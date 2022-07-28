XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, July 28

During the 1990s, Mexican singer/songwriter Leonel García began his career behind the scenes penning hits for then young Mexican pop artists: Lynda, Luis Miguel, Ernesto D’Alessio and others. García came into the public eye during the early aughts as one half of Sin Bandera. The Latin pop duo released five albums, garnering numerous accolades, before an amicable split in 2007. Now, nine albums into a successful solo career, Leonel García performs Acústico at the Rialto Theater…



The Max Goldschmid Quartet leads the charge into the Late Night at The Century Room…



Featuring a who’s who lineup of local hip hop artists, Godwill album release party finds Tommy Will, Marley B, Cash Lansky, Aske, Manny Megz, Jivin’ Scientists, Beezy, Big Vinci and Northside Niko sharing the stage at Thunder Canyon Brewery.

Friday, July 29

Casting the runes, soon the Earth’s crust will crack, and sulfurous gasses rise, as Lucifer’s minions prepare to welcome the return of a sinner most foul. For the nonce, Local Love presents Metal Fest XX. Featuring Versus The Fall, Coppernicus, Evasion, Dedwin, Gutter Town, Theocide and Manguera at 191 Toole…



Finding inspiration in the Cole Porter classic, pianist/vocalist Susan Artemis debuts a new show, Too Darn Hot, at The Century Room…



From Hermosillo, DJ Kuryaki joins resident DJ Mijito for the latest installment of Disco Oscura at The Royal Room…



Hailing from the sun parched Sonoran desert, hot on the heels of their latest single, “Stay for the Summer,” indie rockers Daytrails headlines an all-ages extravaganza with New Misphoria and the Noah Martin Band at Club Congress…



Returning to the Baked Apple after a successful New York City engagement, jazz vocalist Liz Cracchiolo, accompanied by pianist Sly Slipetesky, performs at Pastiche Modern Eatery…



Spinning a mix of sultry baby making music, DJ Roch hosts Pajama Jam at The Jackrabbit Lounge.

Saturday, July 30

No strangers to getting by and rolling — literally and figuratively — with the punches, Kash’d Out’s signature reggae/rock sound is rife with good vibes. Awash in a cloud of smoke, as depicted in the video for “Way Too High For This,” Kash’D Out brings the Highway Robbery Summer Tour to 191 Toole. With support from Tunnel Vision and Joe Samba…



Tucson shoegaze/dream poppers Commoner celebrate the release of their latest record at Club Congress. Glixen and Blue Haven add to the revelry…



Late Night features vocalist/violinist Heather Hardy & A Taste of Jazz at The Century Room.

Sunday, July 31

Emerging from deep in the forest of Gothenburg, Sweden, Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström explains the Hindu origins of the band’s name. “When a god manifests itself on Earth in the shape of a human being or an animal. A god in disguise.” Befittingly, Eckerström’s harlequin-faced stage persona first appeared with the release of 2012’s “Black Waltz,” self-styling himself with grease paint to conceal his mortality. Broadening the reach of Avatar’s mystique, “Hunter Gatherer,” the band’s latest release, pits gormless humans against the savagery of technology, and stands as their darkest and most sinister musical offering to date. Out on a North American tour, Avatar are posed to “destroy every single moment of summertime serenity” at Rialto Theater. They perform in lockstep with Light The Torch and The Callous Daoboys to round out an evening of heedless heavy metal extremity…



Rooted in Chicago blues — a raucous electrified sound based on earlier blues idioms, such as Delta blues — Whose Blues adds diverse elements and spice into the mix for the Congress Cookout at Hotel Congress Plaza.

Monday, August 1

Nada.

Tuesday, August 2

Known for his political activism and pursuing humanitarian causes, Michael Franti has played in stadiums and prisons, on street corners and in war zones. His lyrics often juxtapose cynicism and optimism, with optimism being the default. It’s not about Democrats or Republicans, Christians or Muslims,” for Franti it is always about the human condition. As exemplified in “Good to be Alive Today” in which Franti sings, “I try to keep my head up, but this is Babylon/This world’s in crisis, we try to fight it, this changing climate/With scientists and politicians divided by it/So many ways we could solve it/But they would never sign it.../It’s in the Torah, Quran and in the Bible/Love is the message, but somehow we turn to rivals/It’s come to people always picking up their rifles.” Like a flower in the barrel of a gun, Michael Franti & Spearhead evince the sound of sunshine at the Rialto Theater…



Growth takes shape over a lifetime. Tennessee rockers 10 Years emerged in 2001, tendering a Southern take on modern rock; the release of “The Autumn Effect,” the group’s gold-certified third studio album, propelled them into mainstream consciousness, where they have since remained. “We don’t ever try to recreate what we’ve done in the past,” says vocalist Jesse Hasek of their latest album. “We knew we had to challenge ourselves to see what we had in us. If it’s not stressful, you’re not challenging yourself to grow.” He adds, “We were able to harness that love of creating from a wiser and more developed perspective.” 10 Years performs “Violent Allies,” the band’s ninth LP, at 191 Toole. Dragged Under and In The Whale lend support…



Casting existential dilemmas with tongue-in-cheek humor, confessional lyrics and monster grooves, Brooklyn art-punk incendiaries Bodega’s second LP, 2022’s “Broken Equipment,” was inspired by a book club studying philosophical prose. Irreverently, Bodega pays homage to a “Statuette On The Console,” at Club Congress. Closet Goth opens the show.

Wednesday, August 3

Sans the salty brine of the ocean, Surfapalooza, features the infectious surf rock twang of the Messer Chups, from Saint Petersburg, Russia, along with three of Arizona’s finest purveyors of the surf genre: The Surfbroads, Shrimp Chaperone and The Fury’s. It’s the summer surf party of the season at the Hotel Congress Plaza.

Until next week, XOXO…