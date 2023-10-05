Walk a mile, work to cure cancer

As a survivor of breast cancer, Eric Hanson knows firsthand how devastating the diagnosis can be. Because he’s a survivor, he knows how to support his peers.



One way is by participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, set for 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, in the parking lot of the UA Tech Park.

“It’s very inspirational as a survivor to see so many people out there, knowing that they may be survivors, they may just be out there supporting somebody they know or they might be out there just to support the cause in general,” he said.

Hanson’s story is unusual, because he is a man, and men generally don’t consider the fact that they can get breast cancer. His story began in 2017 with what he thought was a bug bite on his chest. It will go away, he figured.

It didn’t; it grew.

Fortunately, Hanson’s wife had participated in a workshop during which she felt a “breast cancer tumor” on a prosthetic breast. Hanson showed her the lump, and she sent him to the doctor, who sent him for a mammogram.

“I didn’t think men could possibly have mammograms,” he said.

A few days later, a biopsy revealed the cancer diagnosis.

“I was pretty much just shocked, not only being diagnosed with cancer but a cancer that we generally think of as being a female disease,” Hanson said. “Even though one in a thousand men will get it, it’s just nothing you ever think of. … How did I end up with breast cancer?”

After his diagnosis, Hanson and his wife made a couple of very important rules.

“We figured if we don’t make rules, then cancer gets to make all the rules,” he said. “For every time we cried, we had to laugh. The second rule we came up with was to expect disappointment.”

Hanson was treated at the The University of Arizona Cancer Center on Campbell Avenue, and has only good things to say about the center.

“It’s the only National Cancer Institute-approved research center here in the state, so finally we have something that Phoenix doesn’t have,” he said.

Hanson had a partial mastectomy on his right breast, six weeks of daily radiation and is now in remission, though he still gets mammograms and MRIs every six months and takes medication to keep the cancer from recurring. He said at least one positive thing came out of the ordeal.

“As a result of having breast cancer, I can have discussions with women that most men can’t have,” Hanson said. For example, his meds cause hot flashes.

One issue no one considers before they are confronted with cancer is that a diagnosis isn’t just for that one person. Everyone around them is affected, though in different ways. Hanson came to realize that the health decisions he makes affect more than just himself.

“I thought I was very well-prepared mentally for what I was going to go through,” Hanson said. “But then you put that burden, so to speak, on your loved ones (my wife and my children), and that was pretty much the most difficult part.”

This is the 16th year the American Cancer Society has held the walk. It’s been held annually, except for a pandemic pause.

Anyone can participate, as a walker or volunteer. Organizers need people to act as greeters, to direct cars, to help with setup and cleanup, to decorate and to check in participants.

The public may also donate money or gather a team to walk and collect pledges.

The walk is only 1.5 miles, and participants don’t even have to walk that far. Afterward, there will be a complimentary pancake breakfast and survivor experience talk for anyone who would like to partake.

For Hanson and other survivors, the walk is a way to keep going and to support others.

“I leave (the walk) every year just so energized, knowing that we did raise some funds for the American Cancer Society,” Hanson said. “The one thing you realize is that, OK, I’m a survivor, but just because I’m a survivor, my responsibility to other survivors doesn’t end. It continues.”