XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

soundtrack for the first Late Night. At The Century Room...



SATURDAY, FEB. 26 Created by surfers during the 1950s who wanted something to do during the downtime when the waves were low, skateboarding emerged as a truly American cultural phenomenon. Along with skate legends and pros, contests, vendors, food trucks, and rad shit popping o everywhere, Teenage Bottlerocket, Dead Fucking Last, Urethane, Go Betty Go, Change Today and many others provide the banging musical soundtrack for this annual festival in honor of the skateboard. Drop into the bowl for SkaterCon 6. At Santa Rita Skatepark...



The “Best Thing Since Backroads.” An avid golfer, country star Jake Owen (in an interview with Barstool Sports) described a verbal altercation with Phil Mickelson. Expressing disappointment with the outcome of The Match: Tiger vs Phil (a winner-take-all golf challenge in which Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods for $9 million in prize money), Owen asked for a refund. Owen had paid $29.99 (the cost of the pay-per-view event) and alleges that Mickelson pulled a wad of $100 bills from his pocket and responded, “Yeah, I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take one and go fuck yourself.” Jake Owen headlines the Cologuard Classic 2022 Military Appreciation Concert. Diamond Rio and Sophia Rankin and The Sound open the show after the last putt drops. At Omni National Golf Resort...



In 1966, Nina Simone released “Four Women.” The song was both a civil rights protest and a feminist anthem. Fifty years later, playwright Christina Ham saw it as a way into a story about noxious racism and the human capacity for resilience. Arizona Theater Company presents Nina Simone: Four Women. Runs through March 19. At Tucson Temple of Music and Arts...



Imagine the best pub gig ever? Featuring Broadway numbers, folk and rock tunes, performed by a cast of world class singers, dancers and instrumentalists, the runaway hit of the international music and theater scene The Choir of Man comes to town. At Fox Tucson Theatre...



In a salute to the music of hard bop trombone master JJ Johnson, the Rob Boone Quartet presents Blue Trombone. At The Century Room...



A native of Houston’s historic Third Ward, this iconoclastic underground rapper’s style is based around storytelling. Continuing a monthly DJ residency, Fat Tony can be found telling stories from behind the turntables. At Hotel Congress Plaza...



A voice of the Southwest, troubadour John Coinman won the international music video category (2021) at the Procida International Film Festival in Italy for “Long Way Home.” A collaborative piece between Coinman, his wife Jo, and photographer Michael Hyatt, the music video portrays the plight of immigrants along the U.S.–Mexico border. John Coinman Band. At Monterey Court...



Taking the road often traveled, Middle Lanes celebrate the release of their debut EP. At Club Congress... In a production abounding in laser lights, video walls, and special effects, Shine On Floyd: A Tribute to Pink Floyd perform The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety, along with other Floyd classics. At The Gaslight Music Hall (Oro Valley)...



SUNDAY, FEB. 27 Dave Guard and Bob Shane’s friendship dates back to the late 1940s. Meeting in a Honolulu junior high school, they both learned to play ukulele in required music classes. Later, while attending college in Northern California, after meeting tenor Nick Reynolds, The Kingston Trio was formed. They began modestly as a San Francisco Bay Area nightclub and beer garden act, until their 1958 self-titled debut album spawned a hit single. A cover of the 1866 murder ballad “Tom Dooley” shot to the top of the Billboard charts. “It was a phenomenon, as influential in its time as The Beatles would become in theirs,” guitar manufacturer C.F. Martin & Company has been widely quoted as proclaiming. Pioneers of the college concert circuit, The Kingston Trio rose to help launch the folk music revival of the late 1950s and ’60s, fueled by unprecedented sales of LP records (the Long-Play vinyl platter was introduced by Columbia in 1948) and altering the direction of pop music. The legacy continues as kin of the original members now carry the torch. The Kingston Trio perform the hits. At Fox Tucson Theatre...



Led by fire cat vocalist Connie Brannock, Little House of Blues will set the coals ablaze. The Congress Cookout. At Hotel Congress Plaza...





Los Angeles darkwave artist Blood Handsome joins DJ Mijito for the latest installment of Disco Oscura. Together they will have you Dancing on the Edge of a Knife. At The Royal Room...



MONDAY, FEB. 28 Nada mucho.



TUESDAY, MARCH 1 From the outset, Chicago has embodied the confluence of the academic approach to music with one coming from the streets. In 1968, at the insistence of their manager, the band relocated to Los Angeles in a move that would prove fortuitous. After signing with Columbia Records, they began performing regularly at the infamous Whisky a Go Go. Before long they fell in with a heady crowd, opening for Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. Hendrix once told Chicago saxophonist Walter Parazaider, “Your horn players are like one set of lungs and your guitar player is better than me.” Despite numerous lineup changes, the loss of co-founding member guitarist Terry Kath, and enduring the vicissitudes that accompany a career spanning five decades, Chicago has emerged as one of the longest-running and most successful American rock groups, second only to the Beach Boys. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago return. At Tucson Music Hall...



Rising to prominence during the heady days of prog rock, English keyboardist Rick Wakeman recorded a second album with The Strawbs, From The Witchwood (1971), before leaving the band to join Yes. After touring America for the first time, as a member of Yes, he recorded what would become the band’s classic album Fragile, regarded by many as the epitome of the progressive rock album. By year’s end he signed a solo contract with A&M Records and recorded Catherine of Aragon in London. 1971 proved to be a very good year, indeed. And that was just the beginning of a long career. In 2021, Wake- man’s outstanding accomplishments were recognized by Queen Elizabeth II, who named him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to music and broadcasting. Rock and roll royalty, Rick Wakeman returns to America. The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour. At Rialto Theater...



As if a slice of king cake and a po’ boy weren’t enticing enough. Observing the time-honored celebration—the music, the dancing, the carefree abandon— of the last night before the ritual sacrifices and fasting of the Lenten season commence. Dr. Mojo & the Zydeco Cannibals and DJ Carl Hanni keep the spirit of Fat Tuesday alive. Mardis Gras Celebration. At Hotel Congress Plaza...



Writer/filmmaker Daniel Buckley will explore the far-reaching impact of mariachi music—from ground-breaking Flor de Toloache to Mariachi Sol de Mexico’s festive holiday program, Merry-Achi Christmas—in an informal chat and storytelling session. Curious Conversations. At Fox Tucson Theatre...



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2 Functioning on the borderline of songwriting—utilizing electronics as instruments, creating loops to build layer-upon-layer of sound—these two extraordinary songwriters innovate to beautiful effect. Arizona Arts Live presents Elizabeth Goodfellow and Jillian Bessett in an exploration of new sonic landscapes. At Club Congress...



Joe Peña and Phoenix’s Rocking Chair help photographer Jimi Gianatti fête Vanishing Highways, an exhibition of vintage neon photographed by the side of the road. At Tap & Bottle...



“I write songs. I sing songs. I feel music everywhere I go.” Little Cat trills and yowls. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co...



On the horizon: “Tangled Up In Blue.” Often regarded as one of the greatest song- writers of all time, elder statesman of American music Bob Dylan will perform pieces from Rough and Rowdy Ways (2020), his 39th studio album. On Friday, March 4. At Tucson Music Hall...



