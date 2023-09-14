Valori Institute provides pathway to fulfilling career



Shelene Taylor is passionate about the benefits of massage. When a major massage school chain closed in late 2019, it became evident that the closure was negatively impacting the industry.

So, she opened the Valori Institute of Massage, which has locations in Tucson and Chandler.

The institute boasts a multifaceted and diverse group of massage experts, with decades of experience, who provide students with a solid foundation and a pathway with which to begin a fulfilling career.

Valori Institute of Massage’s program is a hybrid experience, which allows students to keep their lives balanced. They spend three, four-hour days a week on campus, and then they arrange coursework around personal responsibilities.

“They could be working at night and going to school in the morning,” she said. “They can do the rest of the program on the weekend.

“The program allows them to work around their children’s schedules and their work or other commitments. The online courses include teacher-led classes, online exams and we have computer libraries in the school locations.

“The hands-on curriculum is delivered in person by teachers who are well seasoned and work for us.”

Because of the urgent need for massage therapists, Taylor has rolled back tuition to what she paid 38 years ago, when she attended school.

“Our tuition is $2,999,” she explained. “I rolled back the prices so we could give them the same opportunity I had back then. Most of the schools now are between $8,000 and $18,000. That’s a lot for people who want to work 15 to 20 hours a week. You cannot do 40 hours of massage physically or mentally.”

She said students who attend Valori Institute of Massage “receive genuine support and caring from our staff during their journey through our program and after graduation.

“We have a roster of businesses that are looking to hire licensed therapists now, including our eight locations. Each of our graduates also receive four hours of free CE’s to be used in the first year of their careers.”

Valori Institute of Massage is filling a void. The shortage of massage therapists increased during the COVID-19 pandemic when spas were closed.

“There’s a real lack of therapists in almost every state in the United States,” Taylor said. “We’re focusing on Arizona and providing quality training so they have the best skill set for their career once they become a licensed massage therapist.

When Taylor graduated from massage school, her plan was to work on a cruise ship, move to the Bahamas and be a beach bum in her free time.

That didn’t pan out, but her experience at a massage studio allowed her to open Rubs Massage Studio, a now successful chain of six locations and two Spa Solai by Rubs.

“I really have a passion for bringing well-being to as many people as possible,” she said.

“Massage, for me, is something so powerful. It’s a great healing technique and it’s a stress relief, which we all need. The skin is the largest organ of our body. It’s a safe touch.”

Rubs Massage Studio provides deep-tissue, sports, therapeutic and Swedish massage treatments. It also provides facials, advanced skin care treatments and waxing services. Taylor said her clients are the priority.

Taylor, who no longer practices, said there are many benefits of massage. It improves flexibility and sleep and lessens chronic pain and muscle spasms. She meets her clients’ needs, and that’s been the key to her success.

Taylor said Valori Institute of Massage is like no other, as she’s not a “corporate person.” She leads from experience.

“I know what clients are looking for,” she said. “I know what massage therapists are looking for. We know how to provide the training for them to become successful once they receive their certificates. We provide a smooth transition from school to workforce.”