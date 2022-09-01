XOXO: Mark Your Calendar

Thursday, Sept. 1

Gathering storm clouds rumbling with sound are set to sweep through Downtown Tucson. This year Mexican rock ‘n’ rollers Los Apson, Tuareg modern rockers Mdou Moctar, legendary renegade guitar stylist Kid Congo Powers, retro R&B soulsters Brainstory y un chingo mas kick off HOCO Fest 2022 — a four-day boutique festival that showcases innovative talent while celebrating the vibrancy and culture unique to the Sonoran Desert borderlands — at Hotel Congress. See hocofest.com for full details… Promoting Latino culture, good vibes and self-identification, Fayuca’s music has appeared on MTV, Univision and FOX Sports. These Phoenix Latin-tinged reggae rockers’ instrumental track “La Venganza” was selected by director Robert Rodriguez as the title theme to El Rey Network’s “Matador.” Fayuca turn a “Barrio Sideshow” into a spectacle at 191 Toole. Special guests Miles To Nowhere, ZeeCeeKeely and Los Streetlight Curb Players add to the lineup…



Bringing songs to life since she was a toddler, serenading lizards and honey bees in her childhood backyard, singer-songwriter Natalie Pohanic displays her decades-long dedication to her artistry at R Bar…



Prior to relocating to Tucson jazz guitarist Joe Weinberg taught at Berklee College of Music and was one of the most in demand jazz guitarists on the Boston music scene. He displays his mastery of the instrument at Pastiche Modern Eatery…

Friday, Sept. 2

The bacchanal continues. Cuban American rapper La Goony Chonga, experimental Latin/folk artist Helado Negro and NY alternative R&B collective Michelle top the bill at HOCO Fest day two…



“Indulgent emo with a twist” artist NoFace reveals his true self at Thunder Canyon Brewery. Thy Nightmare, Coffin Hotbox and Noah Martin round out the lineup…



Local singer-songwriter Mike Kanne has been said to possess “the voice of an angel in the body of a steel worker.” He sings the “Rillito Blues” at Crooked Tooth Brewing Company…



Specializing in music from the late ’50s to early ’70s, R*A*W Band provides the accelerant for the All Shook Up Dance Party at The Gaslight Music Hall…



Out on tour promoting their new release “Love Is Yours,” Washington, D.C., indie rockers Flasher make a stop for some all-ages fun at Groundworks. The Sinks and New Misphoria lend their support…

Saturday, Sept. 3

L.A. indie rockers Warpaint — NYC hip-hop duo Armand Hammer, indie electronic musician Huerco S., Brooklyn producer/DJ Aurora Halal, Bronx producer/DJ Kush Jones — headline HOCO Fest day three at Hotel Congress…



Piecing together an album reflective of the present, 2020’s “Good Luck Everybody” is “pessimistic and sad, with small pockets of love and grace.” Despite an aversion to writing political songs, songwriter Sean Bonnette mused, “Basic human connection is the path to our collective return to sanity.” Phoenician indie/folk punks AJJ usher in a “New World” at 191 Toole. Why? — performing as a stripped down duo — open the show…



Karamo Susso, acclaimed Malian kora instrumentalist Jason Tambo, who has collabed with notables Bono, Ziggy Marley and Peter Gabriel, among others, headlines The Diaspora Showcase Africa, Koras and Guitars. The kora is a 22-string instrument which combines elements of the lute and harp. The showcase is an evening of fashion, music, dance and the culinary arts, featuring an all-star cast of designers and artists, from around the world at the Savoy Opera House…



Melding together elements of rock, world and cinematic, five-time Grammy-nominated composer David Arkenstone — accompanied by a string quartet and percussion — will perform selections from his newest album, 2022’s “Native Heart: A Native American Music Odyssey,” providing the soundtrack for your imagination, at The Sea of Glass Center for the Arts…



