanted to be an artist but lacked the confidence. Nevertheless, after enduring his parent’s divorce, drug-induced psychosis and alcohol abuse, he turned to music to cope. With the release of his 2021 debut album “Negative” — interweaving darkly introspective lyrics à la Elliot Smith with an early 2000s alt-rock/emo sound — Ekkstacy set a blueprint. His sophomore release, “Misery,” draws from the cocktail of confusion, self-discovery and frustration that comes with growing up. The Misery Tour brings Vancouver-based bedroom post-punk phenom Ekkstacy — with special guest Charlie Shuffler — to the stage at Club Congress…



Basking in the ground-shifting sound of grunge, Smells Like Nirvana performs songs from “Nevermind,” “In Utero” and “Bleach” at 191 Toole…



Victoria Garvey Armstrong was a celebrated songwriter, vocalist and pianist. Her songs were recorded by Judy Collins, John Denver, Jerry Jeff Walker, The Irish Rovers — their hit “Fifi O’Toole soared to No. 1 in Ireland — and many others. Don Armstrong & The Whiskeypalians — with guests Peter McLaughlin, Jane Voss & Hoyle Osborne, Pete Ronstadt & Liz Cerepanya y mas — convene to pay homage to the life and work of Victoria Garvey Armstrong on the plaza at Hotel Congress…



Presently, the head of the jazz piano department at the University of Miami, Martin Bejerano has been active as a professional musician since he was 15. In 2005, Bejerano was nominated for a Grammy for his performance on legendary drummer Roy Haynes’ album “Fountain of Youth.” Accompanied by bassist Edward Perez and trapsman Ludwig Afonso, the Martin Bejerano Trio perform two sets at The Century Room…

Saturday, Oct. 15

Hailing from Queens, Damien Escobar, along with his brother Tourie, both Julliard-trained violinists, gained recognition performing in the NYC subway. Their duo Nuttin’ But Stringz was catapulted into stardom after placing third on season 3 of “America’s Got Talent.” The duo’s ascent was rapid with their music featured in a montage for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. They basked in the glory of being highly sought-after musicians, albeit short-lived, and their fall from grace came with a hard landing. Egos crushed, in a haste the brothers set aside their violins and the duo disbanded. What came next was a struggle, not only with identity, but with depression and homelessness. Once thought of strictly as a passion project, in 2013 Damien Escobar released “Sensual Melodies,” his first album as a solo artist. A mix of classical, hip-hop, jazz and R&B, this compelling crossover sound soon garnered over 200K downloads, landing on iTunes Top 100 chart. Doors that were once closed, opened. Escobar penned his first children’s book, designed his own line of custom violins, established partnerships to develop wine and perfume lines, and has gone on to release three more studio albums. Renaissance man, Damien Escobar is at the Rialto Theatre… Cherished fixtures on the Tucson folk scene — both with over 20 years of experience writing, recording and performing music, respectively — Gabrielle Pietrangelo and Leila Lopez unite for a special seated performance at Club Congress…



A graduate of the Berklee School of Music, saxophonist Andrew Halchak was born and raised in The Old Pueblo. Over the years, in addition to jazz, he has immersed himself in a multitude of Southwestern music communities including bluegrass, country/western and swing. Performing selections from his debut album “Stomp, Grind, and Holler,” Halchak is next to carry the cresset into the Late Night at The Century Room… Creating the verisimilitude, this band of veterans are billed as the nation’s premiere tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. The PettyBreakers are “Running Down a Dream” at The Gaslight Music Hall…

Sunday, Oct. 16

Dia de la Raza — celebrating the rich heritage and distinct mestizo culture of Latin America — features performances by Adrian Chaparro, Nivel Tr3s, Banda La Experta y mas at AVA Amphitheater…



Four decades and 41 albums under her belt, Aida Cuevas is the first female mariachi singer to win Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, no easy feat in a male-dominated genre steeped in tradition where change comes painfully slow. Drawing from a vast repertoire of mariachi and ranchera classics, the veritable “Queen of Mariachi,” returns with a new show celebrating her 45th anniversary and the lasting imprint she has made in the history of Mexican music. The Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo Tour brings Aida Cuevas — with special guests Mariachi Aztlán — to the Fox Tucson Theatre…



