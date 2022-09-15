XOXO: Mark Your Calendar

click to enlarge (Submitted) Los Tigres Del Norte perform at AVA Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Thursday, Sept. 15



With a guitar in hand, a harmonica around his neck and stomping box under foot, Mexican gypsy troubadour Salvador Duran y amigos — Sergio Mendoza, Esther Valverde y Mexican folk harpist Adrian Perez — kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on the plaza at Hotel Congress…



In partnership with the Consulate of Mexico the Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents the Mexican Independence Day Concert. This annual event, conducted by maestro José Luis Gómez, features a program overflowing with traditional melodies popularized by esteemed Mexican composers María Grever, Agustin Lara and others. Soprano Mónica Ábrego and baritone Octavio Moreno, Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School and Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona join the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for this celebracion espectacular at the Fox Tucson Theatre…



Pete Swan presents Andaluz: The original flamenco music of guitarist Nathaniel Burnside. Accompanied by violinist Nick Coventry, bassist Evan Dain and trapsman Pete Swan, they perform two sets at The Century Room…

Friday, Sept. 16

The voice of the world-renowned Count Basie Orchestra from 1977-1984, jazz vocalist Dennis Rowland lends his rich baritone to his favorite love songs handpicked, like a rose, from the American songbook. “Songs in the Key of Love” unfolds at The Century Room…



Originally from Kitamaat Village, British Columbia, First Nations hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids — first connecting as writers during high school, one a poet and the other a storyteller — formed in 2016. They released their self-titled debut in 2017. A single from the album, “Skoden” — the word means “let’s go then” — was named one of the year’s 100 best songs by CBC Music. The song received renewed attention in 2018 when a graffiti artist spray painted “Skoden” on the water tower in downtown Sudbury, the largest city in Northern Ontario, cementing their street cred. Now, out on the Sink or Swim Tour, Snotty Nose Rez Kids bring their hard-hitting new album “Life After” to 191 Toole…



After years of performing, “one rock star pose after another,” Johnny Zapp took a hiatus from the stage to record an album. In the studio, the Huntington Beach native laid down the majority of the tracks himself, with a few friends — members of The Jack Rollers, Bullet Boys and Gene Loves Jezebel — lending a hand. The result: “More Rock & Roll Less Assholes,” a “four-on-the-floor, straight up, shaken not stirred” record that captures a swaggering rock ‘n’ roll sound that has all but vanished from the prevalent pop culture. Like a runaway train on a collision course, Johnny Zapp — backed by members of The Pistoleros, Dead City Love, The Jack Rollers and special guest Daniel Henzerling of the Gas Giants/Grievous Angels — brings “The More Rock & Roll Less Assholes Tour” to Club Congress. With very special guests Paisley Prine and Loren Dircks’ Classless Chaps…



Honoring the rich legacy it inherited, Cuando México Canta features the Latin Grammy-nominated Mariachi Herencia de México — recognized as the new ambassadors of the mariachi tradition — joined by Mexican star Lupita Infante — granddaughter of Mexican icon Pedro Infante — performing a tribute to the golden age of Mexican music on the plaza at Hotel Congress. Followed by El Tambó, Tucson’s legendary dance party sin fronteras…

