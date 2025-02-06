‘What the Constitution Means to Me’: Craig – Boundary-breaking play is timely

click to enlarge (Invisible Theatre/Submitted) “What the Constitution Means to Me” runs through Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Invisible Theatre.

With a new president in office and policies changing rapidly, “What the Constitution Means to Me” is an important stage production, according to Betsy Kruse Craig, Invisible Theatre’s managing artistic director.

In “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi looks back to her teenage years when she won Constitution debate competitions nationwide to earn money for her college tuition. Appropriate for those high school age and older, “What the Constitution Means to Me” is a study of four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Craig plays Heidi, supported by David Alexander Johnston and Sawyer Gremel.

Craig described “What the Constitution Means to Me” as a boundary-breaking play that “breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.” The 90-minute play, with no intermission, is recommended for those ages high school and older.

“It’s important to see it and it’s important to see it with people whom you love,” she said. “If you have a daughter, bring your daughter. If you have a mother, husband, partner, see it with them.

“It’s the kind of theater that makes you think, evocate and provoke some action. It’s a dark time and I’m choosing to look in the other direction for my own sanity. I’m choosing to stay on the positive side of it. I realize we are powerful when we act.”

The play motivated Craig to think about the Trump administration and how the country can unite and move forward “in some kind of positive action.”

“I’m pretty obsessed with this play,” she said. “The play was written in 2017, before Roe vs. Wade was overturned. This is an autobiographical piece. Heidi, as a teenager, traveled across the country giving speeches in American Legion halls to win scholarships.

“I was a debater. Ever since this play came out, it has resonated with me personally. It’s intense. I’m super, super excited to share it.”

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

WHERE: Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $25

INFO: invisibletheatre.com