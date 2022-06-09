XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE

Mark your calendars…

Thursday, June 9

On her debut album, We’ve Only Just Begun (2019), NYC jazz vocalist Ashley Pezzotti conjures the essence of a bygone era. Is it the elegance of her phrasing, timeless melodies and mastery of scat singing (à la the great Ella Fitzgerald) that make her original compositions feel like classics torn from the pages of the American songbook? At The Century Room…

In Spanish these Nogalenses’ band name refers to a gossipmonger whose slander is typically untrue. Shit-talking aside, the truth is that Lenguas Largas are a badass genre-crossing amalgamation, delivered with a punk rock sneer. Absorbing the cross-cultural communication that overlaps two worlds—psychedelic, norteño, indie, rock en Español, soul—Lenguas Largas’ sound uniquely reflects life in the borderland. Live & Free. At Tap & Bottle - Downtown…

Debutants on the local scene, indie rockers Thanks Again (featuring Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier on drums) come out into formal society. Opti Club. At Club Congress…

Friday, June 10

“Ay ay ay ay ay, que bonito es el amor pero me gusta más el vino.” In “La Cumbia del Vino,” seemingly possessed of gypsy spirit, Jenny Ball professes her affinity for wine over the beauty of love. Ten years after walking into a Madrid tablao—when this trumpet-wielding firebrand of an English singer joined forces with a Mexican rockabilly double bassist and the “best flamenco/punk guitarist” in Spain—it remains the seductive rhythm of the music that will not release Ball from La Diabla inside. Like Romani nomads possessing an untamed spirit ill-suited to the conventions of society, the band has never been under contract with any record company. They function independently: No borders, no labels, no prejudices, and no shortcomings. Jenny and the Mexicats promise a Fiesta Ancestral. At Rialto Theater. With Santa Pachita…

Violin tsunami. Kaoru Ishibashi (aka Kishi Bashi), in an interview with NPR (April 2021) addressed the rise in anti-Asian hate. “If you’re not a part of the dominant culture, then you’re always on the outside. So, at times, you could feel included,” Ishibashi says. “But at other times, I’m still afraid to walk into a full bar of drunk people. Because I know that one thing they can say to me might set me back; remind me of my place in society.” Ishibashi commemorates the 10th anniversary of 151a (2012), his critically acclaimed debut album. At 191 Toole…

Keepers of a foregone sound. In the first of two nights, the coronet-driven NYC septet Mike Davis & The New Wonders venerate the Jazz Age of the 1920s. At The Century Room… Rocketing the audience back to the halcyon days of the 1980s, L.A.’s Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience honor the elder statesmen of English electronica. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…

On Here and Back Again (2019)—processing the death of his mother—this country-tinged rocker takes the listener on a journey of love, heartache and hope. Armando Moreno & The Revival. At Saint Charles Tavern…

Since 2013, El Tambó has celebrated the rich cultural diversity of the borderlands, on the dance floor. DJ Humblelianess adds spice to create the perfect mezcla. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…

Blazing through the thermosphere upon re-entry to Earth, The AmoSphere return with groove-laden sounds from their voyage to the fourth planet from the sun. At The Hut… Drawing from a setlist of classic and contemporary funk, soul and R&B, Soul Essential hold the key. At Union Public House…

Saturday, June 11

Frail words collapse. In 2013, while on house arrest, vocalist Tim Lambesis posted a blog confirming that he “no longer believed in God.” After Lambesis was sentenced to six years in prison for soliciting the murder of his estranged wife, the band went on an indefinite hiatus. Backpedaling, the band issued a statement (in 2014), “After much brokenness and repentance [Lambesis] sees things differently, [and] considers himself a follower of Jesus.” As I Lay Dying return, Shaped by Fire (2021). At Rialto Theater…

Uniting in perfect harmony. Music & Movies sees South Western Stars (featuring Mamma Coal and Charlie Hall) kicking off 2nd Saturdays Downtown with a set of classic country. Followed by a screening of James Mangold’s Walk the Line (2005). At Fox Tucson Theatre…

Devil’s gate. Minneapolis rapper Jacob Anderson (aka Prof) has made a career attitudinizing and pushing buttons. In 2020, Anderson was dropped by his record label (Rhymesayers). XXL reports, “Rhymesayers did not specify details of encounters, but they did release a statement saying that ’abuse of women is not acceptable and is not in alignment with our values.’” Anderson returns with Powderhorn Suites (Stophouse Records, 2020). At 191 Toole…

Jangle poppers River Roses headline a bill shared with Joe Peña & Joe Novelli and Eugene Boronow At Hotel Congress (plaza)…

