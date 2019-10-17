Untold Stories of Domestic Abuse Survivors in Pima County 

For decades, the issue of domestic violence (DV) lived in the shadows as a taboo topic. More recently, massive efforts have moved us past those misguided days, and instead, invite engagement in both private and public dialogue. As a result, a national conversation has been created around DV and more survivors of abuse are finding their way to the resources they need and deserve.However, truth be told, only some aspects of this very complex issue are discussed: the aspects that are easier to wrap our heads around, the people who we can relate to the most, and the situations that feel most comfortable to us. But there are many more important elements to raise awareness about, and many more people whose stories are still largely left untold. In the months ahead, Emerge is committed to using our platform to shine light on—and honor—these untold stories to lift up the voices of others. Our goal is to broaden and reshape the existing narrative by reflecting the experiences and needs of ALL abuse survivors in our community. Inside you’ll find three rarely told stories, as well as resources and ways to help.