Visual Arts: Foreign Exchange 

The year was 1993 and a war was raging; the desperate mother gave birth to her baby in nearby Guinea. When Solomon was five, the family moved again, this time to a refugee camp. He spent nine years of his childhood in the sordid camp. Finally, when he was 14, after years of scrutiny and vetting, the family was permitted into the U.S.
His story is all too common in a world where some 70 million refugees have been forced from their homes and countries by violence, government corruption, climate change and poverty. But lately Solomon's story has turned extraordinary.
In 2018, he graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in fine art and won an artist grant from the Phoenix Art Museum. That same year, down the highway in Tucson, he was a star of the competitive Biennial show at the Tucson Museum of Art. Not only did he win TMA's Erni Cabat Award, his gorgeous self-portrait, splendid in African colors, landed on the cover of the Tucson Weekly.
Now the UA's Joseph Gross Gallery has awarded him a solo show, African for the first time. In the new works on view, the accomplished young artist, turning 27 this year, investigates his own multi-national identity and that of other immigrants living in the African diaspora. One painting, for example, portrays a young woman living in America and proudly wearing a cape in the brilliant colors of African textiles.
Solomon gives a free artist talk at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb 13, followed by a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The show is up until March 10 in the Joseph Gross Gallery on the UA's arts' campus. art.arizona.edu/resources-facilities/galleries/.
Solomon is by no means the only artist on Tucson's spring art season whose work art illuminates the lives of people considered "the other." Multiple galleries are laudably showing works created by artists from around the world—a very welcome trend in these xenophobic times.
Over at MOCA-Tucson, Iranian-American artist Amir H. Fallah is working terrain similar to Solomon's. Born in Tehran in 1979, he studied art in the U.S., first earning a bachelor's at the Maryland Institute College of Art, and then and moving on to UCLA, where he earned an MFA in painting in 2005. Since, he's shown work around the U.S. and in the Middle East.
His MOCA show, Scatter My Ashes on Foreign Lands, features large, radiantly colored canvases filled with Middle Eastern images: veiled women in patterned clothing; wild plants slithering through patios, vases.
Like Solomon, Fallah "straddles cultures," merging his painterly western art skills with cultural references to his first country. He follows the western art tradition of painting on canvas, but delves into the "pattern-based visual language of Islamic art." Through May 3. moca-tucson.org.
Challenging as it must be for Fallah and Solomon to navigate their dual identities, their arts are made all the richer by their exhilarating by cultural blends. A show at the Tucson Desert Art Museum demonstrates that even artists born and raised in the U.S. deal with multiple cultural aesthetics. In Art is the Seed: Contemporary Native American Female Art, native women use contemporary techniques in their paintings, prints and photographs, while weaving the craft traditions of their forebears into their works.
Marla Allison, of Laguna Pueblo, for instance, relies on traditional pottery designs in her up-to-the-minute paintings. Navajo artist Darby Raymond-Overstreet, born in Tuba City, makes digital art and prints inspired by Navajo textile designs going all the way back to the 19th century.
A second exhibition at the museum, The REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black, addresses the rash of murders and domestic violence crimes perpetrated against native women. Black has arranged empty red dresses in an installation that evokes the "presence of absence." Both shows are up through May 31. tucsondart.org
Eight artists from the art-rich city of Oaxaca, in southern Mexico, are exhibiting luminous works at the Bernal Gallery at Pima College West Campus. Arte Contemporáneo de Oaxaca is a sumptuous gathering of paintings, mixed media and photography, all very welcome at a time of when Mexicans are so maligned in the U.S.
The fresh new works are bold and contemporary, but they're also inspired by folkloric traditions and indigenous art. One standout work is a print by Enrique Flores, with Mexican faces illuminated against a starry sky.
On Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., Nancy Mayagoitia, a Oaxacan curator, will give a free slide lecture at Pima on the art of Oaxaca. Exhibition artist Cecilia Salcedo will discuss contemporary Mexican photography. Reception follows. Through March 13 at Pima. Pima.edu/cfa. Additional images by the artists are up at the Tucson International Airport through April 3.
At the same time, the Tucson Museum of Art is showing folk art by indigenous artists from Oaxaca, a state renowned for inventive painted carvings. The TMA's large collection of these works is courtesy of a donation by collectors Vicki Ragan and Shepard Barbash. Through Aug. 9. tucsonmuseumofart.org.
Also at TMA, in The Place Where Clouds Are Formed, viewers will see a photo of Quitobaquito, a cherished spring on the traditional lands of the Tohono O'odham. That rare desert oasis is now threatened by ongoing construction of the border wall alongside Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, where contractors are pumping ground water to make cement. Meantime, the reservation proper is dealing with a Border Patrol occupation.
The museum installation—with photos by Amber Lee Ortega and Gareth Smit, poetry by Ofelia Zepeda, pottery by Reuben and text by Martín Zícari—investigates these issues as well as migration and community on O'odham land. Through Aug. 9
The Arizona State Museum also jumps into the wrenching issue of border walls in the traveling show A History of Walls: The Borders We Build. The hated Berlin Wall was demolished years ago, but other walls are now being built or are already up in place in many parts of the world: between Israel and the West Bank, for example, and between the U.S. and Mexico. March 5 to May 9.
Also at the state museum, a luxuriant show highlights cultural connections between northern Mexico and the U.S. Drawn from masks donated by Tucson folklorist Big Jim Griffith, Pahko'ora/Pahko'ola: Mayo and Yaqui Masks, runs through Jan. 23. statemuseum.arizon.edu
And in a joyous note, Raices Taller uses art to celebrate the festival of ¡Carnival!, a holiday that welcomes all peoples. Marking the last day before Ash Wednesday and the solemn days of Lent, it’s celebrated in Europe, Latin America and, by a different name, in New Orleans. Carnival/Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday, Ash Wednesday falls on Feb. 25 this year. Through February. raicestaller222.
Of course not every art space this season is devoted to global sorrows or joys. Plenty of exhibitions are about pure beauty, or art history, or landscape. Remember that not every exhibition in town can be listed here. Please check out Tucson Weekly’s calendar to keep up on the arts all around town.