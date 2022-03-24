XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…

Thursday, March 24

During the 1980s, Californian Chuck Prophet became an adopted son in the hearts of Tucsonans as a member of first-wave desert rockers Green on Red. On his follow-up to 2017’s Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins—an edgy noir broaching the mysterious death of the ’60s musician—Prophet continues to explore the tension between romance and cynicism on Land That Time Forgot (2020) with a novelist’s pen. Chuck Prophet. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Hailed by some as the “Godfather of desert rock,” after three decades of making music, Rich Hopkins (Sidewinders, Sand Rubies) has become synonymous with the dusty, windswept sound enkindled in the American Southwest. The Glorious Sounds of Rich Hopkins and the Luminarios permeate the night air. Live and Free. At Tap & Bottle (downtown)…

Friday, March 25

Coming up in Texas, Parker McCollum grew up listening to his older brother’s record collection. His star began to rise after moving to Austin to attend college. Before long McCollum was selling out shows at legendary venues: Stubb’s BBQ and Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre. With a taste for Rodney Crowell and James McMurtry, this brash young singer had just enough gangsta lean to set him miles apart from the good-ol’-boy image embodied by his peers. At 29 years old, after living the life of a Gold Chain Cowboy (2021), McCollum has turned a new leaf. Obsessed with how his hard-living country music heroes wrote songs, he tells Sounds Like Nashville, “For a long time, I thought I had to do those things, too, to get the songs out.” Parker McCollum. At Rialto Theater…



Healer and world soul multi-instrumentalist Porangui, originally from Brazil, is currently calling Sedona home. In a program that combines ancestral rhythms, dance, and deep earthy grooves this sonic alchemist guides the audience through waves of ecstatic movement. Galactic Center Productions present Porangui. At MSA Annex…



Valentino Khan seemingly knows no bounds. The Los Angeles-based EDM artist has produced tracks for top-shelf acts: 2 Chainz, Iggy Azalea, T.I. Khan’s recent EP House Party (2020), which includes collabs on dance floor bangers with Diplo, Tchami and Wuki. Relentless Beats present Valentino Khan. At Gentle Ben’s…



Recently nominated for a Grammy Award for her album The Garden (2021), “polymath, Renaissance woman, Jack of all trades, Rachel Eckroth Trio plays Duke Ellington’s Money Jungle (1963), hailed by The Paris Review as “a masterpiece of disharmony.” At The Century Room…



From mourning to dancing. True Concord Voices & Orchestra close their 2021-22 season with a performance of Bach’s Mass in B-Minor. At Valley Presbyterian Church (Green Valley)...



Inspired by Billie Holiday and Nina Simone, this Austin songwriter’s work often muses on heartbreak. Pop Matters described her music as an “intoxicating ode to an unrequited love” executed by a “smoky club chanteuse.” Molly Birch. At 191 Toole…



This hard rockin’ three-piece psycho rockabilly band from Chicago threatens to pop off a blast so powerful that it will knock you off your seat. Three Blue Teardrops. At Surly Wench Pub. Texas Trash and the Trainwrecks open…



The Craig Green Band celebrate the release of Southland (2022). At Monterey Court…



Hank & The Dead Horsemen perform not so “Happy Time Blues.” At Saint Charles Tavern…



Tucson’s longest running Latinx dance party sin fronteras moves beyond. El Tambó. At Hotel Congress Plaza…

Saturday, March 26



Slaves and oligarchy and their usurpations. Following a frenzied night in 1980, at a Santa Ana, California warehouse party, an emergent Bad Religion took to a makeshift stage. The ferocity unleashed would soon propel them to the forefront of a burgeoning scene. In keeping with the title of their 2020 release, punk rock institution Bad Religion ask, What Are We Standing For? In an interview with Huck, author/professor/frontman Greg Graffin says, “When [we] got our start it was under a very conservative administration and the religious right was just as vocal then as they are now.” Spotlighting society’s ills, on Age of Unreason (2019), their 17th studio album, Bad Religion continue their course of action. Graffin elaborates, “I’ve always thought the best place for controversy is in debate. Not just being nihilistic and confrontational for the sake of it. For me, punk was an attempt to raise awareness.” Bad Religion. At Rialto Theater…

In a post-industrial area of Pennsylvania—blighted by unemployment, substance abuse, and broken families—where prospects are bleak is where this band of nu metalists emanate. From Ashes To New. At Encore…



On “I Miss Having Sex but at least I Don’t Want to Die Anymore,” these Tucson pop punks work through their angst. Brace Yourself. At 191 Toole…



At the height of the new wave era, on the gossamer wings of “I Melt With You”—featured on the Valley Girl (1983) soundtrack—these lads from Essex, England indelibly etched their place in 1980s pop culture. Modern English. After The Snow Tour. At Hotel Congress Plaza. With psychedelic cumbancheros XIXA…



