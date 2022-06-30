XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, June 30

Despite frontwoman Gabi Montoya relocating to Seattle two years ago during the lockdowns, the “mutual desire to be absolute putas chingonas” remained a constant, as bassist Isabella Rodriguez eloquently states on IG. Chicana-powered garage/glam street rioters Taco Sauce return. At Club Congress…



In pursuit of redemption—or merely to cash in on the 10-cent container refund on a pile of beer cans amassed in the backyard—specialists in high octane countrified Americana and twang-pop Mark Insley and the Broken Angels spill out gut-wrenching truths upon the threshing room floor. At Tap & Bottle - Downtown…



This country-tinged singer-songwriter/guitarist takes the listener on a journey of love, heartache and hope, with sultry guitar work to spare. Armando Moreno & The Revival. At Thunder Canyon…



Country singer Jack Bishop serves up toothsome classic and modern country music with a side of classic rock. At St. Philip’s Plaza…



Led by veteran NYC double bassist, the Lee Gardner Trio performs reconceptualized jazz standards into the Late Night. At The Century Room…

Friday, July 1

Starry eyed surprise. After climbing to the heights of international notoriety—amassing three Grammy Awards, two World Music Award nominations and being named the No. 1 DJ in the World twice by DJ Magazine—English record producer and trance DJ Paul Oakenfold presents Shine On (2022), his latest album. At Rialto Theater…



“The moon has shown me I’m ready/My womb is pulled like the tide/And the path lit, it is selfless/And all my friends are bathing in its light.” In a statement on Facebook, Andrea Greenberg Connolly reflects, “I wrote this after me and Pete went through a traumatic miscarriage together.” She adds, “As a wild at heart artist it is very hard to wrap my mind around the fact that in our country I no longer have the freedom to make that choice for myself.” Birds and Arrows. At MSA Annex…



This LA-based EDM DJ/producer’s groovalicious beats and quirky accents has been making revelers dance since 2017. OMNOM struts. At Gentle Ben’s…



Local Love presents the return of Metal Fest, an unholy conclave of some of Tucson’s hardest hitting bands: Sleeping With The Witch, Demon Grass and AZ The World Burnz. At 191 Toole…



Friday Night Live sees jazz trio What’s The Big Idea? performing in the open air. At Main Gate Square…



Variety dance band Jukebox Junqies takes audiences on a nostalgic journey. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



El Tambó celebrates the remezcla of culture germane to the borderlands. Resident DJ Humblelianess keeps things lit. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Melding together sample-based electronics with soul and R&B influences, Tucson alt-poppers Nocturnal Theory make sunsets collapse. At Club Congress…



Holding steady after 35 years, desert reggae legends Neon Prophet demonstrate just how the West was won. At St. Philip’s Plaza…



Los Angeles guitarist Sid Jacobs & Hi-Fi Bossa Nova set off a night of sultry Brazilian bossa nova. At The Century Room…



As part of a lineup that mashes together reggae and punk, surf and ska, San Diego’s Rebel Shakedown headline a show with The Dirty Licks. At Chicago Bar…

Saturday, July 2

Mexicano hasta los huesos. The scion of titans—Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, two of the most prominent performers in Mexican musical history—Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar croons. At AVA Amphitheater…



What began as a party, by two enterprising friends, in a tiny Echo Park dive bar has blown-up into a phenomenon. Emo Nite LA presents Emo Nite. At 191 Toole…



Taking the road often traveled, Middle Lanes celebrate the release of their debut EP. At Club Congress…



It’s gonna be a Wet Hot American Weekend. Turntablists Bex & Halsero curate the jams. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Pushing Buttons: A monthly producer getdown returns. This installment features Topnax, 80Height, Bidegain Beats, DJ J.O.C.K. and Phat Soul. At Thunder Canyon...



Driven by horns. The IV Covington Quartet make their debut, Late Night. At The Century Room…



From Alabama to Wichita, Tony Frank & Friends embark on a junket. The AC Lounge presents Songs of My Country: A Jazz Journey of America. Franks adds, “It is my honor to celebrate America. Not politics or patriotism, but the love and spirit of this land that binds us all.” At AC Hotel…



Local provocateurs, Lenguas Largas and indie rock power trio Weekend Lovers form an impenetrable phalanx. At Che’s Lounge…



Mysteries of the desert. From South Phoenix, “champions of thrash” Blasphemous Inebriation and Theocide (progressive metal) top a heavy metal-laden bill. At The Rock…



Drawing from a wide tonal palette: deep house to dubstep, trap to drum ’n’ bass. Miss Marie, Z-On, The Mener and DjEthan drop bangers. EDM Night: Stars, Stripes & Bangers. At Encore…



Gigi & the Glow cover the 1970s and ’80s and a smattering of jazz. At St. Philip’s Plaza…



“The wind in the willow played love’s sweet melody.” In a one-of-a-kind tribute to pioneering rock & roll star Fats Domino, piano man Mr. Boogie Woogie takes audiences on a guided trip up Blueberry Hill. At The Gaslight Music Hall…



Fusing together reggae rock and surf with Latin rhythms, Baja Caravan offer a unique take on island music. At MotoSonora…



Blues guitar wunderkind Roman Barten-Sherman “shall perform a scorching set of blues, ballads and breakdowns.” At Borderlands…