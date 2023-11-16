Upcoming cannabis events in Tucson

Tucson is abloom with cannabis events—especially during the holidays. Check out these happenings.

Cannafriends Tucson:

November Edition (21 and older)

NOV. 16

Hosted at the Historic Bates Mansion, Cannafriends Tucson is a monthly cannabis networking event created to unite the community. From industry professionals to eager consumers, everyone is invited to take part. Cannafriends has it all—employment information, up and coming brands and networking. Stop by to enjoy music, food and raffles from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come with at least one item to recycle with We Can Resinate and earn half-off your ticket. Eligible items include empty pre-roll tubes, metal tins and glass jars.

Historic Bates Mansion, 283 N. Stone Avenue, Tucson, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $10 with recycled item, $20 otherwise, www.azcannafriends.com


Stoned Cafe: Thanksgiving Potluck

NOV. 25

Got a dish you love to cook? Or weed to share? Then, this event is for you. Enjoy food, drinks, music and games at Stoned Café & Event Center.

Stoned Café & Event Center, 5801 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, $10 with a dish, $20 without, 4 to 7 p.m., 520-305-2208


Southern AZ Grow Off Awards

NOV. 30

Curious about cannabis cultivation talent that exists locally? Visit Harambe Café & Social Club for the Southern AZ Grow Off Awards. Fifteen contenders were given two clones to grow, eventually submitting an ounce of marijuana for judging. The winners are unveiled between 4:20 and 7:10 p.m. Enjoy vendors, music and food.

Harambe Café & Social Club, 6464 E. Tanque Verde Road, Suite 150, Tucson, visit website for ticket information, www.harambecafe.com


Stoner Cinema: “Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke” and “Friday”

DEC. 20

Settle in and enjoy the munchies at the Screening Room for a double feature. Complete with tasty snacks, beer and wine, Stoner Cinema Series delivers an immersive and inviting experience. And, of course, this is a 420-friendly event, and guests are invited to bring their favorite vape to enjoy. The fun doesn’t stop there. Each ticket comes with a hand-picked gift bag with THC goodies from Arizona cannabis companies, and a raffle ticket for even more prizes.

The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $50, 4:20 p.m. (“Up in Smoke”), 7:10 p.m. (“Friday”), www.eventbrite.com