After cementing their place in the Austin’s roots rock scene, Micky & The Motorcars bring “Long Time Comin’,” an album of plainspoken alternative-country grit laid smooth by the Braun brothers’ signature harmonies, to The Rock. Local Red Dirt country singer Drew Cooper opens the show…



Lugo, Eremsy, Null Sleep, 520 Tucker, Antichrist Buffalo and Tiger Millionaire are slated to perform for the latest installment of Pushing Buttons: A monthly beatmaker showcase at Thunder Canyon Brewery…



Gigi & the Glow cover 1970s and ’80s hits and a smattering of jazz on the patio at St. Philip’s Plaza…



Lacing up the skates, so as to glide behind the turntables, DJ Herm curates the 2000s edition of Spinning Wheels: An outdoor roller disco and dance party at MSA Annex…

Sunday, Sept. 4

Gloria Trevi’s 2019 album “Diosa de la Noche” was hailed as “gutsy and relevant as ever” by Rolling Stone. Now, the Mexican pop superstar follows up with “Isla Divina.” Unafraid to show her experimental side, Trevi dabbles in EDM, urban beats and flamenco flourishes, adding a fresh twist to her core pop sound. “The Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop,” Trevi brings her firebrand intensity and spectacle to Centennial Hall for a night of glam and glitter…



Magically fusing ancient Sufi traditions, jazz and folk with a minimalism aesthetic, Pakistani indie artist Arooj Aftab — along with Canadian punk provocateurs Fucked Up, Phoenix electronic/deep house artist Kareem Ali, Mexican garage rock legends Los Dug Dug’s and others — bring HOCO Fest 2022 to a close…



Guitar maestro Stan Sorenson fills his sets with jazz, blues, Latin and laughter at Pastiche Modern Eatery…



Gene Holmes, Liz Fletcher and Connie Brannock are stirring up some funky tunes for Funky First Sundays at Arte Bella On 4th Ave…



Performing a mix of iconic CSNY favorites that have come to define a generation, Five Way Street present Love the One You’re With: A tribute to CSNY at The Gaslight Music Hall…

Monday, Sept. 5

Nada. Rest and recover.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Born in York, Pennsylvania, and raised in a half-dozen small towns, Robbie Fulks learned guitar from his dad and banjo from listening to Earl Scruggs and John Hartford records. He taught music at Old Town School of Folk Music and worked as a staff songwriter on Music Row in Nashville before striking out on his own. Fulks’ early solo albums — 1996’s “Country Love Songs” and 1997’s “South Mouth” — helped define the alternative country movement of the 1990s. Led by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, the Robbie Fulks Bluegrass Trio extend the boundaries of tradition at The Century Room…



Like the mythological spirits inhabiting the earth but unseen by humans, Vancouver indie/grunge trio The Jins manifest at Club Congress. Alt-indie rocker Rivers Ventura and Soakset lend support…



Swathed in patches of blue and fitfully an eerie sun-scorched melancholia, alternative-country folkies Tammy West & The Culprits — Matt Bruner, Mitzi Cowell and Syndenn — bring their latest release, “Little Saint” to the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe…



Bluegrass Jamboree sees Cadillac Mountain and Southern Comfort offering up an evening of foot tapping traditional bluegrass at The Gaslight Music Hall…



Resident DJ’s Hart and Tell Your Girl welcome special guest JasonXmoon for Taco Techno Tuesdays at Batch…

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Showcasing some of Tucson’s finest experimental artists, Desert Drone brings together Nullsleep, Black Baptist, Sand Circuits and Bridle for an uncanny evening filled with liminal ambient washes and jarring walls of noise at Club Congress…



Honing his particular brand of high-octane Americana and outlaw country in the rough and tumble honky-tonks of California — pursuing the path of redemption — singer-songwriter Mark Insley spills out gut wrenching truths at R Bar…



For The Sake of the Song Sessions is a weekly series that finds singer-songwriter Mamma Coal trading off songs with guest artists. Coal kicks off the series with song man Joshua Butcher at Borderlands Brewing Company…

