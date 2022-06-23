XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, June 23



Leaving the electric guitars and their usual backline of amplifiers behind for one night, Jason DeVore (Authority Zero), Gabo (Fayuca), Zach (ZeeCeeKeely), Desert Fish, and Randy Vega perform unplugged. Local Love presents Acoustic Lounge. At 191 Toole…



Like the binding molecules that the band is named after, The Morpholinos attribute their unique sound to contributions from songwriters Neil McCallion and Gary Mackender combining sequences. “It’s the Texas Tornados meeting up with Nick Lowe and John Hiatt for a drink in a funky bar in Nogales,” says Mackender. At Monterey Court…



Scoffing at Copernicus’ cosmological model of heliocentrism, The Metal Music Society presents The Fall of Summer Festival. Tucson metalcore maniacs Versus the Fall headline. At House of Bards. With Sub-Terraneo and Sun Monkey…



Citing guitarists as well as horn players as influences, jazz guitarist Mike Gellar’s repertoire consists of swing, be-bop, cool and modern jazz from a vast variety of composers. Featuring vocalist Sheryl Ann McKinley, the Mike Gellar Trio bear the torchlight on through the Late Night. At The Century Room. Preceded by Susan Artemis tickling the piano keys during cocktail hour…



Quietly honoring the simple beauty and traditions of early American folk, blues, and country in their original compositions, Lana Rebel & Kevin Mayfield perform Live & Free. At Tap & Bottle…

Friday, June 24



Awaken. Tucson power trio Insound perform material from Take Away (2021), an album of innovative progressive rock. With SF electronica enthusiast DJ Flow. At 191 Toole…



Led by guitarist Steve Shell, veteran rockers Shell Shock keep the classics alive. At House of Bards…



Disco Oscura: A monthly descent into darkwave, electro, post-punk, EBM, synth, acid, and techno. This installment finds resident DJ Mijito observing his day of birth with a bashment. At The Royal Room…



There is a dreamy transcendency, something that surpasses the ordinary, like taking a road trip back through time, one where Billie Holiday, Janis Joplin, Gene Clark and France Gall all beam through an old AM car radio that serves as guide, such is the music of Louise Le Hir. Bringing stills to life. The Vision of the Vibe is a photographic exhibit showcasing Tucson musicians captured in flagrante. This installment shines the spotlight on Le Hir with a live performance. At Revel…



Bring your skates. Ambent curates classic disco sets. Roller Disco Drag Show. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



DJ Humblelianess—La Reina of Tucson’s legendary Latinx dance party sin fronteras—presides over El Tambó. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Bearers of light, the Hump House crew bring the dancefloor to life, indoors. At Club Congress…



Offbeat and full of fire like the city itself, A Night in New Orleans finds Mr. Boogie Woogie paying a one-of-a-kind tribute to the piano legends of The Big Easy. At The Century Room…



Specializing in music from the late ’50s to early ’70s, R*A*W Band provide the excelerant for the All Shook Up Dance Party. At The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley…



Sweeter than a song. Tucson-based multi-instrumentalist Sunny Gable is a natural storyteller. Her distinct voice will intoxicate your ear while her prose will hold your imagination. Sunny Gable & the Whiskey Machine mix bluegrass, country, blues and rock ’n’ roll into a concoction they call “SoulGrass.” At Saint Charles Tavern…

Saturday, June 25

Emerging from the underbelly of Los Angeles’ South Bay, the Circle Jerks debut release, Group Sex (1980)—a breakneck collection of 14 songs (totaling just 15 minutes), featuring gems “Live Fast Die Young” and “World Up My Ass”—is a hardcore punk tour de force. Appearances in Penelope Spheeris’ documentary Decline of Western Civilization (1981) and Alex Cox’s cult classic film Repo Man (1984) immortalized this band of misfits in the pantheon of all-time punk rock greats. Running “Wild in the Streets,” the Circle Jerks—out on their last tour of North America—are set to fire off a Golden Shower of Hits. At Rialto Theater. Flanked by The Adolescents and Negative Approach...



