XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, July 14



After the success of 2021’s “Frontier Rock,” country singer Jeremy McComb is back on the road in anticipation of a forthcoming album. He makes a stop at The Maverick… With a show full of chart-topping hits by artists who dominated the airwaves during the 1960s and ’70s, “The Happy Together Tour” features The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues and The Cowsills. They take to the stage at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (Tucson Music Hall)…



Phoenix electro-funk outfit Menu Dive headline Opti Club at Club Congress…



Reggae rocker Gabo Fayuca performs acoustically with a colorful array of musical friends at Chicago Bar…



The venerable Bryan Dean Trio perform blues and rock at Monterey Court…



Pianist Nick Stanley tickles the keys for Cocktail Hour at The Century Room…



Late Night features Los Angeles pianist/trombonist Denali Kauffman leading his trio through sultry jazz sets at The Century Room…



Guitarist Eugene Boronow spreads bossa nova’s heart-warming sound at Tap & Bottle - Downtown…



Do you like your disco al dente? Touchy curate the italo-disco playlist at Spaghetti Club…



Friday, July 15

“Waitin’ to Inhale,” influential Houston rapper Devin The Dude fills the “Doobie Ashtray.” Local rapper Marley B opens the show at 191 Toole…



Who the heck is this guy? “International Man of Misery,” oddball synth-pop producer Jerry Paper returns with 2022’s “Free Time,” his latest studio album, at Club Congress. With support from Kulululu and Pearl and The Oysters…



Since 2013, celebrating the cultural remezcla germane to the borderlands. El Tambó resident DJ Humblelianess keeps things lit at Hotel Congress Plaza…



As its name implies, Santa Pachita passes that small, sacred hip flask — filled with thirst-quenching cumbia and Latin rock — around for all to partake at Monterey Court…



Fun Time Friday finds Hump House dropping the jams at Club Congress…



The Pete Swan Quartet perform selections from Sonny Rollins & Jim Hall’s classic albums, “What’s New?” and “The Bridge,” at The Century Room…



Covering a wide spectrum, Late Night Lounge finds DJ ambent digging deep into a crate full of modern and classic jazz vinyl at The Century Room…



Cool Breeze — featuring noted percussionist Homero Cerón — perform popular jazz and Latin for Friday Night Live at Main Gate Square…



The coolest party band around, Shooda Shook It promise to thoroughly exercise your dancing muscles at Habitation Realty…



Performing a blend of tiki and exotica mixed with a couple brimming jiggers of jazz lounge, Naïm Amor & the Cocktail Hours reel into the Jackrabbit Lounge…

Saturday, July 16

Still traveling on the road to “Shambala,” founding member Danny Hutton brings a message of unity as captured in chart toppers “Black and White,” “The Family of Man” and “Joy to the World,” from the early 1970s when Three Dog Night dominated the airwaves. As testament to its continuing popularity, it performs at Fox Tucson Theatre…



Two of the most promising acts to emerge from the fertile Tucson music scene — R&B/indie popper Seanloui and experimental hip-hop artist Lando Chill — converge for a star-studded night at Club Congress…



Spinning the hottest jams, turntablists Bex & Halsero curate the “hot fun in the summertime” jams at Hotel Congress Plaza…



Featuring original members of Suicidal Tendencies, Test Human promulgate the punk rock tradition at Encore…



Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk brings funk, blues and soul classics to life at Monterey Court…



Trumpeter and vocalist Morani Sanders leads his quartet into the Late Night at The Century Room…



Jonathan Eldridge II plays solo piano during the Cocktail Hour at The Century Room…



KXCI 91.3 FM DJ Shelby Athouguia soundtracks The Bans Off Bash — a fundraiser benefitting Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona — at Tucson Hop Shop…



Spanning a wide range of styles, bilingual songwriting duo Febbo Fuentes performs originals and select covers at Tap & Bottle - North…



Parisian guitarist Naïm Amor performs eclectic jazz renditions at MotoSonora Brewing Co…



Turntablists Posi & Walters the Don spin dance hits at Club Congress…



The Boys of Summer present a musical tribute to The Eagles. With support from Timeframe performing the music of Crosby, Stills & Nash at House of Bards…



DJ Roch & Friends spin sultry “baby-making music” at Jackrabbit Lounge…



DJ Herm curates the ‘80s edition of Spinning Wheels: An outdoor roller disco and dance party at MSA Annex…

Sunday, July 17

Strains of swampy, jazz inflected blues rock shall waft through the night air for the Congress Cookout. Southbound Pilot perform at Hotel Congress Plaza…



Incorporating Americana, rock, blues and Irish influenced tunes, The McCallion Band adds excitement to a lazy Sunday evening at Monterey Court…



Adam Townsend Duo perform indie rock and soul al fresco at St. Philip’s Plaza…



Sly Slipetsky plays solo piano during Cocktail Hour at The Century Room…



After attending the prestigious Manhattan School of Music, upon returning to Tucson, multi-instrumentalist John Black has been a driving force as big band director at the Tucson Jazz Institute. The John Black Quartet hosts a Jazz Jam session at The Century Room…

Monday, July 18

Formed in 1980, veteran English anarcho-punks Subhumans and Los Angeles KBD-style punk rockers Generacion Suicida join forces at Club Congress…

Tuesday, July 19

The Canadian electronic/pop duo Purity Ring The idea for the band initially began to coalesce while producer Corin Roddick and vocalist Megan James were on tour with Gobble Gobble, experimenting with beat-making and electronics in their downtime. Canadian electronic/pop duo Purity Ring present “Womb,” the band’s third studio album, at Rialto Theater…



Seemingly plagued by the manifestations of “Karma,” Nashville indie poppers Arlie “Break The Curse” at Club Congress. With support from Angel Saint Queen…



Tucson veterans The Tucsonics perform Western swing and Django jazz at Monterey Court…

Wednesday, July 20

Tucson’s finest experimental artists Group Symmetry, Zack Hansen, R.A. Sanchez, Zak Giguere, Caldon Glover and Glacier.Wav unite for Desert Drone: An evening of noise, ambient sounds and synths at Club Congress…



Performing a blend of original Americana, bluesy folk and country covers, Eric Schaffer & The Other Troublemakers wreak havoc at Monterey Court…



From Palestine, Texas, Blacktop Mojo’s fiery blend of hard-driving Southern Rock will set the stage en fuego at Encore…



Admixing traditional bluegrass and folk with honky-tonk, The Pine Hill Haints describe their Southern roots music as “Alabama ghost music.” They perform at Tap & Bottle - Downtown…



Continuing a month-long Wednesday night residency, esteemed pianist Elliot Jones hosts Singalong Piano Bar — a mélange of standards, musical theater and opera pieces at The Century Room…

Until next week, XOXO…