With members originating from Tucson and Phoenix, Gatecreeper serves crusty, doom-soaked death metal, which caught the ear of Relapse Records who signed the band in 2016. In support of “An Unexpected Reality,” its 2021 release, Gatecreeper — flanked by Sex Prisoner, Exsul, Wyrmhaven, and Yellowcake — rain down terror at 191 Toole…



Boldly traversing the musical universe — from Grateful Dead and classic hippie rock to reggae, Latin, blues and honky tonk to zydeco, ska, New Orleans-style funk, and beyond — The Wayback Machine & Friends are the next act to stoke the coals on the Hotel Congress plaza for the next installment of the Congress Cookout…

Monday, Oct. 17

Nada.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Graham Nash is a founding member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, and was inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, respectively. For six decades, the litany of songs that he has written and introduced into the collective consciousness — including Nash penned classics “Marrakesh Express,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” — for many fans function as genetic markers embedded in their DNA, to be passed on to their descendants. The voice of a generation, Nash shares an Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at the Fox Tucson Theatre…



Depicting the seven stages of grief St. Peter experienced after he denied knowing Jesus Christ on the day of his arrest, the Los Angeles Master Chorale presents Lagrime di San Pietro at Centennial Hall… Jaten Dimsdale, known by his stage name Teddy Swims, is an American singer-songwriter, known for seamlessly blending R&B, soul and country with pop hooks. The Atlanta native has come a long way since posting a series of covers from his bedroom studio. Generating hundreds of millions of views on social media, Dimsdale scored a deal with Warner Records. Moreover, Swims is a lover. The honey-voiced 30-year-old writes nearly all his songs about falling in or out of love. It remains the focus on his latest EP, “Tough Love,” a six-song collection of heartache and declarations of devotion. “To me, that’s just all there is,” Dimsdale said. “You’re either making love or crying about it.” Swims — with special guest Sherwyn — are at the Rialto Theatre…



Singer-songwriter Paul DeHaven is a respected fixture of the thriving Denver music scene, serving as a founding member of folk darlings Paper Bird. DeHaven returns with his new album, “Pink Kimono,” to the Hotel Congress plaza…



The latest installment of Hot Blues Tuesday features Dusty City Blues Band and the Porch Rockers sharing the stage at The Gaslight Music Hall…



From the barrios in South Central San Diego, this trio of vatos tristes, crank out alt-surf punk with a hint of Latin thump, reflecting their environs with authenticity. Beach Goons — with special guests Bed and Moon Tide Gallery — kick out the jams at Club Congress…

Wednesday, Oct. 19

A chef who became a rap artist. After a broken leg kept him out of the kitchen, Ariyan Arslani, aka Action Bronson, developed his wordplay, imbued with trademark filth and humor, during the downtime. In 2011, the Queens native launched his musical career by dropping “Bon Appetit ..... Bitch,” his debut mixtape. Now, adding author, actor and television presenter to his resume — perhaps best known for his ganja- and liquor-fueled escapades on “Fuck, That’s Delicious,” Viceland channel’s food travel show — Action Bronson brings “Cocodrillo Turbo,” his sixth studio album, to the Rialto Theatre. Rapper Meyhem Lauren adds appreciably to the debauchery…



On the road promoting their debut LP “Inked in Red,” Vision Video — goth-pop rockers from Athens, Georgia — have been described as a “Brilliant weaving of the sound that has made Joy Division and The Cure so loved.” Lead singer Dusty Gannon is no stranger to the darker inclinations of humanity and death, having served in Afghanistan with the Army and as a firefighter in the civilian world. He said, “I wanted to write music that helped people remember that it’s OK to not be OK.” Black lipstick aficionados, Vision Video, bring dance music for the end times to 191 Toole. Early Black lends support…



Awash in the same melancholia that made Morrissey a beloved figure among lovelorn and disaffected Gen Xers, Newcastle, Australia’s Vacations enact their “woozy guitar pop” on the plaza at Hotel Congress. Special guest Chicago indie rocker with a poppy, punkish bent Jackie Hayes opens…

Until next week, XOXO…