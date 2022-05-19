XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, May 19

In the wake of the upheaval of recent years, on “How Do We Heal”—a poignant reckoning with the enduring pain of generational racism—this Houston 10-piece band poses the question: “How do we heal from this?” To which they offer, “Something’s gotta shake. That something has to be us. We’ve gotta continue to speak up and act against racism, discrimination and unjust treatment of all human beings.” With horn section ablaze, The Suffers deliver a rousing dose of Gulf Coast soul. At Club Congress…



The Town of Marana presents Concerts in the Courtyard. Led by the irrepressible Connie Brannock, Little House of Funk play that funky music. At Marana Municipal Complex…



Shimmer. Flicker. Waver. Quiver. This Zürich-based electronic musician’s work involves interrupting circuit flow in chaotic feedback systems—grabbing open leads with his hands—causing the synthesizer to overload or collapse, oscillate or sputter, producing off-kilter sounds akin to that of a robot sounding its death knell. Jason Kahn. At Solar Culture Gallery…



Spreading an irie vibe, Jahlos and The Rebels offer a taste of Phoenix reggae. At Chicago Bar… Executing a mélange of standards, musical theater and opera pieces, esteemed pianist Elliot Jones hosts Piano Bar. At Owls Club…



Mamma Coal keeps the sound of traditional country and roots music alive. At The Maverick…

Friday, May 20

Full speed ahead. Considered by many to be the “fathers of crossover thrash,” during the late-1980s these Dirty Rotten Imbeciles brought together two disparate scenes. Spike Cassidy tells Razorcake, “It’s not like we’re the only band that has added metal to punk. But we definitely have our own sound.” Mike Brecht adds, “Someone told me we single-handedly ruined punk rock forever.” D.R.I. 40th Anniversary Tour. At The Rock…



Hailed by some as the greatest rock opera ever created, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (1974) is the sixth album by English prog rockers Genesis, and the last to feature frontman Peter Gabriel. The Musical Box captures the artistry and surrealism of Genesis at their zeitgeist. At Rialto Theater…



“Fuck Shit Up.” One of the most innovative voices resonating from the underground, Chris Rouleau (aka Blaze) has adopted the stage persona of a reincarnated gang member. Influenced by pioneering rappers (N.W.A. and Twiztid) as much as filmmakers (Tarantino and Singleton), he’s mastered the art of reinvention. “As an artist, you don’t want to make the same movie over and again,” Rouleau says. “It’s fun to create new characters to do new things.” Underground Alliance Tour features Blaze Ya Dead Homie and King Klick. At Encore…



Aiming to bring the hip hop community together, Earth’s Healing present Live In Tucson. Winnie Versace and MTM & Friends headline. At 191 Toole…



Backed by some of Tucson’s finest jazz players, vocalist/violinist Heather Hardy & Taste of Jazz perform at Monterey Court…



On This Is How You Smile (2019), Brooklyn indie/electronic artist Roberto Carlos Lange (aka Helado Negro) asks, “Have You Seen My Aura?” Searching for the existential, on Far In (2021) he finds his “Brown Fluorescence.” At Hotel Congress Plaza… Dropping metal infused dubstep so deep it just might crack the foundation. Relentless Beats presents Phase One. At Gentle Ben’s…



Debuting tracks from their new LP, Golden Boots celebrate the release of Liquid Ranch (2022). Singer-songwriter Lonna Kelley adds to the festivities. At Floor Polish…



Blurring the lines between vintage country, folk and blues, Jason Dea West is a troubadour who has lived what he sings. At Saint Charles Tavern…



Don’t Fake the Funk: The Memoirs of Zackey Force Funk (2021) is an autobiography that chronicles a life lived at breakneck speed; that of author/musician Zack Hose, a four-time felon who by day is a respected aeronautics specialist and by night the voice of lowrider anthems. Zackey Force Funk. Book Release Party. At Club Congress…



“Horned God (Give Me The Strength).” Mashing together the avant-weirdness of The Residents with the over-the-top showmanship of Iggy Pop, Borts Minorts fits in comfortably nowhere. At Habitation Realty…



Providing a platform for student composers to showcase their works, Young Composers Festival (Day 1 of 3) features the TSO String, Brass and Wind Quintets. Maestro José Luis Gomez presides. At Leo Rich Theater…

Saturday, May 21

The tragic shooting (on Jan. 8, 2011) that claimed the lives of six people and injured 19—including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords—sent shockwaves throughout the community. In observance of the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, Luz de Vida: A Benefit Concert for Survivors of Trauma—an expression of community, love, healing, grace and hope—features performances by Fort Lowell recording artists: Tracy Shedd, Soda Sun, La Cerca, Naïm Amor and more. It marks the official album release of Luz de Vida II (2021). At Hotel Congress Plaza. All proceeds donated to Homicide Survivors, Inc… Enhanced by a killer light show, The Bennu execute a unique brand of original psychedelic space rock. Vocalist Vasanta Weiss enthuses, “We’re fully back in the flow of performing, and sounding our best yet.” At 191 Toole…



Summer band camp meets traveling circus. Yet, these Portlanders are far from a typical marching band. Consisting of electric bass and guitar, 4-piece percussion corps, 7-piece brass section, stilt walkers, acrobatics and hula-hoopers, MarchFourth bring the party wherever they may roam. At Rialto Theater…



Sunnyside High School presents Noche de las Estrellas. One of Mexico’s most influential voices, “La Reina del Pueblo,” Tejano singer Graciela Beltran headlines. At AVA Amphitheater…



Embodying the rich mezcla of life along the borderland in song, FebboFuentes. At MotoSonora Brewing Company…

Sunday, May 22

Performing material from their forthcoming album, Barnaby and the Butcher welcome the setting sun. At Che’s Lounge Patio… Two-time Grammy nominated multi-instrumentalist Amo “Chip” Dabney leads his genre defying band, The Amosphere. Congress Cookout. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Desert Divas—Lisa Otey, Diane Van Deurzen, and crew—revel in the music of The Fabulous ‘50s. At The Gaslight Music Hall…

Monday, May 23

Dance with abandon. Club Whutever DJs—PC Party, alice.km and Hot Leather Disco—bring cool to a hot Tucson night. At Tap Room Patio…

Tuesday, May 24

After having parlayed successful childhood acting careers into a new métier, sisters Alyson and Amanda Joy Michalka return with A Touch of the Beat (2021), an album drenched in California sunshine, even after twilight. “I want to look at the way we make records as the way [Joan Didion or Eve Babitz] would write a book,” Amanda Joy tells Vanity Fair. “We’re not going to say the words Los Angeles, but this is how the record should make you feel, driving down [State Route] 1.” Aly & AJ. At Rialto Theater…



In an interview with New Noise, Donovan Melero describes the process of recording New Age Filth (2021). “We had a huge focus on trimming fat. Cutting all that shit off. [Leaving] only the parts that matter.” Hail The Sun. At 191 Toole…



Tucson’s own heavy-hitting grunge/post-hardcore outfit Lo Blow takes to the Club Congress stage…

Wednesday, May 25

In 2009, Time recognized this Swedish neo-classical metallist as one of The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players of All Time. With venomous snakes for fingers, akin to the strands of Medusa’s hair, Yngwie Malmsteen sets the World on Fire. At the Rialto Theater…



Believing that rock ’n’ roll is an elixir for the times, Phil Free Band and Flying Half Full offer a dose. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Extending a stiff digitus medius at predetermination, post-hardcore metalists Escape The Fate return with Chemical Warfare (2021). At The Rock…

Until next week, XOXO…