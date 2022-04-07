XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, April 7

Her collaborations with a diversity of noted artists, from Alicia Keys and Bono to Philip Glass (alongside her tireless advocacy for women and children across Africa) have led to this four-time Grammy Award winner to be recognized by some as the “Queen of African Music.” Arizona Arts Live presents An Evening With Angélique Kidjo. At Rialto Theater…



After drawing strong public backlash and industry censure following a string of incidents—an arrest for disorderly conduct after being ejected from Kid Rock’s Nashville steakhouse, a suspension from Saturday Night Live for not adhering to NBC’s COVID-19 protocols, and removal of his music from major radio networks following TMZ releasing a video showing the embattled country singer making racial slurs—Morgan Wallen’s music surprisingly experienced a surge in commercial success. Morgan Wallen co-headlines Country Thunder Arizona 2022 along with superstars Blake Shelton, Riley Green, Florida Georgia Line, Tracy Lawrence y un chingo mas. In Florence, Arizona. See countrythunder.com for full details…



In 1964—while America was mourning the death of President John F. Kennedy—73 million viewers tuned in to watch a brash young quartet from Liverpool, The Beatles, make their American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Virtually overnight music, art, fashion, literature began to transform. Revisit the cultural phenomenon that re-directed the course of pop culture. The British Invasion. At Fox Tucson Theatre…



The Jed Paradies Quartet play bossa’s, ballads and blues into the dead of the Late Night. At The Century Room…



The Fox Tucson Theatre presents Troubadour Thursdays. Parisian guitarist Naïm Amor will scatter bite sized pieces of musical confection at your favorite downtown eatery patios…



Friday, April 8



“Filthy Animal.” Incorporating elements of jungle and rave, trap and trance, producer Matthew Lucas’ fresh take on dubstep has become known by enthusiasts as space bass. Since teleporting onto the EDM scene in 2017 and plotting a course towards the final frontier, in short order bangers “Maniac” (2018) and “Babatunde” (2019) became festival anthems. Peekaboo. At Rialto Theater…



Luis Navarro and Joel Niño Jr.’s latest offering, Altars (2021), is a collection of remixes by some of the hottest names in darkwave. Reminiscent of something from the past—awash with glassy synthesizers, echoey guitars and lyrics about the occult and undead—the new treatment still finds this Brownsville, Texas duo running from fantasmas, leaden with darker shadows Twin Tribes. At 191 Toole…



“I wanted our orchestra to star in the last concert of the season, bringing to life two of the most magical compositions ever written.” Maestro José Luis Gomez leads the Tucson Symphony Orchestra through a program featuring incidental music from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Schubert’s Symphony No. 9. At Tucson Music Hall…



“I am nobody but myself,” Japanese-born blues guitarist Hiro Suzuki tells Blues. After a long career touring the world as a sideman with a laundry list of artists (including a stint with Tucson legend Sam Taylor) Suzuki reflects on how his journey has influenced his worldview: “If everybody in the world are purely curious with no ego, war will disappear from this planet.” Heather Hardy Band featuring Hiro Suzuki. At Monterey Court…



Eli Howard & the Greater Good, Drew Cooper and Shane Britt form a country music triumvirate. At Club Congress…



From Phoenix, this pop punk trio are aimlessly storming the country. Miles to Nowhere. Punk Rock Show. At Chicago Bar. Tucson rude boys Sucker For The Sour open…



Drummer/bandleader/educator Pete Swan ran one of the longest running jam sessions at Old Pueblo Grill for over 13 years. A Tucson jazz institution, The Pete Swan Quartet performs Late Night. At The Century Room…



Utilizing handbuilt didgeridoos, singing bowls, hulusis, guzhengs, harmoniums and more, sound healer Kennedy OneSelf guides the listener through lush symphonic orchestrations of resonant vibrations towards inner stillness where lasting peace resides. The Symphony of Serenity. At Solar Culture Gallery…



Saturday, April 9

Is there something in the water down under? Rising star Australian DJ/producer Dom Dolla’s (né Dominic Matheson) distinct blend of house music has raised global consciousness following a succession of winning tracks: “Take It” (2018), “San Frandisco” (2019), and “Pump The Brakes” (2021). Matheson’s latest single “Strangers” (2022) is a collab with Australian indie/electronic trio Mansionair. Dom Dolla. At Encore. Torren Foot open…



“Our band loves each other. Hopefully, you will feel that way too when you come out to our shows, like family,” Olivia Reardon tells The Ark of Music. Recently the band was voted Best Musical Act (in TW’s Best of Tucson™ readers poll). Is it this kinship that resonates with audiences? A video from a live performance at Saint Charles Tavern seems to indicate so. On “Red Chevrolet”—a song recently entered into NPR’s Tiny Desk contest—as Reardon and crew vamp on an improvised line, “Tucson is a small-town feeling,” the audience joins in and sings along. Miss Olivia & the Interlopers. At 191 Toole. The Bird Lords open…



