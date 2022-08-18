XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Thursday, Aug. 18

From Bonnaroo to Glastonbury, the strength of Rebelution’s live performances have earned these SoCal reggae rockers headline status at major music festivals the world over — and a Grammy nomination along the way.

From their 2007 breakout, “Courage to Grow,” to their latest album, “In the Moment”—a record that infuses pop hooks, hip-hop grooves and alt-rock grit into the quartet’s soulful reggae sound—their focus continues to remain upward. The sunshine kissed vibe of Rebelution will leave you “Feeling Alright” at the AVA Amphitheater. Steel Pulse and DENM round out The Good Vibes Summer Tour…



“We come from the desert.” Nunca Jamás are a hard-hitting rock power trio hailing from Cuidada Obregon — the leading agricultural hub in the state of Sonora — and they are proud of their agrarian roots. They present their latest album “Olvidarte” — a raucous collision of traditional norteño and banda Sinaloense motifs with alternative rock riffage, sung en Español — at Club Congress. MonoSound opens the show…

Akin to the ancient Goidelic language formerly spoken in the Isle of Man,new indie/grunge/alt rock projectinhabit a mysterious musical space at Tap + Bottle Downtown.adds to the lineup…Lauded as one of the top high school soloists at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington Virtual Festival, in 2021 — presided over by Wynton Marsalis and a panel of jazz luminaries — tenor saxophonistmanifests a sound beyond his years at Pastiche Modern Eatery…

Friday, Aug. 19

Embracing its Mexican heritage, San Antonio’s Upon a Burning Body’s 2012 album, “Red. White. Green.” — awash with crushing guitar riffs, hardcore-style gang choruses and take no prisoners attitude — skyrocketed to No. 11 on the Billboard hard rock chart. Continuing its mission to prove that everything is bigger in Texas, Upon A Burning Body has taken to the road promoting this year’s “Fury.” They make a stop at 191 Toole. Signs of the Swarm, Vulvodynia and Decayer occupy the opening slots…

Arizona Arts Live presentsas it celebrates the release of its new album, “Electric Bones.” Bear witness as they transform from a lovelorn folk duo into hard hitting rock ‘n’ roll bad asses on the plaza stage at Hotel Congress. Alternative pop rockersadds to the festivities…L.A. Witch conjures up a sound that has been described as a “mix of forlorn psych folk, lethargic lo-fi blues and boozy garage rock drones steeped in moody, drugged-out surf reverb.” On L.A. Witch’s latest album, vocalist/guitarist Sade Sanchez paints detailed pictures of “urban exploits, old American haunts and private escapades,” with a sorceress’ sleight of hand. Swaggering and beguiling,“Play with Fire,” the band’s sophomore release, on the Club Congress stage. Openersstrike the first match…Poised as one of the next up and comers on the global EDM scene, French DJ/producerreleased the banging single, “Run,” which has amassed an impressive 6.5 million YouTube views worldwide. Like a blinding dust storm sweeping toward town,will engulf Gentle Ben’s Brewing Company in plumes of bass and house music…Exploring the diverse universe of sound that emanates from the underground, Loud Village presents: An indie rock + indie dance party at the Rialto Theater…DownBeat Magazine says “Lyric Fury,”’s 2017 album, is “one of the more outrageous releases of the year, designed to challenge and entertain from start to finish.” Native to Tucson, the jazz singer/pianist lived and performed in New York City from the early 1990s up until her recent move back to the Old Pueblo. Hilts makes her Century Room debut with Psychedelic Swing, a unique project that reimagines psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll from the turbulent 1960s and ’70s and places it in a jazz context… Phoenix reggae legendsreturn to Chicago Bar.andhelp to spread a positive vibe… Friday night is Fun Time. DJrocks the dance floor at Club Congress…New kids on the scene,places a fresh-faced spin on rock music. Followed by the venerable— whose setlist contains an impressive repertoire of original material performed by some of the finest veterans of the Tucson music scene — at Monterey Court… DJ— la reina de Tucson’s legendary Latinx dance party sin fronteras — presides over El Tambó. Feel the beat of the drum on the plaza at Hotel Congress…

Saturday, Aug. 20

Directed by Ice T, “Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap” is a 2012 documentary chronicling the runaway juggernaut that is hip-hop. Now, transposing the action from the screen to the stage, Ice-T presents Something From Nothing, an old school hip-hop retrospective featuring performances by Ice-T, Too Short and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at AVA Amphitheater…



Rising from the ashes of Shoreline Mafia — a now defunct hip-hop crew that evolved out of L.A.’s graffiti scene — rapper OhGeesy enters the next level of his career with the release of his 2021 Atlantic Records debut, “Geezyworld,” album Pitchfork hails as “a quintessential L.A. rap record.” With a nod to Dr. Dre’s legendarily tight production style, sonically the album is “as crisp as a freshly printed 100-dollar bill.” Lyrically, Geesy doesn’t stray far, keeping to the tried and true: Sticky sex raps and chest-thumping braggadocio. The “Big Bad Wolf,” OhGeesy is ready to trounce at the Rialto Theater. DJ Vision and Young Hawaii Slim top off the Geesy World Tour…



Metalachi started humbly. “We used to do funerals,” exclaims frontman Vega De La Rockha. It was in fulfilling a request for Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” that the zygote attached to the uterine wall. The crowd response was extraordinary. Playing any Los Angeles club that would have them, they began to incorporate leopard print, Alice Cooper-esque dripping eyeliner, leather motorcycle jackets, tight AF mariachi pants and a touch of Dia de los Muertos into their look. Not to mention, more exposed flesh than is permissible by law. Bam. The glorious deformity that is Metalachi was born. But, beyond the theatricality, equal to Kiss and Gwar, these blue agave tequila swilling banditos have musical chops that only come from performing Vicente Fernandez songs at backyard quinceaneras for long years. “The world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band,” Metalachi do unholy things to heavy metal classics. Bring your holy water aspergillum with you to the plaza at Hotel Congress. Turntablists Bex & Halsero keep the party lit after the concert…