Not to be missed. A trifecta of local female-fronted talent congregate. Rock/pop/folk singer-songwriter Katie Haverly, loop musician/vocalist Jillian Bessett, and weavers of psychedelic dreamscapes Female Gaze share the stage. At 191 Toole…



Tucson Musicians Museum Concert features performances by The George Howard Band, AmoChip Dabney, Mike Blommer, Soulville Horn Section y mas. At Hotel Congress (plaza). Proceeds to benefit Tucson Musicians Museum…



Afterward, Houston rapper Fat Tony returns for a monthly DJ residency. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Spinning dancefloor hits, DJ duo Posi & Walters the Don set the tone. At Club Congress…



Embracing the essence of improvisational jazz—imagination and risk taking—saxophonist Mike Moynihan and his quartet chase an elusive muse. Late Night. At The Century Room…



“All the world’s indeed a stage, and we are merely players, performers and portrayers. Each another’s audience, outside the gilded cage.” Freewill: The Rush Experience. With The Smokin’ Crowes: A Tribute to The Black Crowes. At Encore…



Lisa Lemke and Mik Garrison join forces as The Bird Lords. The duo offers an eclectic repertoire—songs that are equally in step on dance floors, mosh pits, or city streets—with an underlying message of love. With special guests Deshtuco. At MotoSonora Brewing Company…



Bela Lugosi is not dead. Fineline Revisited is a monthly tribute to the Fineline; a Tucson nightclub of yesteryear that lives on in infamy. DJ Stubbie spins new wave, electronic, gothic, alt, and industrial. At Surly Wench Pub…

Sunday, June 26

Mariachi Sonido de Mexico featuring vocalist Olga Flores soundtrack Viva Performing Arts 35th Anniversary. This musical and dance celebration will feature artistic director Julie Gallego’s international performing troupes: Ballet Folklorico San Juan, Ballet Folklorico Arizona and Viva Arizona Dance Company. At Fox Tucson Theatre...



Despite frontwoman Gabi Montoya relocating to Seattle two years ago during the lockdowns, the “mutual desire to be absolute putas chingonas and to make everyone happy as fuck with our music,” remained a constant, as bassist Isabella Rodriguez eloquently states on IG. Reuniting for a few select shows, Taco Sauce host a pool party. At Hotel McCoy. DJ Humblelianess and Tonight’s Sunshine add to the festivities…



Leading the rebirth of smooth jazz. In terms of phrasing, this saxophonist’s approach varies from that of many traditional smooth jazz artists. “I like taking off on an uncharted path in music.” National recording artist saxophonist Dee Lucas brings The Time Is Now (2020), his latest studio album. At The Rock…



Firebrand Connie Brannock and her Lil’ House of Blues return to set the stage en fuego. Congress Cookout. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Equally adept at performing on both woodwind and brass instruments, musical wunderkind Max Goldschmid hosts a Sunday night jazz jam session through June. At The Century Room…



Master of the Delta blues, guitarist Christopher T. Stevens leads the Last Sunday Revival, with reverence. At Tap & Bottle - Downtown…



A testament to the Ronstadt legacy, Peter Dalton Ronstadt & the Company perform original post-modern Americana, while placing their own unique watermark upon traditional compositions. At Monterey Court…



DJ Dirtyverbs drops a special set for Harmony House. At Templetons…

Monday, June 27

Shelter in place. Hydrate.

Tuesday, June 28

Music. Comedy. Burlesque. DJs. Rock for Roe: A benefit for Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom features performances by The Cooper Queens, Just Najima, Street Blues Family, Humblelianess, Pretty Slick, Ashley Tappan, Stephanie Farrington, Tucson Libertine League y un chingo mas. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Rock and Roll Nightmare. Since their formation in 1973, these Canadian metal-mongers’ on-stage antics, the enormous setbacks they have suffered, and their sheer determination to plod forth have led to comparisons to fictional English heavy metal band Spinal Tap. The release of Anvil: The Story of Anvil (2008), a rockumentary directed by Sacha Gervasi (a former Anvil roadie) garnered critical acclaim from numerous major music publications. Anvil bring Impact Is Imminent (2022), their 18th studio recording. At The Rock…

Wednesday, June 29

Blowout. From “The Dirty T,” rock ’n’ roll singer/songwriter Noah Martin shares the stage with The Basements and Public Freakout. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Like a mountain echo. From Cranberry Lake, New York, award-winning songwriter Jonathan Foster writes “authentic roots music for the ears of old souls.” A touring musician for over a decade, he has released five independent studio albums of acoustic guitar and harmonica-laden folk/Americana, including his latest Lantern Shade (2021). Foster performs solo-acoustic sets. At House of Bards…

Until next week, XOXO…