Exploring his musical roots—inspired by the river music of the American South and Jamaican reggae, both intertwined on his family tree—“The Dreadlock Cowboy” Wain McFarlane brings his latest, That Was Then This Now (2020). At Monterey Court…



Pitchfork proclaims this New Jersey sextet’s fifth studio album, Dodging Dues (2022), “an easeful tour of muscular riff-rock, noodly song suites, and curtsying pastoral folk.” Sounds about right. Cosmic indie jam band Garcia Peoples are at Hotel Congress (plaza stage)…



Supporting Arizona talent, upstart La Tecla Récords presents a showcase of regional Latin artists: Reyes Baltazar, Los Lopez, David Haros, Ricardo Poblete y mucho más. At Club 4th Avenue…



The piano-driven Susan Artemis Quartet perform “Love Songs from the Dark Side of Lounge.” Late Night. At The Century Room…



Every year when the Northern Hemisphere starts to tilt toward the sun, signaling the beginning of spring, so too does KMKR 99.9FM’s monthly concert series. Female Gaze, Kid Violet, Dogbreth, and Golden Boots perform sets outdoors on the Scott J. Kerr Memorial Stage. At Steinfeld Warehouse (courtyard)…



VR Sex is the synth punk/death rock side project of Drab Majesty’s Andrew Clinco (aka Deb Demure). Adopting the appellation of Noel Skum (an anagram of Elon Musk), on Rough Dimension (2022), Clinco’s absurdist observations rail against (while at the same time holding fascination with) society’s blind alleys, where vanity, lust and the dark side of technology hold peril. VR Sex. At Club Congress…



Sunday, April 10



Specializing in the music of the Benny Goodman Sextet (featuring early electric guitar hero, Charlie Christian), “Tucson’s ambassadors of the Swing Era,” The Wholly Cats Swing Club and Lynde Hunt Project reinvigorate that infectious foot-tapping rhythm. Tucson Lindy Exchange Afterparty. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Tuesday, April 12



Formed in Macon, Georgia (1969), this burgeoning band of brothers lived meagerly in a communal home, nicknamed the Hippie Crash Pad, where they subsisted largely on the benevolence of others. A roadie, Joseph “Red Dog” Campbell (a disabled Vietnam veteran), donated his monthly disability checks and the cook/owner of the H&H Soul Food Restaurant, “Mama Louise” Hudson, ran a tab when they ran short. In the barely integrated South, the band faced other obstacles. Hudson recalls, in One Way Out: The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band (St. Martin’s Press, 2014), “A lot of the white folk around here did not approve of them long-haired boys, or of them always having a black guy [drummer Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson] with them.” Undaunted, these Southern rock pioneers forged a strong brotherhood, spending countless hours rehearsing, tripping on psychedelics and hanging out in the Rose Hill Cemetery, where they wrote songs. Incorporating elements of jazz, blues, and country music, stirring up one “unholy gumbo,” the release of The Allman Brothers Band (1969) etched the template for the Southern rock genre. Inspired by Big Band of Brothers’ acclaimed album A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band (2019), the live show features “Jaimoe” Johanson and stars Sammy Miller and The Congregation, with special guests Lamar Williams Jr and Drew Smithers. Big Band of Brothers: A celebration of the music of the Allman Brothers Band. At Fox Tucson Theatre…



Can you hear the buzz? Fronted by 20-something actors Dylan Minnette (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why) and Braeden Lemasters (Amazon’s The Romanoffs), in 2017, these fresh-faced L.A. alt rockers’ debut single “Pleaser” created a viral sensation, soaring to No.2 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart. Their first North American tour culminated with a spot at the prestigious South By Southwest music conference. Spring (2018), the band’s debut EP, was released on Atlantic Records literally weeks later. Wallows’ sophomore album, Tell Me That It’s Over (2022)—produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele)—is a promising continuation where Nothing Happens (2019) left off. Wallows. At Rialto Theater…



Heather Hardy and the Dusty City Blues Band with special guest Hiro Suzuki perform outdoors. At Hotel Congress (plaza stage)…



Aussie indie rockers Vacations perform indoors. At Club Congress…



Wednesday, April 13



Finding early inspiration in the work of N.W.A. and Public Enemy, it wasn’t until hearing The Great Adventures of Slick Rick (Def Jam, 1988) that Aaron Yates (aka Tech N9ne) began developing his signature style. At 17, he adopted his tag (Tech N9ne) after rapper Black Walt heard his breakneck flow—cramming 13 syllables or more in every second. “He said I sounded like an automatic weapon.” Now, over two decades deep into a career as an independent artist, Yates returns with Asin9ne (2021), his 23rd studio recording. Tech N9ne. At Rialto Theater…



Industrial metalists REALIZE and Black Magnet are at Club Congress…



Channeling the soul and raw vocal power of Lucinda Williams and Dusty Springfield, Jennifer Westwood tells plainspoken stories of the human condition, diffused by the bluish cigarette-tinged light of one too many last calls. Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils. At Monterey Court…



On the horizon…



ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. April 14. At Rialto Theater…



Testament. April 15. At Rialto Theater…