Saturday, Sept. 17

Formed by guitarist Paul Kantner and singer Grace Slick from the ashes of seminal San Francisco rock band Jefferson Airplane — noted for ’60s psychedelic rock classics “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit” — between 1974 and ’84, Jefferson Starship reached its commercial apogee, releasing eight gold or platinum selling studio albums, to become one of the most successful arena rock bands of the era. In the early days, Kantner envisioned the band as a cast of musical adventurers. As Jefferson Starship approaches its 50th anniversary, the group continues to find inspiration in the now-deceased Kantner’s words, particularly “Onward.” Guitarist Jude Gold reflected, “To me that exploration, that Paul Kantner thing of just getting on a rocket ship and firing it as hard as it will go, taking off and exploring the cosmos and the music, and everything in between. That is the spirit of Jefferson Starship, and it’s very much alive in the band today,” In support of “Mother of the Sun,” the band’s 11th studio album, Jefferson Starship lands on the stage at the Fox Tucson Theatre… Boasting an unparalleled musical career, Los Tigres Del Norte is the only norteño group to win six Grammy awards, 12 Latin Grammys and sell 60 million albums. The New York Times refers to them as “the genre’s greatest statesmen.” Founded in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico, the legendary Los Tigres Del Norte remains one of norteño music’s most socially outspoken voices. The band is famous for its political corridos, some of which have been censored, even in Mexico, and is heralded for its role as “the leading voice of the immigrant community” in the diaspora. Now, “Los Jefes de Jefes” return with their new album, “La Reunión.” Los Tigres Del Norte are at the AVA Amphitheater…



Celebrating our region’s unique cultural heritage, Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents Orkesta Mendoza & the Magic of Mexico: A multimedia feast for ears and eyes. Featuring musical performances by troubadour Salvador Duran and the indie-mambo stylings of Orkesta Mendoza in a first collaboration with TSO. All backdropped by Nicholas Bardonnay’s vibrant photographs of Mexican landscapes at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall…



Orange County post-hardcore/metalcore outfit, Dayseeker perform in the penumbra of a “Dark Sun,” the title of its soon-to-be-released album, at 191 Toole… In addition to having recorded 35 albums, singer-songwriter, essayist, painter Tom Russell’s songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Doug Sahm, Nanci Griffith, K.D. Lang, Joe Ely and others. Truly a songwriter’s songwriter, Russell was dubbed by Rolling Stone “the greatest living folk-country songwriter.” In a rare performance, Tom Russell performs on the plaza at Hotel Congress…



Performing songs that will either leave you flailing awkwardly on the dancefloor, crying bittersweet tears, or thrashing in a mosh pit with a bloody nose, Annie Jump Cannon — with Diva Bleach and Nica — takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster at Club Congress…



DJs Bex & Halsero soundtrack the last days of summer dancing on the plaza at Hotel Congress…



Aiming to transcend one’s understanding of jazz, the Tucson Modern Jazz Quartet — featuring keyboardist Keaton Wilson, percussionist Zach White, bassist Patrick Morris and saxophonist Trey Bryant — plays a mixture of original compositions as well as “nonstandards” by new guard composers: Robert Glasper, Dave Holland and Kenny Garrett. The Tucson Modern Jazz Quartet carries the torch into the Late Night at The Century Room…

Sunday, Sept. 18

Who better than renowned sonic alchemist Steve Roach to open the shadowy portal to ancient times when black scrying mirrors were used. Drawing from a world of instruments and soul infused technology, electronic pioneer Roach premiers his Ambient Lounge series. Joined by accomplished ambient/electro-acoustic artist Serena Gabriel and sound sculptor Jeff Greinke at The Century Room…



Laying claim to a résumé that details a formidable career working with a host of jazz giants — including Art Farmer, Jimmy Heath, Slide Hampton and Wynton Marsalis — New York City pianist Michael Weiss — accompanied by bassist Scott Black and drummer Arthur Vint— perform at The Century Room…



This Canadian “punk” band began on a whim two years ago when brothers James and Jared Priestner took an impromptu trip to the Caribbean. James recalled jokingly saying to Jared, “We should write some songs together.” To which Jared responded, “A song? Fuck that, let’s write an entire album.” A week and a half later, they had 15 songs that would later become their self-titled debut album. On the road in support of their latest LP “You’re Not a Bad Person, It’s Just A Bad World,” Rare Americans tell crooked and catchy stories at Club Congress…



These Tucson veterans play blues, Motown and everything in between. The George Howard Band ignites a flame. The Congress Cookout takes place on the Hotel Congress plaza…

