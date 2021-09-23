XOXO: Mark your calendars

Mark your calendars…



This week sees John Legend, Rickie Lee Jones, Jack Russell’s Great White, Zoé, Waxahatchee, Metalachi, and more, pass through town. Read on...

Thursday, Sept. 23

“Honky-tonk ain’t what it used to be. Somewhere along the way the lines got blurred.” Guitars ablaze, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts dole out their Southern-fried, honkyfied, backseat rhythm & blues for mass consumption. On Club Congress Plaza. With a set of psycho post-country damage by Hank Topless...







Friday, Sept. 24

It was poet J. Ivy who christened this R&B/soul singer. “You sound like one of the legends [from the old-school]. Ivy muses, “That’s what I’m going to call you...John Legend.” Before the release of Get Lifted (2004) propelled Legend to Grammy Award-winning success, he was simply mild-mannered John Stephens—background singer, keyboardist and collaborator on Kanye West’s breakout album The College Dropout and subsequent tour. As his star ascended, Legend remained reticent, careful not to cause any waves. Robert Christgau, the éminence grise of rock critics, tabbed him an “ordinary soul man.” But that’s all changed. These days, Legend stands as a “political firebrand dosed in petrol,” using his platform to rail against trigger-happy cops, white supremacists and abusive, narcissistic ex-presidents (drawing Trump’s ire in tweets). He’s advocated for the #MeToo Movement, spoke out against R.Kelly and championed Black Lives Matter. Despite constraints created by the pandemic, his badassery continues. In 2020, Legend and Common dueted on “Glory” (from the motion picture Selma) at a Joe Biden rally in Philadelphia on the eve of the presidential election; he reverently rendered “Never Break” at the 2020 Democratic National Convention; and, in January 2021, Legend belted out Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” at the Biden-Harris Celebrating America inauguration event in Washington, D.C. Multi-platinum artist John Legend brings the Bigger Love Tour to AVA Amphitheater... “Once Bitten, Twice Shy?” Well, maybe not. Formed in Los Angeles (1977), Great White peaked during the late 1980s with singles “Rock Me” and the Ian Hunter penned gem, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” moving over 10 million copies worldwide. Fast-forward to 2011, following a series of accidents, legal entanglements, tragedies, and addictions, after numerous falls, a now sober Jack Russell wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. Tucson guitar legend Robby Lochner recalls, “Jack decided he was firing his old band and asked if I wanted to join. I was reluctant, but said, ‘Yes.’” Since then Lochner has become an integral part of the band. “It’s a powerful band,” Russell proclaims. “The music is dynamic and gone where I’ve never gone before.” Recognizing his talent early on, Russell credits Lochner’s as being a catalyst for moving forward. “He’s my copilot and one of my best friends.” Jack Russell’s Great White is still on a feeding frenzy. At Rialto Theater. Backed by the ultimate tribute to AC-DC, The Jack...







Sunday, Sept. 26

Truly, a songwriting great, Rickie Lee Jones’ 15 critically acclaimed albums know no musical boundaries—rock, R&B, pop, soul and jazz. She is both a character in the songs and the storyteller who brings them to life. Recently adding author to a résumé teeming with accomplishments, Jones published her memoir: Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour (Grove Press, 2021). “With songs [you have] about 10 lines to create the whole fiction,” says Jones. In her memoir, over the span of 400 pages, the 66-year-old performer looks back on the adventures of a fierce-hearted girl, taking desperate chances, who grew to become one of the most legendary artists of her time. “I’ve sat quietly for a lifetime now. Let me set [the record] straight, without any bitterness.” With eclectic boho-chic stylings and sometimes brazen sexuality, the Duchess of Coolsville, Rickie Lee Jones continues to defy convention. At Fox Tucson Theatre... Coming of age in Sonoma County, California. Just “Downstream” from the Valley of the Moon—a mystical place where early settlers claimed to see the moon rise and set seven times. Freddy Parish credits his Arkansas born father—and their Ozark family heritage—for inspiring a lifelong love of country music, informing his folk and bluegrass imbued neotraditional style. Arising from the dread when one’s very existence is in question, yet, offset by one certainty, that there is no turning back, on “Back Anywhere” Parish chokes back the tears. “And I miss what we started and where I come from. I was trying to get home. Not enough to get me there. You can never really go, back anywhere.” Like a fine single-malt Scotch, possessing a voice that carries “just enough sweetness to make the heartbreak go down smoother,” Freddy Parish celebrates the release of A Cold July (2021). On Club Congress Plaza... Preceded by an R&B force of nature, Connie Brannock’s Little House of Blues, as they return for a monthly Congress Cookout... Recorded at famed Village Studios in Los Angeles, Faster—revealing her affinity for North Mississippi blues heroes like R.L. Burnside and wild innovators like Prince—captures Samantha Fish’s extraordinary inner power in combustible guitar licks, primal rhythms and adrenalizing vocal work. “The whole record has a theme of taking charge and taking the reins, in a relationship or in life.” Fish adds, “I fell in love with music from going to shows. I know how cathartic it can be. It heals your heart,” Wild Heart Samantha Fish will Kill or Be Kind. At 191 Toole. With the “gnarly riffs” and bluesy soul of Jackson Stokes...