Putting an electrified twist on acoustic covers—from retro hits to the indie underground—husband and wife, guitar and violin duo Dos Sueños entertain. At MotoSonora Brewing Company…

Maná La Historia pays homage to one of Mexico’s most successful rock bands. At The Rock…

Micro-broadcaster KMKR-LP 99.9 FM presents Live and Loud 2022. Featuring performances by Method To The Madness, Rovina and Then When. At Steinfeld Warehouse (Scott J. Kerr Memorial Stage)…

Three Dollar Bill: A Tribute to Limp Bizkit, take a look around. At Encore…

Cuing up today’s hottest jams, turntablists Bex & Halsero drop napalm bombs on the dance floor. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…

Santa Pachita perform Latin-fusion inspired cumbia, salsa and ska. At Monterey Court…

Executing note-for-note renditions from Slippery When Wet (1986) to New Jersey (1988), Ultimate Bon Jovi come close to the real deal. At The Gaslight Music Hall…

Sunday, June 12

A musical wunderkind, equally adept at performing on both brass and woodwinds, composer and multi-instrumentalist Max Goldschmid hosts the Jazz Jam Session. At The Century Room…

Sharing the joy of live music with audiences of all ages since 1955, Tucson Pops Orchestra presents a program featuring works by Verdi, Tchaikovsky, Marquina and debuts a piece by local composer Peter Fine. Music Under the Stars. Maestro László Veres is at the podium. At Demeester Outdoor Performance Center (Reid Park)…

Boasting Arizona Blues Hall of Famer Mike Blommer on guitar, this Sunday’s installment of Congress Cookout sees Tucson blues institution Bad News Blues stoking the fire. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…

“Say, hey good lookin’, what you got cookin’?” Your Cheatin’ Heart: A Tribute to Hank Williams spreads a dose of the honky tonk blues. At The Gaslight Music Hall…

Monday, June 13

Heralded as one of the most innovative bands of the MTV era, 40 years have elapsed since these Londoners first landed on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with hit singles “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Saved by Zero” and “Secret Separation.” With classic line-up intact, new wave/art rockers The Fixx return with a fresh new album, Every Five Seconds (2022). At Rialto Theater…

Tuesday, June 14

Hellbound. After a DUI arrest in Orange County, at an AA meeting, Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd had a moment of clarity. “I knew this was the last stop. I was heading to jail, institutions or death,” Todd told Blabbermouth, “I had been doing crystal meth and drinking for three days straight. At one point my hands were paralyzed. It scared the shit out of me.” Now, 28 years sober, Todd reflects, “Staying sober isn’t the hard part. The hard part is managing your mind. The mind of an addict is the problem.” At Rialto Theater…

Love fuzz. Saturated with distortion, down-tuned guitars and concussive poundings, Levitation Sessions (2021) is an unabashed foray, riding the knife edge between controlled chaos and searching for something new. Ty Segall & Freedom Band. At 191 Toole. Shannon Lay opens…

Formed in 2019, by college kids who met at jam sessions. Bastardane is a hard-hitting rock trio from Savannah out to make their own mark. Castor Hetfield, the band’s drummer, like other rockstar progeny, finds comparisons to his father (Metallica’s James Hetfield) “a little annoying.” At Club Congress…

Wednesday, June 15

A soldier in the army of the lord. This Texas musical legend’s insightful wordsmanship—like the simple act of sharing a meal at the same table—shoots straight to the heart of who we are as humans. “And this old porch is like a steaming, greasy plate of enchiladas/With lots of cheese and onions/And a guacamole salad/You can get ‘em down at the LaSalle Hotel/In old downtown.” Acclaimed singer/composer/actor Lyle Lovett and his Large Band. At Fox Tucson Theatre…

Mighty like mountains. From the Ozarks, indie-folk duo National Park Radio’s banjo, fiddle and soaring vocal harmonies (emotional, yet hopeful) echo off of granite canyon walls. At Club Congress…

“We are like clouds over heaven, floating by.” Bay Ledges is the project of Maine via L.A. singer-songwriter Zach Hurd as a vehicle for his chill, lo-fi bedroom pop. At 191 Toole… Love junkies. Harmony-driven indie poppers Jacklen Ro shine like a ray of sunshine through overcast skies. Weekend Lovers, Space Junk and Dogbreth share the bill. At Club Congress…

Enemy of ease. While clawhammer banjo and acoustic guitar remain the beating heart of The Lowest Pair’s sound. The Perfect Plan (2020) finds this folk duo adding subtle new colors to their palette to paint a new horizon. At The Century Room…

Until next week, XOXO…