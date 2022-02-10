XOXO: Mark Your Calendars

Mark your calendars…

Thursday, Feb. 10

Recognized as one of the best steel drum programs in the nation, inspiring and captivating audiences with the vibrant sound of the Caribbean. As part of the Oro Valley Second Thursdays Concert Series, the award-winning Jovert Steel Drum Band from Tucson High Magnet School will keep you dancing all night long. At Oro Valley Marketplace…



As a youth, in Cananea, Sonora, unhappy with the socio-economic and political circumstances in his country, this artist/musician found a way to vent through art. With a guitar in hand, a harmonica around his neck and stomping box under foot, Mexican gypsy troubadour Salvador Duran sings his paintings and paints his music. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Reggae practitioners Mojo Reggae bring their hard-hitting sound from the “Street of Vegas.” With guitar wielding reggae rocker O.G. Clinto and local support from Smoking Runners. At Chicago Bar…



Friday, Feb. 11



Adopting the name Liliac (which means vampire bat in Romanian) to honor their parents’ Transylvania heritage, this band was the brainchild of the siblings’ father Florin Cristea, a music producer originally from Romania. Cristea gave each of his kids an instrument and encouraged them to play. The family moved to California in 2008, after filing for bankruptcy, to start life anew. Cristea began taking the fledgling band (now ages 13-22) to the Santa Monica Pier to busk. In 2018, a BBC documentary film crew captured legendary rocker Stewart Copeland (The Police) jamming with Liliac to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.’’ The video went viral. “The First Family of Rock,” Liliac perform original material from Queen of Hearts (2020), their full-length album debut. At House of Bards…



Vox Urbana, Gabriel Naïm Amor, and Freddy Parish & The Oldtime String Band circle the wagons for the Tucson Folk Festival Fundraiser. At Monterey Court…



DJ Humblelianess presides over Tucson’s hottest Latin dance party. El Tambó. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



The battle for the galaxy intensifies as the Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – In Concert. Nicholas Hirsch conducts the orchestra through every note of John Williams’ original score as the film is projected on a giant backdrop. In the first of two performances. At Tucson Music Hall…



Taking a deep pull on 2018’s “American Spirits,” L.A.-based indie rockers Inner Wave puff out familiar tropes as they attempt to breathe new life into their storyline with Apoptosis (2021). Vocalist Pablo Sotello adds, “This album has a lot of recurring themes about rebirth, longing for others, nature and love.” At Club Congress. With Divino Niño…



Extending a stiff digitus medius at predetermination, post-hardcore/metalists Escape The Fate return with Chemical Warfare (2021), their seventh studio album. At The Rock. With special guests Pyrotechnia…



Jazz pianist/vocalist Susan Artemis performs love songs from the dark side of the lounge in The Century Room (Tucson’s new and only dedicated jazz club) at Hotel Congress…



Arizona Opera in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival present mezzo soprano Susan Graham accompanied by pianist Christopher Cano in a recital featuring Les Nuits d’été by Berlioz and a grand buffet of American standards by Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Lerner and Loewe. At Holsclaw Hall…



The Tucson Vibe presents Drummers Are Your Darlings. A continuing series highlighting Tucson musicians who double as visual artists. Featuring artwork by Dimitri Manos, Gary Mackender, Maggie Rickard, Pete Connolly and Todd Getzelman. The Griffin Law Trio make their performance debut. At Revel…





Saturday, Feb. 12



Since their formation in 1977—emerging from the renowned Fairview Baptist Church youth music program—the Dirty Dozen have revolutionized the New Orleans brass band style. Their innovative collaborations with Modest Mouse, Widespread Panic, and Norah Jones have fused funk and bebop with traditional New Orleans jazz, inspiring a resurgence of interest in New Orleans’ brass band music. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band join forces with Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas to present Mardi Gras Mambo. At Fox Tucson Theatre…



Spending the better part of his young life in flux as a military brat, Azizi Gibson settled in L.A. in 2010 after dropping out of college. As fate would have it, Gibson met famed producer, DJ, and rapper Flying Lotus. After passing along a copy of his mixtape, Gibson eventually signed with Lotus’ Brainfeeder label. Azizi Gibson brings his latest, This is not an Album. This is a Killer Playlist Vol.1. (2021). At 191 Toole. $onoma and Tommy Will open…



Detonating napalm bombs of bass for your dancing pleasure, DJs Bex & Halsero uphold their Saturday night residency. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



This publication’s readers have voted singer-songwriter Leila Lopez as Tucson’s Best Folk Artist several years over. Lopez, accompanied by a full band, performs signature jazzy folk at MotoSonora Brewing Company…