Raised in Texas, Buck Meek was introduced to the guitar at a young age. After attending the Berklee College of Music, the aspiring musician moved to New York City, busking in subway stations to pay his rent. After meeting vocalist, and now ex-wife, Adrianne Lenker in 2014 the lineup for Big Thief began to coalesce. In 2018 — after recording four studio albums and garnering a Grammy nomination — Meek released a self-titled solo album. Before recording began for the follow-up, “Two Saviors,” producer Andrew Sarlo set down conditions: All tracking was to be done during a seven-day window in New Orleans during the hottest part of the year, live on an 8-track tape machine without headphones. On a quest to capture the elusive magic of the first take, Sarlo refused to allow the musicians to hear back any takes until the final day. Meek said, reflectively, “Writing these songs was a process of creating talismans — little prayers and visions from within the constant flux of pain, healing, and discovery that I could share with those in need.” Buck Meek imparts naked confessions and blue-collar fairy tales at Club Congress…



Harnessing his abundant superpowers, “The Clark Kent of country music,” fiddler extraordinaire Billy Shaw Jr. leads his ace band into hijinks and adventure at The Maverick: King of Clubs…



Spinning dance floor bangers, resident DJ Posi creates a vibe at Club Congress… “Drugged All the Time,” The Demons (of South Tucson) search for “A Place Called Heaven”—with special guests Manx—at St. Charles Tavern…



Like westerly arctic winds that form in the stratosphere over the poles, The Coolers blast into Monterey Court — an eight-piece horn-section in tow—dispersing a welcome chill… In-Rave presents Glow Up & Get Down: An immersive black light glow party. DJs Marz, Tega, Aziz, Xochique and Chris Tiano provide the soundtrack at Encore…



Named after a dangerous radioactive isotope, indie rockeros Kobalto 60 along with Diluvio emit invisible energy for a high energy night of pop-rock en Español at The Rock… For 40 years, New York pianist, composer and Fulbright Scholar Armen Donelian has distinguished himself as a recording artist, educator and author. He has performed with jazz legends including Sonny Rollins, Chet Baker and Mongo Santamaria the world over. Accompanied by trumpeter Max Goldschmid, saxophonist Brice Winston, bassist Colin McIlrath and drummer Arthur Vint, the Armen Donelian Quintet present original compositions from Donelian’s classic albums “The Wayfarer” and “Secrets” at The Century Room…



DJ Alice.KM soundtracks Riotroom — a wild night of burlesque, drag, body painting, go-go dancing y mas — at 191 Toole…

Sunday, Aug. 21

On “Pareidolia” — the human tendency to see connections and patterns that are not really there — composer, multi-instrumentalist Mizmor aka A.L.N., considers the potential self-destructiveness inherent to consciousness. “It is an ode to all those who adopt superstitious and grandiose beliefs about mankind, its ‘spirit,’ and its place within the cosmos.” A.L.N. mused, “...presented through the lens of our current struggles as a society. I’ve found myself utterly appalled by the increase in willingness to accept misinformation, conspiracy theorism, cultism and religiosity in us as a people.” Mizmor releases “wholly doomed black metal” into the air at 191 Toole. Manguera open the show…



On “City of Mirrors,” Dos Santos’ latest release, the Chicago-based alt-Latino crew seamlessly meld artistic and political ideas. Weighing the idea that perhaps we are not necessarily at odds but stand on different sides of the same truth. Dos Santos push Latin music further out of the box at Club Congress. Tucson’s own Dirtyverbs lends support…



Fronted by Eric “Dirty Red” McDaniel — whose stage presence resembles that of “an old timey gun-toting, whiskey-sipping Southern preacher hell bent for higher ground” — Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers unleash their down and dirty, blues-harp driven sound at Monterey Court…



Popping off like a “Firecracker” in a Fourth of July sky, Black Cat Bones detonate “nothing but the blues” for the next installment of Congress Cookout on the plaza at Hotel Congress…



Singer Songwriter Sundays at St. Charles Tavern sees Imogen Rose & Penelope Monroy sharing the stage. They will be joined by special guest Stefi King…

Monday, Aug. 22

From Nashville, country music duo Love and Theft first reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Runaway,” off of their 2009 debut album, “World Wide Open.” They return with “Whiskey on My Breath,” their latest offering. They roll into town in time to help Whiskey Roads celebrate their third anniversary in business. The Mark Miller Band joins in the festivities…



Newcomers Cherry Avenue perform on the Club Congress stage with support from Anura and Tonight’s Sunshine…



Continuing their Tuesday night residency, DJs Lunarfluxx and Aziz — spinning everything from tech house to nu disco — preside over Teq House Tuesdays at Cobra Arcade…

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Written and recorded during the downtime of the pandemic, Jesse Daniel’s 2021 collection, “Beyond These Walls,” — featuring members of George Strait and Willie Nelson’s band — is a love letter to old school country music and the “Simple Things in Life.” With jalapeño hot accordion licks, Daniel duets in Spanish with Raul Malo of The Mavericks on “El Trabajador,” tipping a hat to the workers who toil everyday. Trading in tomorrow for today, Daniel takes a look at the side of life too often overlooked at Club Congress. “Railroading songstress from Northern Nevada,” Jade Brodie opens the show…

Until next week, XOXO…