Monday, Sept. 19

A buzz is quickly building around Divino Niño’s soon-to-be released album, “Last Spa on Earth.” Based on the heat generated by advance single “XO,” the LP recently made the list as one of The A.V. Club’s “23 albums we can’t wait to hear in September.” No strangers to bold reinvention, for their decidedly danceable new album, the Chicago-via-Bogotá indie artists upended the way they approach songwriting; steering clear of endless practice room jams for collaborative beatmaking sessions brimming with heavy doses of trap, electro-pop and reggaeton to form the foundation for their most adventurous work to date. What began as an experimental project — while guitarist Santiago Casillas was in Boston studying at the Berklee College of Music — soon morphed into a legit band after a trip to Mexico City to perform with Mexican dream popper Matilda Manzana inadvertently brought several like-minded musicians together. Sharing the stage, Little Jesus’ trajectory was set in motion with the release of its first single, “Berlin,” a song that quickly grasped the attention of Mexican radio stations and music websites with its fresh tropipop sound. Little Jesus and Divino Niño perform miracles at Club Congress…



Vibraphonist Joel Ross’ virtuosic playing has not gone unnoticed. His Blue Note Records debut, “KingMaker,” garnered an Edison Award — an annual Dutch music prize honoring innovations and innovators — a coveted distinction to hold among his many accolades. An adept improviser, Ross plays the moment. Rather than imposing himself persistently upon the music — allowing moods to linger then take new shape — Ross transitions seamlessly between the roles of storyteller, protagonist and supporting character. On the heels of his new album, “The Parable of the Poet,” Joel Ross and his band Good Vibes perform at The Century Room…

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Emerging from Springfield, Massachusetts in 1995, Staind’s aggressive alt-metal sound and lyrical narrative — covering issues of depression, addiction, betrayal and death — resonated on the alternative rock airwaves. In the years that followed, Staind charted megahits with singles “It’s Been Awhile,” “Fade” and “Price to Pay” earning a multiplatinum pedigree before calling timeout in 2012. “We’re not breaking up. We’re not gonna stop making music,” announced frontman Aaron Lewis. “We’re just going to take a little hiatus. We put out seven records in 14 years. We’ve been pretty busy.” Since then, the band has worked only intermittently. Staind’s last studio album came out over a decade ago. In just as many years, Lewis has released four solo albums as a country music artist. Staind return to the AVA Amphitheater…



“The Race is About to Begin.” With white hot flames licking at their heels, like penitents attempting to escape the threats of “Hellfire” and damnation, London’s wildly experimental prog-rockers Black Midi — consistently upending the tropes of rock ‘n’ roll to make some of the most unique and technically masterful music within their genre today — perform on the Hotel Congress plaza. Black Country and New Road lend their support…

Wednesday Sept. 21

Since leaving Mexico City in 1999 for Ireland, classical guitar virtuosos Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero have established themselves as a preeminent acoustic/instrumental act worldwide. Turning another page in the next chapter of their remarkable 20-year career — embracing Buddhism, the history of human evolution and the human potential for liberation with two acoustic guitars functioning as a conduit — they present “Mettavolution,” the duo’s Grammy-winning fifth studio album. Open hearted with abounding passion, nuevo flamenco artists Rodrigo y Gabriela perform at the Rialto Theatre…



Taking the listener on a sonic journey into the polarized reality of the borderlands, ultimately searching the horizon for a moment of peace, for the recording of “Dragoon,” sound designer/producer Kevin Larkin’s, aka Pineross, recruited a wide range of local talent — members of Los Esplifs, Sharkkheart, Katie Haverly, Desert Fantasy and bass clarinetist Charles Du Prez — to create a digital and organic sound collage. Sharing the bill with Pineross: Desert Fantasy. Sounding something like an old video game, Desert Fantasy, led by Jake Ransom, mash up acoustic instruments — vibraphone, marimba and percussion — with analog synths, drum machines and electronic processing to create ethereal soundscapes as gorgeous as the desert sunrise. Pineross and Desert Fantasy celebrate the release of their new albums with a multimedia performance — featuring visual projections and shadow puppetry by Red Herring Puppets — at Club Congress…

Until next week, XOXO…