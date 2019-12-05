What’s in a Name? 

In this industry, you can smoke it or ingest it, but no matter your preferred method of input, the days of nameless weed in a plastic baggie are long gone, according to a report in Maximum Yield Cannabis magazine.

They note: "We live in a time of connoisseur growers who get pretty creative naming their strains—here are some of the coolest we found, probably sparked by the creativity of a midnight smoke session."

DEATH STAR: "After a few rips, you may feel a disturbance in the Force and need a light saber to fight your way off the couch."

HIPPIE CRIPPLER is a sativa-dominant hybrid that lives up to its name. "You'll be floating without a care in the world after partaking of this sunshine in a bag that will have the most experienced toker giggling uncontrollably."

CANNATONIC is bred for high CBD (up to 17 percent) with no more than 7 percent THC, "Ideal for medical patients who don't want the psychoactive effects of cannabis."

DOPIUM, a hybrid cross between Sour Diesel and Chemdawg, allegedly melts away stress, "leaving you calm and relaxed, with uplifted spirits, but not sleepy."

The buds of indica-dominant SHISHKABERRY are beautiful with leaves and hairs that swirl from pink to blue to purple to orange "and take you from euphoric and talkative to relaxed and couch-lock happy."

HIPPIE CHICKEN is the answer to why the chicken crossed the road—to escape reality. "This mind-altering strain blasts you with energy and gives you a serious case of the giggles without any anxiety."

And when it comes to ALASKA THUNDER FUCK, "The name says it all for this booming sativa containing 15-25 percent THC to produce a clear-headed buzz."

Not to be overlooked are DRAGON'S BREATH "that probably got its name because it transports one to a magical realm full of dragons and wizards," or DANKY DOODLE, "a body-buzzing herb cross of many varieties that enhances bedroom aerobics and naked lawn darts."

Party trivia and karaoke may be on their way out with Name-That-Pot the newest favorite party game.

One of the fastest-growing segments of the smoking hot hemp market is exactly that, a smokable hemp via a newly released brand, 1606 Original Hemp, quickly gaining traction in the marketplace as a positive alternative to marijuana.

"You get the same taste, the same psychological feeling of smoking a joint—but without the high—as these cigarettes are nicotine- and tobacco-free," according to Hemp Industry Daily.

Offered through SinglePoint Inc., a technology and investment company based in Phoenix, the product is being advertised as a tobacco replacement with research suggesting that smoking hemp cigarettes could be a potential tool to replace tobacco and nicotine addiction.

One survey of more than 5,000 CBD users in the U.S. showed, "a quarter of the respondents had used smokeable hemp or vaping to quit the cigarette habit," while "41% of quitters entirely replaced tobacco with hemp CBD."

Company publicity further notes: "The alternative market continues to grow drastically—35% from 2018 to 2019—while an increase in cigarettes stayed relatively steady at 3.1%.

"The smokeable hemp market currently represents approximately 2% of the overall CBD market (with) dried and smokeable hemp flowers as one of the fastest-growing segments of an anticipated $20 billion CBD industry by 2024.

"With the addition of hemp cigarettes, combined with the current vape scare, many assume the alternative market will continue growing as people look for a 'healthier-for-you' alternative to cigarettes."