XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…

Thursday, July 7



David Nail has long considered Arizona to be a “magical place,” as his grandparents lived here. “It was one of those places you’ve never been to, but you had family there,” Nail said. “They were super important because they were so far away. It seemed like a made-up fantasy land.” He’s coming to Tucson’s Whiskey Roads…



A mainstay on the Tucson music scene — playing more than 200 gigs a year with aplomb — jazz guitarist Matt Mitchell and his trio carry the torch into the Late Night. At The Century Room. Preceded by pianist Marco Rosano tickling the ivories for Cocktail Hour…



Friday, July 8

This piano prodigy made his national debut on “Star Search” at the age of 10. He has gone on to work with luminaries: Sting, Regina Spektor, Josh Groban and Sugarland. Five-time Las Vegas headliner of the year, showman Frankie Moreno, steps into the white-hot spotlight. At Casino Del Sol Event Center…



The Aristocrats walk a musical highwire, teetering between Zappa-esque improvisational spirit and rock/fusion. And it’s all thanks to the musicians’ individual “day jobs” — guitarist Guthrie Govan (Steven Wilson, Asia/GPS, Hans Zimmer), bassist Bryan Beller(Joe Satriani, Dethklok) and drummer Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, Joe Satriani, Steve Hackett). At Club Congress. The Hump House crew brings the dance floor to life after the show…



Inspired by the world around her, singer-songwriter Little Cat enchants with original folk/Americana originals and select renditions. With an opening set by ambient pop artist Asphalt Astronaut. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.…



Celebrating the cultural remezcla germane to the borderlands. El Tambó resident DJ Humblelianess keeps things lit. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Influenced by the DIY ethos of the Pixies and PJ Harvey, Cedars is an electronic rock band from central Texas who believes that beauty will change the world. With Peter Kasen. At Monterey Court…



With songs about “Stripper Poles” and “Cherry Pop Tarts,” Funky Bonz provide ample reason to take a “Walk on the Wild Side.” At Chicago Bar…



Phoenix-based Rise! Arizona Women’s Jazz Collective focuses on the music of female jazz composers like Mary Lou Williams, Carla Bley, Roxy Coss and Joni Mitchell. At The Century Room. Followed by Late Night Lounge. Vinyl DJ ambent spins an eclectic mix of jazz from across the spectrum…



Incorporating mandolin, violin, drums and bass, Tucson’s Pelican Museum performs original red dirt country-inspired folk rock. At Jackrabbit Lounge…



Emcees Mas Vas, Aske, MTM and Sycness mince words. At Thunder Canyon Brewery…

Saturday, July 9

Radiating their signature soulful, funky grooves, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers score the soundtrack for Second Saturdays at The Fox. In addition, director Taylor Hackford’s “Ray” (2004) — a musical drama focusing on 30 years in the life of music legend Ray Charles — will be screened. At Fox Tucson Theatre. Wait. There is more. The country-tinged rock of Armando Moreno and The Revival will charge the night air outdoors as part of Second Saturdays Downtown, on the Scott Avenue stage…



Known for her eclectic electronic pop and creative visuals, artist/producer Cowgirl Clue was born and raised in the heart of the Lonestar State. At Club Congress. Followed by Posi & Walters the Don behind the decks…



Akin to Psalm 151 — the allegory of David slaying the Philistine giant Goliath — whose authorship is beset in mystery, acoustic roots trio the Keith Robison Band pursue esoteric knowledge. At Borderlands Brewing…



Gone Country: A tribute to Alan Jackson stars Jack Bishop and his all-star country band. “No pop, no hard rock, just the good stuff.” At The Gaslight Music Hall…



Cuing up today’s hottest jams, turntablists Bex & Halsero curate the “hot fun in the summertime” jams. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



As part of the Late Night series, jazz pianist Chris Penã and his quartet add words to the musical lexicon. “Music is a mission for me,” Penã said. “I want my music to help people see how amazing life really is.” At The Century Room. Preceded by LA based pianist Denali Kauffman performing solo sets during Cocktail Hour…



That precocious Little Cat pounces on your lap once again. At MotoSonora Brewing Co…



On “Dangerous” vocalist Earl Rosales crows, “Three young men came running my way/They said, ‘give us all of your money and you won’t get jacked’/I turned around and yelled, ‘you better fall back’/I’m fuckin’ dangerous.” Influenced by reggae, rock, island jams, ska, hip-hop and punk, Skitn cooks up solid downtempo grooves to fuel any party. But it’s not all hedonism. “There’s a spiritual element to the party. Having a good time is good for your soul.” At The Hut…



DJ Roch & Friends spin sultry “baby-making music.” At Jackrabbit Lounge…

Sunday, July 10

“Good time Charlie’s got the blues.” A distant relative of folk hero Davy Crockett, red dirt Texas country crooner Charley Crockett does just that. At Rialto Theater. With Texas truth teller Vincent Neil Emerson…



Fusing the most extreme elements of hardcore punk with the most abrasive aspects of heavy metal, Brain Tourniquet (D.C., grindcore) and Sex Prisoner (Tucson, hardcore) unceremoniously reject the construsts of social authority. At Club Congress…



Boasting Arizona Blues Hall of Famer Mike Blommer on guitar, this Sunday’s installment of Congress Cookout sees Tucson blues institution Bad News Blues stoking the fire. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Sunday morning coming down. Endorsed by the Cash family, the Mighty Cash Cats provide a musical retrospective that spans all six decades of country superstar Johnny Cash’s career — from his breakthrough hit “Folsom Prison Blues” to “Hurt,” a haunting epitaph. At The Gaslight Music Hall…



After attending the prestigious Manhattan School of Music, upon returning to Tucson, multi-instrumentalist John Black has been a driving force as big band director at the Tucson Jazz Institute. The John Black Quartet hosts a Jazz Jam session. At The Century Room…

Monday, July 11



Nada mucho.

Tuesday, July 12



Not everyone is going to love you. Emo/pop-punk artist MattstaGraham presents “Prescribe Whatever” (2022), his self-produced debut album. At Club Congress. A Day Without Love and C U Soon partake in the revelry…

Wednesday, July 13

With subtle emanations that harken back to the heady days of the late 1960s and early ’70s, Mapache is a West Coast cosmic-folk act whose soaring harmonies and unvarnished sound, which at its shiniest moments, verges on the sublime. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Kicking off a month-long Wednesday night residency, esteemed pianist Elliot Jones hosts Singalong Piano Bar — a mélange of standards, musical theater and opera pieces. At The Century Room…

Until next week, XOXO…