During the 1960s and ’70s, this little country-rock band from El Cerrito, California, rocked the entire continent with hit after smash hit, like “Down on the Corner,” “Proud Mary,” and “Bad Moon Rising.” Classic Albums Live offers an exact replication of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle, a collection of greatest hits. At Fox Tucson Theatre…



Lala Lala is the indie rock project of Chicago songwriter Lillie West. At Club Congress…



Fat Tony returns for a monthly DJ residency. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Dance to world beat imbued with a special ingredient: Joy. Baba Marimba. At Monterey Court…



Slip into the dead of night. Matt Mitchell Trio. Late Night. At The Century Room…



This acoustic duo perform Ameri-Mexicana for the betterment of the human soul. FebboFuentes. At Button Brewhouse…

Sunday, March 27



Four-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz has been called “a songwriter of uncommon wisdom” by the Austin Chronicle. Despite her big city environs, the Wimberley, Texas-bred tunesmith says, “I never forgot where I came from,” even as her career rockets skyward. Jarosz keeps an eye out for trail markings to stay on the path. “I’m very symbol-oriented, and a lot of that comes from my mom,” Jarosz reveals in an interview with Paste. “The blue heron has always been a good omen.” As a kid she used to walk with her mom along the beachfront observing the iridescent-plumed birds. Feeling the weight of her mother’s recent diagnosis with breast cancer, on “Mama”—a heart-rending track off of Blue Heron Suite (2021)—Jarosz confronts mortality. “It’s a child simply longing for their mother. [Like] the beach, [which] can at once feel very calm and quiet, and the next intimidating and ominous.” Sarah Jarosz. At Rialto Theater…



What more can you say? With over 80 million records sold, this Guatemalan singer is one of the most successful Latin artists of all time. Ricardo Arjona. Blanco y Negro Tour. At Tucson Music Hall…



Recounting the moments that defined her, this Phoenix indie singer-songwriter opens her journal. (She also does a killer version of ABBA’s 1976 classic “Dancing Queen.”) Danielle Durack. At Club Congress. With Female Gaze…



Vocalist Connie Brannock quips, “It’s like “WD-40 for the hips, baby.” Little House of Funk add sizzle and sear. Congress Cookout. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



Post-modern Americana troubadour P.D. Ronstadt & The Company perform original Southwestern roots and folk, while placing their own unique watermark upon traditional compositions. At Monterey Court…



DJ Humblelianess and crew spin a mix of EDM. Harmony House. At The Royal Room…

Monday, March 28



Drawn together over their passion for club life and bossa nova, Rob Garza and Eric Hilton’s musical style juxtaposes elements of dub and acid jazz alongside Indian classical, Middle Eastern and electronica. In addition, Thievery Corporation has taken progressive stances opposing war, exploitative trade agreements, while supporting human rights and food programs. Thievery Corporation. The Outernational Tour V.2. At Rialto Theater…



Tuesday, March 29



Many of community activist/rhymesayer Ali Newman’s lyrics cry out against racial inequality and slavery, criticizing the United States’ political system. The Minneapolis rapper’s music video for “Uncle Sam Goddamn”—a rebuke of America’s checkered past and latter-day economic slavery—quickly gained the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, who for a time froze assets to his record label. Spitting The Undisputed Truth, Brother Ali. The Travelers Tour. At 191 Toole…



Taking deep drags from the blues, American folk, modern poets and philosophers, Rhythm & Roots present singer, guitarist and songwriter Chris Smither. At Hotel Congress Plaza…



A graduate of Berklee School Of Music’s synthesis program, Ryan Alfred may be best known for his work with Calexico and Sweet Ghosts. His latest piece “We Are Made of Time” is described as “a fully improvised exercise in spontaneous composition, a tightrope act of electronic, vocal, and acoustic elements recorded and processed live without a net of pre-recorded material.” Arizona Arts Live presents Ryan Alfred. At Club Congress…



Macdougal Street West: A tribute to Peter, Paul & Mary perform a benefit show. At WoodSongs Coffeehouse. Proceeds to support Tucson FrontPorch Music Association…

Wednesday, March 30



Following a chance meeting in the hallways of Televisión Española, where they were participants in the music show Aplauso, Rafael Gutiérrez and David Summers found common ground. Influenced by the Beatles and the British new wave movement, Hombres G made their debut in 1983 at Madrid’s renowned music venue Rock-Ola. Their sound soon ignited into fuego. Their self-titled debut (1985) set them on a trajectory to become one of Spain’s most prominent pop bands. Thirty-five years of hits later, they present La Esquina de Rowland (2021). Hombres G. At Rialto Theater…



Before harnessing their feminine powers, the members of this Cincinnati indie band were each serving as the “token girl” in various male-fronted bands. The Ophelias. At Club Congress…



Until next week, XOXO...