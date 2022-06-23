Where the Wild Things Are: Reid Park Zoo open for Summer Safari Nights

By

click to enlarge The Reid Park’s rheas will be front and center at the next Summer Safari Night, focusing on South America. - (JIM NINTZEL)
(Jim Nintzel)
The Reid Park’s rheas will be front and center at the next Summer Safari Night, focusing on South America.

Plan a family trip down to South America without having to board a plane on Saturday, June 25, at Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights.

The summer series opens the zoo in the evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 13, offering a variety of themed nights that feature zookeeper chats, animal ambassador encounters, games with Tucson Parks and Recreation and other family-friendly activities such as riding the Cox Jungle Carousel.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Zoofari Market as well as live music from local bands.

Some of the featured animals for this weekend’s South American animal night include Oja and Joaquin (the zoo’s playful Andean bears), Contessa and Tupi (a pair of Baird’s tapirs) and Flora and Fauna (two sister rheas).

From South America to Africa, the Reid Park Zoo takes visitors from continent to continent in celebration and conservation of some of the world’s most majestic animals.

The Summer Safari Nights series has been running for 10 years, contributing its proceeds towards conservation efforts and projects.

Admission is free for zoo members, $10.50 for adults 15-61, $8.50 for seniors 62 and over, $6.50 for children 2-14, and free for children under 2.

The Reid Park Zoo is located at 3400 Zoo Court.

For more information about the Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights visit, https://reidparkzoo.org/event/summer-safari-night/.

Happy Birthday, Loft Cinema!: Beloved arthouse turns 50 with big plans on the horizon

By Linda Ray

Loft Programming Director Jeff Yanc and Executive Director Peggy Johnson are celebrating 50 years of indie cinema.

German Knight in Arizona: Why one UA professor chose the copper state

By Avery Martinez, Special to Tucson Weekly

UA Professor and Grand Knight Commander of the Most Noble Order of the Three Lions Albrecht Classen says he's "become a bit of a desert rat".

Bullet Points: Arizona's senators part of group behind 'commonsense' gun-reform bill

By Neetish Basnet, Cronkite News

Sen. Mark Kelly, with his wife Gabrielle Giffords standing nearby, addresses a crowd as he celebrates the opening of a Tucson campaign office. Kelly is among the U.S. senators who have developed a framework for legislation to reduce gun violence.

Growing Concern: Advocates hope endangered status for wildflower helps save San Pedro, too

By Morgan Fischer, Cronkite News

The endangered Arizona eryngo, which flourishes in cienegas, or wetlands, can grow to 5 feet tall and live up to 10 years.
Moon Shot: UA Researchers Propose 'Lunar Ark' for Global Survival

By Jeff Gardner

Moon Shot: UA Researchers Propose ‘Lunar Ark’ for Global Survival

Current Affair: Local Stewards Facilitate Ongoing Rehabilitation Of The Santa Cruz River

By Madison Beal

A group of local stewards sits along the downtown reach of the Santa Cruz River. Every Sunday, they pick up trash and remove invasive species as a part of a grassroots reconciliation project. (Photographs by Angel Breault)

Arizona's Senseless Restrictions Compromised My Access to Care

By Morgan Tucker

Arizona’s Senseless Restrictions Compromised My Access to Care

Expect Delays: Here Is Your 2022 Guide to Tucson-Area Road Projects

By Nicole Feltman

Expect Delays: Here Is Your 2022 Guide to Tucson-Area Road Projects


