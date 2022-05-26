XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…

Thursday, May 26

Handful of hell. Weaned on a steady diet of gospel music in the small country churches that strew the hills of West Virginia, George Shingleton was a young boy when choir directors encouraged to find his voice and let it bridge the earthly space between people and pews. In advance of a still-untitled EP (coming this summer), the country singer with a voice as powerful as Samson brings his latest single “Talkin’ Whiskey”—a twangy ode to the Devil’s elixir—to The Maverick, King of Clubs…



Performing a rendition of Duke Ellington’s Money Jungle—originally intended as a collaboration of styles and generations with Max Roach and Charles Mingus—Grammy nominated pianist Rachel Eckroth and her trio are at The Century Room…



While Latin troubadour Salvador Duran holds court outdoors on the Hotel Congress Plaza…



“You better lose yourself in the music, the moment. You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow.” Newcomers Rolling Dusk (Sonoran psych-rock) and Tide Pool Steady (electronic-rock) cut their teeth. At Club Congress…



Moments before. In an interview with Tucson Weekly, Parisian guitarist Naïm Amor reflects on relocating to Tucson. “My music did change, but it’s not like I’m suddenly playing country music.” Amor adds, “It’s just like food. You move to new places and start trying new flavors.” At Tap & Bottle Downtown…

Friday, May 27

Twenty-six years after Bradley Nowell’s death, co-founding member Eric Wilson carries forth the iconic sun-splashed California reggae rock/ska punk sound that initially catapulted Sublime to the top of the charts. Now with singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, Sublime with Rome are at AVA Amphitheater. Scion of reggae royalty Julian Marley opens… Dancing on the edge of a knife. Disco Oscura, a monthly curated foray into the dark side, celebrates its first anniversary. Los Angeles darkwave artist Blood Handsome joins resident DJ Mijito. At The Royal Room…



Brace for impact. Three and a half decades since the release of Flotsam and Jetsam’s landmark debut Doomsday for the Deceiver (1986)—still the only thrash metal album to ever register off the charts, receiving a 6K rating (on a 5K scale) from Kerrang!—“the most under-rated metal band on the planet” can carve another notch on their respective bullet belts with Blood in the Water (2021), their 14th studio album. At The Rock…



As part of the Friday Night Concert Series, world-renowned saxophonist Brice Winston & Outward Bound present Child’s Play (2014), a collection of original compositions. At The Century Room…



After the show, longtime DJ Carl Hanni debuts the Late Night Record Lounge. Spinning classic vinyl—funky jazz and fusion from the 1960s and ’70s—Hanni sets the tone well past midnight…



From the creative outpost of Bisbee, songwriters Kate Becker and Stuart Oliver present Cosmic Ride: A Psy-fi Folk-rock Opera. Worldbeat ensemble Baba Marimba cross-pollinate joyous sounds. Followed by Tucson’s legendary Latinx dance party sin fronteras. El Tambó. DJ Humblelianess keeps things lit. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Omens from the dead realm. Gnosis offer knowledge of spiritual mysteries via a high dose of black death metal. Dark electronic artist Lana del Rabies shares the stage. At Club Congress…



Bearers of light, the Hump House crew bring the CC dancefloor to life post show…



After a long run hosting regional Mexican artists, this historic Fourth Avenue venue is closing its doors. From Cuidad Obregon, renowned banda Mexicana La Brissa are the pallbearers that will commemorate the end of an era. La Despedida (The Farewell). At Club 4th Avenue…

Saturday, May 28

Don’t trust anyone. “I didn’t grow up listening to punk,” says Jaden Hossler, who credits witnessing a performance by the late emo-rapper Juice WRLD as the impetus for his musical career. Just days before the release of Tell Me About Tomorrow (2021), his hook-laden pop-punk debut, the Travis Barker protégé and TikTok star forthrightly admits in an interview with Spin that he only began listening to punk bands (like Taking Back Sunday, Finch and Silverstein) the previous year. And only discovered The Descendents by chance after wearing the band’s T-shirt in a music video. Giving human form to loneliness, heartache and vulnerability, packaged with plenty of tatted-up swagger, jxdn. At Encore…



As a child Marisela Hernandez starred in Villa Alegre, the first nationally televised bilingual program in the U.S. At 18, she released her first album Sin El (1984). From there Hernandez’ career took flight and never landed, selling more than 25 million records to date. “La Dama de Hierro,” Marisela. At Fox Tucson Theatre…



Garage punk. Emerging from the underground Memphis rap scene that originated trap-metal, Xavier Wulf flies low to the ground. He keeps it simple: No backup dancers, iced-out chains or designer threads. Just booming bass, high energy and weed smoke in the air, is how he rolls. In an interview with the Memphis Flyer, Wulf expressed dissatisfaction with dominant trends. “That mainstream stuff just gets on my nerves. They don’t rap about nothing but Louis [Vuitton] belts, Gucci this, Gucci that, poppin’ a choppa [AK-47] and strippers. I don’t want to hear none of that stuff. I don’t do none of that.” At 191 Toole…



Having been tapped by CMJ and The Guardian as a band to watch, Phoenix indie-electronic duo MRCH’s glassy synths and propulsive beats have appeared in episodes of The Vampire Diaries, 13 Reasons Why, The Twilight Zone and many more. Arizona Arts Live presents MRCH and M. Crane, two of Arizona’s most exciting indie/alternative bands. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Tucson kills. Singer, storyteller, rock ‘n’ roll survivor, Billy Sedlmayr imparts tales of a life hard lived. With Gabe Sullivan. At Saint Charles Tavern…



