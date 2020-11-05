Weekly Picks 

Ballet Tucson Fall 2020 Pop Up Performance at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. If you think the Tucson Botanical Gardens are usually magical, and even more magical with the Calavera Catrina exhibition, get ready for some next-level whimsy with this performance by Ballet Tucson dancers. The event features new choreography by Chieko Imada and Daniel Precup, including a piece created especially for Dia de los Muertos. And you'll love the tango starring Tucson prima ballerina Jenna Johnson. Let your election week troubles step aside for just an hour or so while you watch dancers move beautifully through some of the prettiest landscapes in town. 6:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Included with admission to the gardens, $15 for adults with discounts for kids, members, seniors, military and students.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration at the Presido Museum. It's certainly been a weird year, and having to cancel many of the Day of the Dead celebrations that can bring catharsis and peace has made things even harder. But the Presidio San Agustin has several altars on display for COVID-19 sufferers, pets, veterans, Supervisor Richard Elias and individual families. They have rigorous safety procedures in place on site as well. The altars have been on display since October, but this Sunday, they're hosting a full-on celebration! There will be painting of Calavera masks, tinsmithing of ornaments and sealed bags of treats to take home. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Included with admission ($5 adults, $1 kids 6 to 13.)

The All Souls Procession 2020 Mausoleum. The All Souls Procession is another Tucson tradition that offers some peace of mind and closure for many who have lost loved ones during the year. Just like everything else, this year, it of course looks different. But if you'd still like to either submit a photo for the ancestors project slideshow or drop off an item to be burned in the big, beautiful urn, you can! Drop offs are open at the All Souls Mausoleum through this Friday. 6 to 9 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 6. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Golf 'N Stuff Family Night. Family nights at everyone's favorite mini golf/arcade/laaaaaser taaaag spot are back. Feeling a little nervous about being back? The golf courses will have no more than four players per tee time; golf balls, golf clubs and pencils are sanitized in a UV-C sanitizer after every use; alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the facility; and all areas of the park are cleaned each morning. Those are just a few of their safety measures. Come on down for an evening of discounted wristbands and family fun. 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Golf 'N Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road. Prices vary.

St. Philip's Plaza Market. Especially during these cooler fall months, one of the most pleasant ways to spend a weekend morning is by strolling through an open-air market, filled with local treasures. Whether you're looking for some fresh-baked pastries, a new piece of jewelry, a plant to spruce up your WFH office space or an incredibly cozy pair of socks, you'll find something to enjoy (or to buy as a gift, now that the holidays are fast approaching) at this sweet little market, set amidst Eucalyptus trees, flowing fountains and friendly people. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8. St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

First Saturday at the Potter's Yard. If you've never bought anything from HF Coors, you're missing out! They make high-quality, commercial grade ceramic dinnerware which comes in all sorts of gorgeous colors and patterns—and they do it right here in Tucson. At this event, you can save up to 90 percent on seconds, overruns and discontinued items from their factory store. They've got tons of products, including mystery boxes. And they'll even be serving scones and coffee from Prep & Pastry. What a deal! 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. HF Coors, 1600 S. Cherrybell Stravenue.

La Calavera Catrina. La Calavera Catrina is an exhibit organized by the Denver Botanic Gardens, featuring the work of Ricardo Soltero. His colorful, joyout, larger-than-life skeleton sculptures are some of the most recognizable figures of Dia de Los Muertos, and now they'll be on display outside of Denver for the first time at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. It's truly a special sight to see, so treat yourself to a day -- or, better yet -- night out. The gardens are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but if you'd like to see the exhibit at night, and the gardens lit up with special lighting, evening hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Exhibit is on display through Nov. 29. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $13 students/senior/military, $8 kids 4 to 17 and free for members and kids under 4. Reserve tickets in advance at tucsonbotanical.org.

Picturing 2020: A Community Reflects. Well, what a year it's been. We won't rerun a laundry list here of all of the nightmares that 2020 has brought with it, but suffice to say most of us are feeling at least a little bit unstable. At the University of Arizona Museum of Art, they're hosting an online exhibit full of works depicting the experiences of this year, including isolation, resistance, resilience and hope. More than 150 Southern Arizona artists are featured in an exhibit you can spend an evening scrolling through—and that's scrolling in a refreshing way that builds community and solidarity, which we could all use now. Visit artmuseum.arizona.edu.

Tucson Modernism Week. Well, what's more modern than an event going virtual due to the coronavirus? Though it's changed formats, this celebration of modernist art style is as cool as ever. Take a self-guided driving tour down the sunshine mile or through some mid-century modern neighborhoods, hear about some of the region's most prominent modernist architects and view digital art exhibitions. The fun runs Friday, Nov. 6 to Sunday, Nov. 8. Details at preservetucson.org.

Mercado Flea. The Flea is back for the second time this season! Held the second Sunday of each month, this open-air market features 35 + vendors selling antique, vintage and all sorts of used and collectible items. Just head over to the parking lots and sidewalks on Avenida Del Convento between the Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex for some gorgeous vintage pieces and a pleasant morning in the sunshine. All of the restaurants and coffee shops in the Mercado and Annex are now open for indoor/outdoor seating, including Seis Kitchen, Agustin Kitchen, Decibel Coffee, Presta Coffee, Dolce Pastello, La Estrella Bakery, Beaut Burger, Kukai and Westbound bar, along with MAST and several other retailers. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

Sunday Blues BBQ. This event at Hotel Congress is also limited capacity and first-come, first-serve. And be sure to wear a mask, except for when you are shoveling brisket or pouring beer into your mouth, as you should be on a Sunday afternoon. These evening events are brought to you by Congress and the Southern Arizona Blues and Heritage Foundation, and are truly balm for the soul. This week is a double header, with the Porch Rockers and Anna Warr! Come on down. Doors at 4 p.m., show starts at 4:15 p.m. Sundays. Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. $8 donation at the door supports the music.