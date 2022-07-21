XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, July 21



From the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation in the Four Corners region, country singer Dirt Rhodes carries on the deeply rooted tradition of Diné storytelling on “Navajo Country Music,” his latest release. Together with country and western psychedelic-rocker Jim McGuinn — grandson of Roger McGuinn of The Byrds — they saddle up to ride one more time “Til the Sun Comes Up” at Club Congress. …



Influenced by Wes Montgomery, one of the most important figures in jazz guitar history, guitarist Ricardo Garcia leads his quartet — featuring tenor saxophonist Kevin Ravellette, bassist Colin McIlrath and trapsman Kenji Lancaster — into the Late Night at The Century Room …



The latest installment of Piano Bar takes place at Owls Club. Esteemed pianist Elliot Jones presides …



Virginia Cannon’s Thursday Night Live: A monthly singer-songwriter showcase returns at Monterey Court …



Playing his first gig at age 15, seasoned piano man Bob Duquesne entertains during Cocktail Hour at The Century Room. Requests accepted …



The Touchy DJs spin italo-disco vinyl at Spaghetti Club.

Friday, July 22

During the hair metal zeitgeist of the late 1980s, masters of metallic mayhem like Skid Row, Warrant and Quiet Riot strutted like colorfully plumed peacocks down the fabled Sunset Strip, lording over all that they surveyed. The three, along with New York City-bred Winger, apply the Aqua Net and kohl eyeliner one more time for the Live to Rock Tour. They make a stop at the AVA Amphitheater …



Synth-loving indie poppers Chateau Chateau are equal parts glitter and gloom. “We’re a bunch of introverts who dress up like extroverts and get up on stage and dance around,” says vocalist Bleu. On the heels of the release of their debut album “Grow Up,” Chateau Chateau will transform things that are “traditionally ugly, abstract and leftover” into something shiny, new and special at Club Congress …



Paying homage to the masterful work of Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, vocalist/trumpeter Tony Frank & Friends — pianist Rob Boone, guitarist Jose Martin Marquez, bassist Alan Lewine and percussionist Danny Brito — offer their take on timeless tunes like “My Foolish Heart,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “The Girl From Ipanema” and more at The Century Room …



Covering a wide spectrum of jazz, Late Night Lounge finds DJ Ambent digging deep into a crate full of modern and classic vinyl at The Century Room …



The Vision of the Vibe is a photographic exhibit showcasing Tucson musicians captured in flagrante by some of Tucson’s finest shutterbugs. This installment shines the spotlight on Miss Olivia Trio with a live performance. At Revel …



DJ Humblelianess — La Reina of Tucson’s legendary Latinx dance party Sin Fronteras — presides over El Tambó at Hotel Congress Plaza …



Bearers of light, the Hump House crew bring the dancefloor to life indoors at Club Congress … Led by two-time Grammy nominee Amo “Chip” Dabney, The AmoSphere perform R&B, soul, New Orleans, Latin jazz y mas at Monterey Court …



Avant-Goth Night finds DJs Violet & RX spinning slabs of psych and synth at Spaghetti Club … Incorporating elements of blues, alt-country and Southern rock to weave a colorful musical tapestry, Craig Green Band perform tracks from “Southland,” their latest album, at St. Charles Tavern …



Honky-Tonkin’ Friday Night showcases rising young country singer Mark Miller and his band at Whiskey Roads …



Presenting sounds as old as the mountains in a new way, Uncommon Crossroads perform a blend of folk music at the Jackrabbit Lounge…



Led by vocalist Amy Virnelson, Soul Essentials performs classic and modern R&B and soul al fresco at St. Philip’s Plaza…



Play That Funky Music Dance Party features OnesAll — a family of musicians who specialize in funk, rock and pop hits — at the Gaslight Music Hall …



Pete Swan Productions presents jazz vocalist Joe Bourne accompanied by pianist Sly Slipetsky at Pastiche Modern Eatery …



Zona Libre’s fiery repertoire draws from salsa, merengue and bachata musical traditions. They keep the dance floor lit at Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ …



“The drink will flow and blood will spill. And if the boys wanna fight, you better let ‘em.” Lenguas Largas, Mute Swan and the Sunnyslope Bullets will surely embrace the revolutionary spirit at Che’s Lounge.

Saturday, July 23

Armed and dangerous. Wielding vintage musical instruments, bang-on makeup and costumes, the KISS Army capture the essence of classic 1970s KISS sound and style at the Rialto Theater. Local AC/DC tribute band The Jack add appreciably to the experience …



Bringing that kinetic Norteño sound that was made for boot scootin’, Bronco and Ramon Ayala wheel the steel horse into the AVA Amphitheater for the Se Soltaron Los Caballos Tour …



Sean Carey may be best known as the drummer/backup vocalist of indie folk band Bon Iver. He began recording and releasing his solo albums during hiatuses from the band. Singer-songwriter S. Carey presents “Break Me Open,” his fourth studio album, at Club Congress. With support from folk artist Courtney Hartman …



Recently nominated for a Grammy award for the 2021 album “The Garden,” “polymath, Renaissance woman, jack of all trades,” acclaimed pianist Rachel Eckroth tickles the ivories during Cocktail Hour at The Century Room …



Led by the lyric-driven original material of country-crooner David Bryan, Loveland is a Tucson collective comprised of a who’s-who cast of hired guns, specializing in Americana, folk rock and classic country renditions. They convene on a mission to warm hearts at MotoSonora Brewing Co …



With a repertoire that ostensibly “oozes the Southwest,” the acclaimed John Coinman Trio — featuring bassist Blair Forward and drummer Larry Cobb — perform as part of the Tucson Troubadour Concert Series at Tucson Presidio…



Performing a sultry mix of blues and jazz, the Paul Green Quartet returns to The Century Room …



Heavy metalists Lethal Injecktion, Her Name Echoes and Syk circle the wagons to celebrate the life of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died by suicide in 2017. At Encore …



DJs Bex & Halsero curate the hottest jams outdoors at Hotel Congress Plaza …



The brass-laden sound of The Coolers keeps things chill on a hot summer night at Monterey Court…



DJ Nada serves up Disco Al Dente at Spaghetti Club … Turntablists Posi & Walters the Don spin dance hits at Club Congress.

Sunday, July 24

Sin Entertainment presents The Beach House: Summer Pool Party & Taco Pop Up. DJs Tell Your Girl and Tega spin poolside until sunset at La Posada Lodge …



Influenced by Sublime and Pepper, this SoCal reggae/ska/punk band are bringing back that ‘90s vibe with hard-hitting party anthems like “You Got Me So High” and “Drink Till We Die.” The Tones are set to “Give It To You” at Chicago Bar. Tucson reggae rockers Desert Fish share the bill …



Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk stoke the coals for Congress Cookout at Hotel Congress Plaza … A driving force on the revitalized Tucson jazz scene, the John Black Quartet hosts a jazz jam session at The Century Room.

Monday, July 25

Stay in. Rehydrate.



Tuesday, July 26

After occupying the airwaves during the 1960s with bona fide smash hits “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No,” iconic English psychedelic pop rockers The Zombies, still in a state of constant flux, bring the “Life is a Merry-Go-Round Tour” to the Rialto Theater. Singer-songwriter Bruce Sudano lends support …



Traditional folk song structures and field recordings of the desert meld together with the cacophony of the city to provide a strangely thrilling framework for Karima Walker’s uncanny Americana. Experimental musician Walker performs at The Century Room with Chicago composer Matt Bachmann …



Out on a “Joyride,” from Newark, New Jersey, The Jack Moves offers throwback R&B, classic soul, hip-hop and funk that can be easily envisioned billowing out from a boombox placed on an inner-city windowsill or a lowrider during a backseat make-out session. They take to the Club Congress stage with support from WOMC and Seanloui.

Wednesday, July 27

The longtime dream of vocalist Stephanie Bergara incarnate, Austin’s first all-star Selena tribute Bidi Bidi Banda keeps the Tejano superstar’s spirit alive at the Hotel Congress Plaza …



Their sound draws heavily from hip-hop, noise and sludge. New York punks Show Me the Body take ferociously to the Club Congress stage with support from Soul Glo, WiFiGawd and Bat Population …



Filled with ghosts, killers, cruel lovers, the occasional UFO cult or false messiah, Seattle singer-songwriter Damien Jurado employs found sound and field recording techniques to add dimensionality and bring the dire circumstances of his songs to life. He performs at The Century Room. Genderqueer acoustic folk artist Chris Pureka opens the show …



In a truly gilded celebration, Don Armstrong & The Whiskeypalians — Liz Cerepanya, Peter Dalton Ronstadt, Gary Mackender, Alvin Blaine and Slim Rost — gather to commemorate Armstrong and his wife Victoria’s 50th Anniversary at Monterey Court.

Until next week, XOXO…