September 12, 2019 Chow » Chow Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Walking Tall 

It takes more than a burglary to break Tito and Pep’s stride

By
John Martinez: “All we can do now is continue moving forward, keeping clients engaged and employees engaged. You can’t build a time machine.”

Mark Whittaker

John Martinez: “All we can do now is continue moving forward, keeping clients engaged and employees engaged. You can’t build a time machine.”

Tito & Pep

4122 E. Speedway Blvd.
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight
Saturday: 9 a.m. to midnight
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
520-207-0116
titoandpep.com
Service: Brunch, Lunch, Dinner, Happy Hour, Late Night
Price Range: $10-$30
Stately Casual, Vegetarian Options, Full Bar
Just 10 days after Tito & Pep opened in November 2018, vandals hurled bricks and stones through their large window facing Speedway Boulevard.

It was an absolute mess and quite the financial setback for chef and owner John Martinez, who had always dreamed of operating his own bistro in midtown Tucson. But the senseless incident didn't put an end to Martinez's dedication to serve some of the best food in town. It was merely a flesh wound.

"The funny thing about our windows being broken so soon after we opened is that the replacement glass that arrived wasn't the right shape or size," Martinez says. "With our windows all boarded up I didn't want people to think we were closed so I got an artist to come by and paint over them. It was a big lesson on what to expect when you open a restaurant on a busy street."

Luckily for Martinez, the surrounding community was very supportive, including Feast chef and owner Doug Levy, who has had his own experiences with setback vandalism. The year 2018 didn't end too well for Tito & Pep, which got its name from two characters in a passed-down family story, but 2019 had a brighter promise.

The food at Tito & Pep, a regional twist of playful refinement met with cultivated comfort, was beginning to get the attention, not just from local epicureans, but from curious taste buds abroad. Martinez, who holds a resume cooking with renown chef Jean-George Vongerichten in both New York and the Bahamas before returning to Tucson in 2013, creates an uncomplicated celebration of flavors with a slightly mischievous outlook on the approach and delivery. The interior dining space design reflects the dishes, as it too moves in retrospective color, whimsy and warmth.

With that winning combo, along with an ever-changing seasonal menu that, in Martinez's words, is completely dictated by his clients likes and dislikes, it is no wonder that Tito & Pep is a welcome (slightly) new addition to Tucson's eating options.

Then, a second calamity came crashing down. Literally.

On Labor Day weekend, a thief broke in, taking the office safe and both the house manager's and Martinez's laptops. That and—oddly enough—his dirty chef's coat and a Tito & Pep logo hat.

Martinez got a call around 6 a.m. Sunday morning from his prep cooks.

"Luckily, I live just five minutes away, so I got here pretty quick," Martinez said. "When I arrived, I noticed that the power was somehow switched off, and I immediately called 911."

Apparently, the burglar got in through an abandoned piece of duct work on the roof. A camera caught a blurry image of the suspect, but Martinez has a hunch that he wasn't working alone.

"There had to have been another person who lowered him in and through the roof," says Martinez. "And it looks as if they knew what they were doing. Not too sure if they were studying our layout or if they somehow knew the infrastructure, like an old employee of one of the previous restaurants or maybe they did some work on the roof at one point. I'm not positive but they had to have known about that entry point beforehand."

Fortunately, we live in the age of digital payments so most of Tito & Pep's receipts are through credit cards, so the thieves did not make out with too much money, even after a bustling Saturday service. The biggest loss, outside of a sense of security, was Martinez's laptop.

"I'm not that tech savvy and, honestly, after a 12- or 18-hour day, the last thing on my mind is backing up files."

At first, Martinez thought a good amount of his well-honed recipes were lost but is now in the long process, through sent emails, of retrieving them. The financial hit was one thing but losing your life's work to the grubby hands of a crook is another. Still, Martinez is staying positive despite the recent trail of misfortune.

"When the police arrived on that Sunday morning, the only thing going through my head was the song 'Break My Stride' because I can't let setbacks like this break my stride," he said. "We have a job to do, we have customers to feed and keep happy. All we can do now is continue to move forward, keeping clients engaged and employees engaged. You can't build a time machine."

More Chow Feature »

Tags:

More by Mark Whittaker

  • Out of the Box

    A collection of shipping containers is home to some of the quirkiest restaurants on Fourth
    • by Mark Whittaker
    • Aug 8, 2019

  • Light In The Dark

    A fire may have damaged Govinda’s temple, but their spirits and hopes burn bright
    • by Mark Whittaker
    • Jul 25, 2019

  • Trail Grazing

    On the outskirts of town, Coyote Pause Café provides southwest-inspired respite
    • by Mark Whittaker
    • Jul 18, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Greenest Party

    In the middle of the desert, a grassroots greenhouse produces amazing produce by unusual methods
    • by Mark Whittaker
    • Mar 22, 2018

  • Baking Revolution

    Barrio Bread is creating a local food culture, one loaf at a time
    • by Lee Allen
    • May 31, 2018

The Range

Nine Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson: Napoleon Dynamite, Craft Beer and More

Nine Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson: Napoleon Dynamite, Craft Beer and More

By TW Fun & Games Desk Sep 6, 2019  1:00 am

One Seed Pima County: Blooming Black Russian Sunflowers

One Seed Pima County: Blooming Black Russian Sunflowers

By Pima County Public Library Sep 5, 2019  3:53 pm

Jacob Tobia makes Tucson a stop on their national book tour!

Jacob Tobia makes Tucson a stop on their national book tour!

By Pima County Public Library Sep 5, 2019  3:46 pm

More »

Latest in Chow Feature

  • Desert Eats

    Celebrating Southern Arizona cuisine with Sonoran Restaurant Week
    • by Matt Russell
    • Sep 5, 2019

  • On the rise

    When it comes to bread, Southern Arizona’s heritage grains are separating the wheat from the chaff
    • by Lee Allen
    • Aug 29, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • On the rise

    When it comes to bread, Southern Arizona’s heritage grains are separating the wheat from the chaff
    • by Lee Allen
    • Aug 29, 2019

  • Walking Tall

    It takes more than a burglary to break Tito and Pep’s stride
    • by Mark Whittaker
    • Sep 12, 2019
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation