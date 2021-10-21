XOXO: Mark your calendars

Packed like lemmings in shiny metal boxes. So much great music is passing through town this week. Find out more.



Mark your calendars…



Thursday, Oct. 21

For the past decade, these idiosyncratic indie rockers have sharpened their teeth on the gritty Phoenix music scene. Perennial outsiders, Emby Alexander remain true to the DIY ethos. At Club Congress. With Soda Sun...

Friday, Oct. 22

His music is an allusion to a bygone era, where musical pioneers Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison (and pompadours) held sway. His latest studio album, First Comes The Night (2015) reflects Nashville’s musical traditions, but moreover this singer-songwriter’s passion. “I don’t think, ‘I’m going to sell 40 million records.’ I think, ‘How am I going to make a hell of a record even if it’s for 40 people who’ll listen to it a million times.’” For Chris Isaak “the thrill is not gone.” At Fox Tucson Theatre... As founding members of New Edition, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe charted several hits during the 1980s: Like “Candy Girl” and “Cool It Now.” In 1989, after New Edition went on hiatus, with hip-hop starting to pop off in clubs, Bell Biv Devoe began to experiment. Combining what they call “hip-hop, smoothed out on the R&B tip with a pop feel to it,” their debut album, Poison (1990), is credited as pioneering new jack swing. Bell Biv Devoe recreate the magic. At AVA Amphitheater. With ATCK and DJ Lux... While most country artists remain tight-lipped regarding their views on COVID-19, having built his career on being a renegade, this honky-tonk wrangler isn’t backing down now. When the cover photo for Ruthless (2021) was due, Allan was on a yacht in the Dominican Republic. When record label brass asked him to return to Nashville, he said no. “I’ll come back when there’s a vaccine,’” Allan told People. “Unfiltered” Gary Allan remains true. At Tucson Music Hall... With note-for-note renditions handpicked from the Beatles’ extensive catalog, The Fab Four tip the hat. At Rialto Theater... These charros of rock blend traditional mariachi sounds with the head banging hits from the classic rock era. The Outlaw Mariachi promise to make your body shake and groove. At Hotel Congress (plaza)... Almost impossible to describe, these Chicagoans’ debut EP Post Animal Perform the Most Curious Water Activities (2015) helped the struggling band ascend from the DIY basements where they cut their teeth. Post Animal are out on the road in support of their latest LP Forward Motion Godyssey (2020). At 191 Toole. With Reptailens...

Saturday, Oct. 23

Never far from controversy—placing a slew of legal troubles aside—Born 2 Rap (2019), the rapper’s ninth studio album, was announced to be his last. Back from retirement, The Game headlines the West Coast Music Festival 2021. With XZIBIT, Too Short and many more. At Rillito Racetrack... Encompassing cumbia, hip hop and R&B, Kumbia Kings was the brainchild of A.B. Quintanilla (the older brother of “The Queen of Tejano”) after Selena’s untimely passing. In keeping with the title of their 1999 debut album, Kumbia Kings continue to embody Amor, Familia y Respeto. At AVA Amphitheater. With Grupo Metál... Tucson Do Yourself finds local artists covering the songs of other Tucson acts. Featuring local faves Golden Boots, Los Esplifs, Mariachi Luz de Luna, Birds+Arrows, Night Weather, Tom Walbank and Tire Biters. At Hotel Congress (plaza)... With their DNA linked to the ‘70s, The Guardian described this band’s sound as “Blending the sludgy, doom-laden riffs of Black Sabbath with the urgent pop-punk of The Runaways.” Fronted by live wire Arrow de Wilde, Starcrawler will Devour You. At 191 Toole. With Surfbort...

Sunday, Oct. 24

Bringing contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American pop culture—in the process earning six Grammy Awards and numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards—she has earned the distinction as “The Queen of Christian Pop.” Amy Grant celebrates 30 years of Heart in Motion. At Fox Tucson Theatre...

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Like many talented kids, when Jason Bonham was a child he got called to entertain family friends. Except, unlike most kids, when your dad is John Bonham you end up bashing on your little drum kit for rock stars, like Jimmy Page and members of Bad Company. Carving a niche all his own, he’s gone on to work with luminaries like David Gilmore, Slash, Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, and Muddy Waters. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening pays tribute to his late father’s iconic band. At Tucson Music Hall... A period of upheaval left Lydia Loveless feeling unanchored and adrift. On Daughter (2020) Loveless worked to redefine herself. Like photographs of time, Lately (2021) is a record Lilly Hiatt wrote to document the troubles she endured the previous year. “Tears were shed, lives were lost, and loneliness was a way of life,” says Hiatt. Singer-songwriters Lydia Loveless and Lilly Hiatt journey into independence. At Hotel Congress (plaza)...

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Swing revivalists, Squirrel Nut Zippers, are touring in support of Lost Songs Of Doc Souchon (2020), their latest release. At Rialto Theater. With Little Cloud... Rising from the mayhem of Mexico City, with 8.8 million inhabitants, these indie rockers slam together catchy pop tunes, danceable Latin and afrobeat rhythms, and sweet, understated melodies to create something akin to “tropipop.” Straddling two worlds, Little Jesus collide cultures. At Club Congress...

Thursday, Oct. 28

Performing bolero, pop, cumbia and salsa, in addition to being the recipient of numerous international awards and distinctions, this Chilean firebrand is the most-streamed Chilean artist ever. La Chica de Rojo, Mon LaFerte, with an emphasis on sentimentality, offers a taste of música cebolla. At Rialto Theater. With Flor de Toloache... Stalled at the precarious intersection between seductive fantasy and thorny reality—the foundation upon which the dream factory that is L.A. was erected—noisy, jangly, surf-punks Egg Drop Soup “lash out at all the bullshit dreams” they so willfully chase. At Club Congress. With Lucky Baby Daddy and Female Gaze...

