World Baseball Comes to Tucson

Tucson may not have a Major League Baseball team but fans of America’s favorite pastime have always been well-served by a number of affiliate teams playing minor league ball in the city. The D-Backs are just up the road, of course, and there is always Spring Training and the Cactus League games to look forward to each year.

Those fans might want to take a deeper look at the rosters of some of the other teams in the league. That's because, in 2025, Tucson baseball fans will also be able to enjoy the game with its international uniforms on.

The Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium will be playing host to one of the qualifying pools for the 2026 World Baseball Classic at the beginning of March. Four nations will be doing everything they can to progress to the main event taking place in Japan, Puerto Rico, and the US next year.

What is the World Baseball Classic?

Most baseball fans know everything about the major league game and will have an almost encyclopedic knowledge of World Series history. Diamondback fans will know all about the Fall Classic, of course, after the team made it all the way there a few years ago before losing to the Texas Rangers.

Many ball fans in our fine city will have an even greater love for the Tucson Saguaros, who keep the spirit of the game alive as part of the Pecos League, an independent organization that has become increasingly popular in recent years, But the World Baseball Classic might need something of an introduction.

The World Baseball Classic, or WBC, is the first international tournament to showcase players from the elite leagues in the world, including Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball. Although there have been global events since the 1930s, the WBC has been running since 2006 and the 2026 finals will be the sixth edition.

Who Will Be Playing in Tucson?

The biggest national teams in the sport have already booked their place at the WBC taking place in Japan, Puerto Rico, and the United States next year. But there are still eight nations still dreaming of being involved. Four will be competing in a qualification round in Chinese Taipei in February and the remaining four will be coming to Tucson.

The teams lucky enough to visit America’s biggest small town are Colombia, Germany, China, and Brazil. These might not be the first countries baseball fans think of when it comes to star players but the level of play will be high. China has played at every WBC so far, although it is enduring a tough time at the moment, while Colombia is the highest ranked globally of the four.

There will also be a few familiar faces on show during the five days of action from March 2 to March 6. The highly-fancied Colombian team, in particular, can boast a lot of MLB experience, while all four nations have players who have appeared in the top leagues in Japan and elsewhere.

The US is Not the Best

Many of the fans who are lucky enough to get a ticket for the games at the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in March will be used to watching the best league in the world on a regular basis. But it might come as something of a surprise to learn that the US national team is not considered the best in the world.

Major League Baseball is home to incredible athletes from across the world, of course. The US has produced many through the years but the current world rankings have the States as only the third best. Japan continues to be the number one team on the planet, has won three of the previous five tournaments, and is the current champion. The Dominican Republic and the US won the other two.

As for the teams coming to Tucson, Colombia is ranked 11th, Germany is 17th, China is 20th, and Brazil is 24th in the world. Each team will play the other three once over three days of competition. There will be two games each day for the fans to enjoy. The winner of the pool will automatically qualify for the WBC next year, while the second and third-placed nations will face each other in an additional playoff game on March 6.

Tucson Gets Ready to Play Ball

With Major League Baseball enjoying its opening day games in the middle of March, the World Baseball Classic offers Tucson fans the chance to get ready for the new season in the best way possible. There will be the drama of international competition and the excitement of athletes playing for the chance to shine on the game’s global stage.

With the Cactus League and Spring Training, Arizona has consistently proved what a welcoming place it is for baseball. The entire state is a perfect setting for sports but Tucson really has an opportunity to show the world just how unique it is with the WBC qualifying round coming to town.

The first pitch will be thrown on March 2 and baseball fans in the city will already be eagerly anticipating this international event.