A night of music, dance and drag awaits. Crystal Stark and Fulta Burstyn host Kiki Deluxe, a queer cabaret. Classically trained vocalist Darnell Roulhac (long-time affiliate of the world-renowned Duke Ellington School of the Arts Show Choir and D.C. Boys Choir) performs. At Club Congress…



After the extravaganza, Posi & Walters the Don man the decks, pumping out dancefloor hits…



Her Name Echoes and Brace Yourself headline Sprinkle a little Love benefit concert. At The Rock. All proceeds to benefit Allison Sprinkle, an emergency department nurse battling brain cancer…



Drawing inspiration from all music that rocks, no hold is off limits for this Nogales quintet. Santo Diablo provides the musical soundtrack for Dia de las Luchas. At Rialto Theater…



This musical shapeshifter’s repertoire ranges from the bucolic to the blue-collared. Hear the sounds of the expansive desert with Jacob Acosta Trio. At MotoSonora Brewing Company…



“‘Cause the walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking, my mind was aching…”



The Jack: The Ultimate Tribute to AC-DC join forces with Animal Magnetism (Scorpions tribute band) to pay homage to their musical heroes. At House of Bards…



From “Jolene” to “Nine to Five,” Backwoods Barbie: A Tribute to Dolly Parton is at The Gaslight Music Hall - Oro Valley…



Performing a blend of tiki and exotica mixed with a couple brimming jiggers of jazz lounge, Naïm Amor & the Cocktail Hours reel into the Late Night. At The Century Room…

Sunday, May 29

On “Freedom”—the lead single from She Ought To Be King (2021)—singer-songwriter Lisa Morales rails against injustice. “Women and children can no longer be abused. We can no longer turn the other way. African Americans can no longer be treated as if they don’t belong. Mexican-Americans, Asian-Americans are Americans. LGBTQ are to be respected.” Morales concludes. “It’s a very simple message. Love one another, be kind, do the right thing, be honorable, and help one another.” At 191 Toole…



One of the best blues harpists around, Paul Green & Midnight Blue stoke a fire. Congress Cookout. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Arizona Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony features performances by Heather Hardy and The Porch Rockers. At Chicago Bar…



Following a tumultuous period, realizing her most trusted friendships were facades, singer/composer Kate Ramsey transformed an emotional glass prison into a beautiful kaleidoscope, in the process finding her worth as an artist. The result, Maximum Security Prism (2022). Rose Haze (SF) performs at Thunder Canyon Brewery…



Drawing from a deep well of Delta and country blues, guitarist Christopher T. Stevens leads the Last Sunday Revival. At Tap & Bottle Downtown…



A testament to the Ronstadt legacy, P.D. Ronstadt & the Company perform original post-modern Americana, while placing their own unique watermark upon traditional compositions. With Indigo Social. At Monterey Court…



Sursum corda. Lifting hearts upwards, the ever-expanding alt-folk country ensemble Loveland hold sway. At Che’s Lounge…



“Just like the real thing, only younger.” The sibling harmonies of this musical family band capture the sound of summer. Surf’s Up: A Beach Boys Tribute. At The Gaslight Music Hall - Oro Valley…



Maestro László Veres leads the Tucson Pops Orchestra in a special Memorial Day concert showcasing works inspired by the American Revolution. Music Under the Stars. At Demeester Outdoor Performance Center - Reid Park…

Monday, May 30

Taking cues from Nashville’s longest-running weekly radio/television variety show, Arizona Arts Live, Rhythm and Roots and Tucson Weekly present The Tucson Opry. The debut installment features The Small Glories (Canadian folk-pop), Whitney Rose (sultry countrypolitan), Hot Club of Tucson (Gypsy jazz), Salvador Duran (corridos from the borderlands) and cowboy poet Richard Tavenner. Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin host. At Hotel Congress Plaza… Dance with abandon. The Club Whutever crew place a cool spin on a hot Tucson night. At Tap Room Patio…

Tuesday, May 31

Spinning yarns that hook a listener’s ear, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter/storyteller Kevin Pakulis and his Band create an intimate front porch vibe. With special Tucson Opry guests. At Hotel Congress Plaza…

Wednesday, June 1

Too young to be free of insecurities but old enough to be fed up by them, on I Want to Grow Up (2015), DIY indie-pop songstress Colleen Green was experiencing an existential crisis. Five years and a new album later, reaching for higher ground while keeping her lo-fi vibe unsullied, on “I Wanna Be A Dog”—from Cool (2021)—Green rejoices in the simplicity of a canine life while questioning why she’s still overcomplicating her own. Grown-up life isn’t that bad; it’s actually pretty cool. At Club Congress…

On the horizon: Spoon. June 3. At Rialto Theater… Amos Lee. June 4. At Fox Tucson Theatre… Lyle Lovett and his Large Band. June 15. At Fox Tucson Theatre… ZZ Top. June 17. At AVA Amphitheater… Ani DiFranco. June 18. At Fox Tucson Theatre…

In Memoriam: Fred Cross (April 12, 1963 – May 12, 2022)

A noted figure on the Arizona music scene, Fred Cross passed away on Thursday May 12, 2022, after years of declining health.

A talented bassist and dynamic performer Cross lent his formidable skills to numerous bands and recording projects over the course of his life.

Notably, Cross was a member of The Pills, Gentlemen Afterdark and Caterwaul.

He seemingly lived only for the stage. A pair a black leather pants, a couple of shirts and a bass was all that he ever needed.

Former band member Barry Smith reflects, “Every Gentlemen Afterdark show I ever played was within six feet of a shared universe with Mr. Cross. If I was nervous about playing a new song, I’d glance his way, he’d flash this look and I’d be okay.” Smith concludes, “Somehow, his presence grounded me on that stage.”

His talent, humility and spirit will always be remembered.

Fred Cross was 59 years old.

Until next week, XOXO…