Soul/blues singer and violinist Heather “Lil Mama” Hardy presents Lovefest: A pre-Valentine’s Day celebration. At Monterey Court…



Delivering rock ’n’ roll with a velvety wistfulness reminiscent of Christine McVie starkly juxtaposed with the unrepentant snarl of The Pretenders, Weekend Lovers perform on the patio. At Owls Club. With Abe’s Bones…



DJs MIJITO + E_Rupt beat mix pop, alternative, R&B, and electronic. XOXO: A 90s [ vs ] 00s Dance Party. At The Royal Room…



With a repertoire that ranges from ’70s and ’80s to jazz, Gigi & The Glow deliver a high energy show. At St. Philip’s Plaza…



Like diamonds, disco is forever. Last Night’s Makeup Party crew—hot leather disco, pc party, alice.km—present Double Diamond Disco: The Tucson Gem Show Edition. With a live disco set by After Hours. At The Jackrabbit Lounge…



Spoken word as an art form has long been used in the Black community to express life, death, love and joy. Celebrating Black History month, Black Renaissance presents A Spoken Word Event. Acclaimed author Zora Thomas headlines. At The & Gallery…



Sunday, Feb. 13



Arizona Friends of Chamber Music present The Poulenc Trio. One of the most active touring piano-wind chamber music ensembles in the world, they will perform an intriguingly beautiful program featuring works by Viet Cuong, Dmitri Shostakovich, James Lee III, André Previn, Charles Triébert & Eugène Jancourt, and Francis Poulenc. At Leo Rich Theater…



Heather Hardy & the Dusty City Blues Band stoke the fire. Congress Cookout. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…



Monday, Feb. 14



After what Pitchfork considers her heavy-hearted indie folk debut, 2018’s On Hold, U.K. singer-songwriter Fenne Lily returns with BREACH (2020). Lily says the record, written during a period of self-imposed isolation, is “kind of like writing a letter, and leaving it in a book that you know you’ll get out when you’re sad.” The record’s lyrics read like diary entries that chronicle the plight of being twenty-something. “I think this record is proof that I can be emotionally stable, even if right now I feel a little bit up and down,” Lily says. “There’s the ability to find clarity in that. It’s sobering, weirdly.” Fenne Lily intimates what it’s like “To Be a Woman.” With the Illuminati Hotties. At 191 Toole…





Tuesday, Feb. 15



From Albany, Indiana, alternative blues rockers Houndmouth are out on the road promoting Good For You (2021), the band’s fourth studio album. At Hotel Congress (plaza)…





Wednesday, Feb. 16



Over the past two decades, Cursive’s frontman Tim Kasher’s incisive songwriting has focused an unflinching gaze on harrowing (and very personal) themes with brutal honesty, artfully strangling audiences with a penchant for wallowing in heartbreak. The band’s latest album, Get Fixed (2019), is a collection songs recorded at the same time as 2018’s Vitriola. Kasher says that while the two albums “may forever be considered companion pieces,” Get Fixed “feels as though it’s been emancipated from the session. The extra care and attention it received has helped it develop an identity very much its own. These songs feel more poignant to us now. We’re thrilled to finally introduce them to our world.” Emo pioneers Cursive descend into a “Black Hole Town.” With support from The Appleseed Cast. At Club Congress…



Thursday, Feb. 17



Storm Large has the word “lover” emblazoned across her back in big, gangland-style lettering. When asked why, in an interview with Philadelphia Magazine, the six-foot blonde says, “It’s rough looking. But inside I’m all mushiness and the most sentimental, sweet, sad little thing. So it’s a perfect metaphor.” Full of punk rage and mischievous banter, this tempestuous chanteuse made her mark as co-lead vocalist with Pink Martini. Now, fronting a rock-ribbed new band, Large rips out pages from the American songbook to set them on fire, writing new anthems as a soul-stirring rock goddess. Storm Large & Le Bonheur. At Fox Tucson Theatre…



Obsessed with horror and science fiction, the Koffin Kats’ early songs began to coalesce in the dankness of their parent’s basements. Like many bands that came before, their salad days were spent playing gigs for beer or gas money in local bars, dreaming of life on the road. Eventually, hard work paid dividends as they clawed their way out of the Midwest. Following “A Path to Wickedness,” Detroit psychobilly trio the Koffin Kats declare that it’s officially Party Time in the End Times (2017). The Reztones (local rockabilly outfit with Native American roots) open the show. At 191 Toole…



Accompanied by a gathering of angels—Joe Novelli, Sara Louise Mohr, Ely Llyan, Thøger Tetens Lund, Daniel Thomas, and Bill Hustad—“Sinner,” Joe Peña supplicates with St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. With special guest Little Cat. At Tap & Bottle (downtown)…





Until next week, XOXO…

