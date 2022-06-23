Where the Wild Things Are: Reid Park Zoo open for Summer Safari Nights

The Reid Park’s rheas will be front and center at the next Summer Safari Night, focusing on South America.

Plan a family trip down to South America without having to board a plane on Saturday, June 25, at Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights.

The summer series opens the zoo in the evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 13, offering a variety of themed nights that feature zookeeper chats, animal ambassador encounters, games with Tucson Parks and Recreation and other family-friendly activities such as riding the Cox Jungle Carousel.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Zoofari Market as well as live music from local bands.

Some of the featured animals for this weekend’s South American animal night include Oja and Joaquin (the zoo’s playful Andean bears), Contessa and Tupi (a pair of Baird’s tapirs) and Flora and Fauna (two sister rheas).

From South America to Africa, the Reid Park Zoo takes visitors from continent to continent in celebration and conservation of some of the world’s most majestic animals.

The Summer Safari Nights series has been running for 10 years, contributing its proceeds towards conservation efforts and projects.

Admission is free for zoo members, $10.50 for adults 15-61, $8.50 for seniors 62 and over, $6.50 for children 2-14, and free for children under 2.

The Reid Park Zoo is located at 3400 Zoo Court.

For more information about the Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights visit, https://reidparkzoo.org/event/summer-safari-night/.